What time will RHOA Season 14 Episode 8 air? Marlo x Shereé feud, release date and more details explored

The upcoming Episode 8 of RHOA Season 14 will air on June 26, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo. The show revolves around wealthy housewives in the city of Atlanta as they deal with their personal, professional, and social drama.

In the upcoming episode, the ladies will check out Drew’s program, while Marlo and Kandi get into a major argument. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, reads:

“Marlo and Shereé get into a steamy confrontation with Kandi about her lack of support. Sanya has a heart-to-heart with Ross over her concerns about expanding their family. Drew sets out to prove that “Drop It with Drew” is a legitimate business enterprise.”

All about Episode 8 of RHOA Season 14

RHOA will air its eighth episode on Bravo this Sunday. Season 14 of RHOA features Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Sanya Richards-Ross, Cynthia Bailey-Hill, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield.

In the upcoming episode, Drew will invite the ladies to her 'Drop it with Drew' program to show them that “it’s a real program.” All of them will be seen lifting weights and exercising their bodies to stay fit.

However, by the end of the program, the ladies will get into heated arguments about “fake booty.” The episode will also see Sanya having an emotional conversation with Ross about having another child as she states:

“I don’t know if it’s the best thing for us to have another child. I literally feel I am going to explode.”

Furthermore, the arguments do not seem to end between Marlo, Shereé, and Kandi as they confront Kandi about their lack of support, to which Kandi says:

“I give what you give to me.”

The episode will also focus on an exchange between Marlo and Shereé. Previously in Season 4, the two had gotten into a huge argument when Marlo confronted Shereé about not inviting her to a dinner party.

Since then, the ladies have been at the center of many verbal fights on the show. In the current season, although they have had a few arguments, the two seem to have reconciled in the new season and teamed up against Kandi for not lending her support to them.

Episode 7 recap of RHOA Season 14

In the last episode of the show, titled Who Gon Check on Me, Boo?, Drew and Sanya had a verbal argument during the latter’s cooking class. The ladies fought over Sanya, disinviting Drew for her photoshoot and choosing Kandi and Kenya to model instead of her. Drew said Sanya’s decision was “hurtful” and that Sanya was merely “clout chasing.” Sanya did not take the comment well and ended up saying:

“I am a four-time Olympic gold medalist, show some respect."

Drew even confronted Sanya for not paying for the Artez’s makeup in New York, to which the latter responded that Drew did not provide the makeup artist's address to do so.

Episode 7 also saw an argument between Marlo and Kenya, who later accused Marlo of lying about her health. Shereé, on the other hand, wants to focus on the good and is trying to make her business a “success.”

To find out what new drama the ladies will stir in RHOA, tune in on Sunday to watch the upcoming episode on Bravo. Viewers can watch the show on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

