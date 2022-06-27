"Marlo is miserable": Fans criticize Marlo for almost getting into a physical fight with Kenya in RHOA Episode 8

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and it was nothing short of intense. Most drama on the RHOA Season 14, Episode 8 included Marlo in it. From accusing Kandi of not being a good friend to almost getting into a physical fight with Kenya, Marlo was at the center of all the drama this week.
What annoyed fans were the confrontation between Marlo and Kenya. The episode's viewers claimed that Marlo's behavior towards Kenya was uncalled for and that she was miserable.
Titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, the argument erupted at Drew Sidora's Drop it With Drew event. The RHOA stars had a conversation about how Kandi shared that she felt like Marlo was trying to get everyone to be against her. When Marlo asked Kenya if she said anything to Kandi, she agreed and told her that she did tell her things and claimed they were accurate.
Marlo told Kenya that Sheree was also included in the argument with Kandi. Kenya added that all she knew was that Kandi had enough of Marlo. The RHOA star immediately targeted Kenya and got sarcastic with her.
Kenya told the RHOA star that her behavior made Kandi realize everything that she hadn't been to her. During her confessional, Marlo shared that Kenya was running games on her. She added that Kenya pretended to love her but then turned around and stabbed her. She continued that Kenya broke her down and left her feeling hurt.
Even though Drew tried to break up the fight, it didn't work. Things took a turn for the worse when Marlo brought up Kenya's husband's name. The RHOA star asked Kenya about her relationship with Marc. Marlo didn't stop there as she continued yelling at Kenya about her looks and body. She told Kenya that she needed to learn how to keep a man.
Marlo shared that Kenya settled for a man that belittled her. The RHOA star continued to yell at Kenya and eventually went up to her face and put her hands on her face. The argument almost ended in a physical fight after they started throwing more and more hateful words at one another. The other ladies surrounding the duo had to split them up. Kenya ended up leaving the event and was upset with Marlo's behavior.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Marlo's behavior was uncalled for and that she was projecting and insulting Kenya.
Fans slam Marlo for yelling at Kenya during Drew's event in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo was miserable. Some also added that Marlo was mean and jealous. A few other fans claimed she was searching for a reason to fight with Kandi and Kenya.
More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8
When the episode kicked off, Kenya wasn't the only one Marlo attacked, and Sheree and Marlo met up with Kandi at a sauna. It didn't take long before the duo started accusing Kandi of not being a good friend to them. They claimed that Kandi didn't call or check up on them when they needed it. Kandi didn't buy into their behavior and shared that they were making her get frustrated.
RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.