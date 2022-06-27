"I'm howling": Fans left in splits after truth about Drew's fitness program is unveiled in RHOA Episode 8

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night. This week, the ladies headed over to Drew Sidora's fitness club for an event and finally got an insight into her weight loss program. Fans have been having the time of their lives mocking Drew ever since they learned the truth about Drop It With Drew.

While Drew invited them to clarify their doubts about her program, the ladies believed that she was just the face of the company and didn't do much. They met with Jackie, Drew's business partner, and found out that Jackie was the one who started the business over five years ago.

Sanya questioned why Drew was the face of the business when Jackie started it and why it's now called Drop it with Drew.

The ladies figured out the truth about Drop it with Drew, and fans have been left in splits since.

Cocoa Moore @misscocoamoore #RHOA They done bullied Drew into doing a fake “Drop it With Drew” event so that everyone would stop calling it a Ponzi scheme. I am HOWLING. They done bullied Drew into doing a fake “Drop it With Drew” event so that everyone would stop calling it a Ponzi scheme. I am HOWLING. 😭 #RHOA https://t.co/lEnEXgJ5Cv

Fans crack up after the truth about Drop it with Drew is unveiled in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8

Fans shared that they were still confused about the RHOA star's weight loss program. Some added that they didn't believe it and found it fake.

QueenNadz @QueenNadz6 The ladies clowning on drop it with drew is sending me #rhoa The ladies clowning on drop it with drew is sending me #rhoa

django jane @tsehayalefou #RHOA oh no don’t tell me drew’s about to try to convince us that “drop it with drew” is legit oh no don’t tell me drew’s about to try to convince us that “drop it with drew” is legit 😩#RHOA

Traumatized @Xanderdash #RHOA The truth about Drop it with Drew comes out and right on time she deflects. Lol #RHOA The truth about Drop it with Drew comes out and right on time she deflects. Lol

Tanisha 🌹 @__FemmeFatalee_ #RHOA Hollering that “Drop it with Drew” is a 21 Day program by someone else and she’s just the face of it Hollering that “Drop it with Drew” is a 21 Day program by someone else and she’s just the face of it 😭 #RHOA

Brenda Nunez @labelladonna00 This isn't a Drop It With Drew event. This is Shadefest 2022. #RHOA This isn't a Drop It With Drew event. This is Shadefest 2022. #RHOA

GOODNIIGHT💛💗 @randomzchile I don’t believe “Drop it with Drew” is a real workout program for a second. Her and Ralph went the Scamming School of Creonta and Apollo #RHOA I don’t believe “Drop it with Drew” is a real workout program for a second. Her and Ralph went the Scamming School of Creonta and Apollo #RHOA https://t.co/RKL7Dl1IVK

🦚Kylan and 141,414 others @KylanAshton The shade of production with the Drop it with Drew before and after. I’m getting second hand embarrassment. #RHOA The shade of production with the Drop it with Drew before and after. I’m getting second hand embarrassment. #RHOA

BravoUniversity @LoveK000



Looks like she just hung up every banner she had at someone else’s gym



I’m deaaaad



#RHOA #BravoTV Can someone let me know if Drop It With Drew is still at that same locationLooks like she just hung up every banner she had at someone else’s gymI’m deaaaad Can someone let me know if Drop It With Drew is still at that same locationLooks like she just hung up every banner she had at someone else’s gymI’m deaaaad 😂😂😂😂#RHOA #BravoTV

ELR @e_sjlager Lmfao Drew is so cringey with this drop it with Drew mess #RHOA Lmfao Drew is so cringey with this drop it with Drew mess #RHOA

GOODNIIGHT💛💗 @randomzchile Drew give it up. We know drop with with Drew is a scam #RHOA Drew give it up. We know drop with with Drew is a scam #RHOA https://t.co/YoxpKYTsIn

How did the ladies find out about Drew's business in RHOA Episode 8, Season 14

Earlier in the season, Kenya Moore called Drew's Drop it with Drew program a Ponzi scheme. Back again this week for episode 8, Kenya had questions, and she didn't stop herself from asking them to clear up her confusion. Titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, the RHOA star revealed that the event was to celebrate their biggest winners and that she wanted her friends to experience it.

Drew shared that she wanted the RHOA stars to see that it was a 100% legitimate business. During her confessional, Kandi questioned if it was an actual Drop it with Drew facility. The ladies had a workout session during the event, after which Sanya shared that the session was advanced.

The RHOA star then called over her business partner Jackie, who she claimed was terrific. Jackie shared that she has six locations in Chicago and one in Riverdale. She also revealed that the studio in Chicago had been there for over five years. Kenya asked Jackie if she owned all the locations, to which she said yes.

Sanya was quick to come in with her next question and asked Jackie if she was the one that brought Drew into the business, to which she also agreed. Jackie said she called Drew because she knew nothing about the Atlanta market.

During her confessional, Sanya shared:

"It all makes sense. Literally this woman started her business over five years ago and now Drew is the face of the program. Drew has partnered with her to bring more people to Atlanta. But you're not an entrepreneur, and that's okay, Drew."

Kenya asked Jackie about the name of her fitness program before Drew could join. Jackie revealed that it was called the 21-Day Program. Kenya was quick with the next question. She asked Jackie if she changed the name before Drew lost weight. Drew jumped in and shared that her partner believed in her.

During her confessional, Kenya shared:

"I think it sounds like a legitimate business and people are here. They're working out, they're sweating. But Drew really doesn't have much to do with the business part of it."

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Episode 8, Season 14

Apart from the event, a lot more drama happened this week on RHOA. Much to everyone's surprise, most of the confrontations this week included Marlo Hampton in it. She started by accusing Kandi of not being a good friend. She claimed Kandi didn't call to check up on her.

Later in the episode, Marlo also got into a heaty argument with Kenya. It almost turned into a physical fight until the ladies split the two away from each other.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

