"Marlo is miserable": Fans criticize Marlo for almost getting into a physical fight with Kenya in RHOA Episode 8

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and it was nothing short of intense. Most drama on the RHOA Season 14, Episode 8 included Marlo in it. From accusing Kandi of not being a good friend to almost getting into a physical fight with Kenya, Marlo was at the center of all the drama this week.

What annoyed fans were the confrontation between Marlo and Kenya. The episode's viewers claimed that Marlo's behavior towards Kenya was uncalled for and that she was miserable.

Titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, the argument erupted at Drew Sidora's Drop it With Drew event. The RHOA stars had a conversation about how Kandi shared that she felt like Marlo was trying to get everyone to be against her. When Marlo asked Kenya if she said anything to Kandi, she agreed and told her that she did tell her things and claimed they were accurate.

Marlo told Kenya that Sheree was also included in the argument with Kandi. Kenya added that all she knew was that Kandi had enough of Marlo. The RHOA star immediately targeted Kenya and got sarcastic with her.

Kenya told the RHOA star that her behavior made Kandi realize everything that she hadn't been to her. During her confessional, Marlo shared that Kenya was running games on her. She added that Kenya pretended to love her but then turned around and stabbed her. She continued that Kenya broke her down and left her feeling hurt.

Even though Drew tried to break up the fight, it didn't work. Things took a turn for the worse when Marlo brought up Kenya's husband's name. The RHOA star asked Kenya about her relationship with Marc. Marlo didn't stop there as she continued yelling at Kenya about her looks and body. She told Kenya that she needed to learn how to keep a man.

Marlo shared that Kenya settled for a man that belittled her. The RHOA star continued to yell at Kenya and eventually went up to her face and put her hands on her face. The argument almost ended in a physical fight after they started throwing more and more hateful words at one another. The other ladies surrounding the duo had to split them up. Kenya ended up leaving the event and was upset with Marlo's behavior.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Marlo's behavior was uncalled for and that she was projecting and insulting Kenya.

Fans slam Marlo for yelling at Kenya during Drew's event in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo was miserable. Some also added that Marlo was mean and jealous. A few other fans claimed she was searching for a reason to fight with Kandi and Kenya.

. @GeriatricSoul Marlo is mean as hell because she’s jealous. I mean...look at Kenya. She’s a bad bitch. #RHOA Marlo is mean as hell because she’s jealous. I mean...look at Kenya. She’s a bad bitch. #RHOA

CaraCara 🌻🍷♏💅🏽 @TwinFlameSeeker twitter.com/thirdking0208/… The Third King @thirdking0208

#RHOA Marlo, what was the reason for jumping that low????!! The situation did not call for you to bring up Marc! That's some clownery, bruh. Marlo, what was the reason for jumping that low????!! The situation did not call for you to bring up Marc! That's some clownery, bruh. #RHOA https://t.co/QzQjlbpMLU That's Marlo's defense mechanism to go as low and baseless as possible bc what was the reason to bring up Marc or Kenya's butt. None of these chick's are without flaws, but Marlo is the most flawed of all. I don't wanna see her next season. #RHOA That's Marlo's defense mechanism to go as low and baseless as possible bc what was the reason to bring up Marc or Kenya's butt. None of these chick's are without flaws, but Marlo is the most flawed of all. I don't wanna see her next season. #RHOA twitter.com/thirdking0208/…

Hollywood Vinnie ☮️ @yacousinvinnie Marlo’s desperate effort to build drama with Kandi for storyline is see thru af, and the fact that she’s trying to portray herself as some kind of role model to her “girls” while continuing her pattern of being as vicious as possible to Kenya is just laughable.. #RHOA Marlo’s desperate effort to build drama with Kandi for storyline is see thru af, and the fact that she’s trying to portray herself as some kind of role model to her “girls” while continuing her pattern of being as vicious as possible to Kenya is just laughable.. #RHOA https://t.co/ajq1LMy8YC

Dena McQuarn @blessing1958 Marlo is showing us a dangerous side of her, Why try to bring Kenya family into your hate? And your looking so Ugly #RHOA Marlo is showing us a dangerous side of her, Why try to bring Kenya family into your hate? And your looking so Ugly #RHOA

♕ Executive Producer Hanzo 🦂♈️ @DinahstySZN Marlo went too far but ya’ll want Phaedra back? Ya’ll confuse me. Yeah Marlo was wrong and has been obsessed with Kenya but for her to lose her peach over what they do on this show? Ya’ll think Phaedra did nothing wrong smh. #RHOA Marlo went too far but ya’ll want Phaedra back? Ya’ll confuse me. Yeah Marlo was wrong and has been obsessed with Kenya but for her to lose her peach over what they do on this show? Ya’ll think Phaedra did nothing wrong smh. #RHOA https://t.co/y1lUU2Jug3

Melissa Fennell @ATLgirlovingMJ WHY is Marlo trying to be a victim???? She is hateful & spiteful. Kenya told NO LIES! Marlo put on your big girl panties & stand in your gossip! Don’t hide when you are asked about the lies you spread #RHOA WHY is Marlo trying to be a victim???? She is hateful & spiteful. Kenya told NO LIES! Marlo put on your big girl panties & stand in your gossip! Don’t hide when you are asked about the lies you spread #RHOA

Friend of a Friend @heartochat Marlo’s tired of Kenya coming for her? I don’t think so. Marlo’s rage was unrelenting. She really needs professional help. Sounds like she’s mentally in the same head space as her sister. #RHOA Marlo’s tired of Kenya coming for her? I don’t think so. Marlo’s rage was unrelenting. She really needs professional help. Sounds like she’s mentally in the same head space as her sister. #RHOA

░▒▓█ 𝕊𝑜ғ𝔱 𝓫σ¥ 𝓔Ⓡ𝐚 █▓▒░ @emirwrites Marlo has ZERO emotional intelligence. Kenya continues to articulate her points and all Marlo can do is use some recycled low blows. Brothel Hopping Wrench #RHOA Marlo has ZERO emotional intelligence. Kenya continues to articulate her points and all Marlo can do is use some recycled low blows. Brothel Hopping Wrench #RHOA

Rohan George @peng_blackboii



You go low, I go to hell.

She needs to stop hitting below the belt. You see, Marlo was so quick to talk about Marc but if Kenya where to talk about her sister then you’d hear something else.You go low, I go to hell.She needs to stop hitting below the belt. #RHOA You see, Marlo was so quick to talk about Marc but if Kenya where to talk about her sister then you’d hear something else. You go low, I go to hell. She needs to stop hitting below the belt. #RHOA

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8

When the episode kicked off, Kenya wasn't the only one Marlo attacked, and Sheree and Marlo met up with Kandi at a sauna. It didn't take long before the duo started accusing Kandi of not being a good friend to them. They claimed that Kandi didn't call or check up on them when they needed it. Kandi didn't buy into their behavior and shared that they were making her get frustrated.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far