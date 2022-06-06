“I’m with Kenya”: RHOA fans side with Kenya after she called Drew’s business a Ponzi scheme

RHOA returned on Sunday night for an all-new dramatic episode. Titled She by Herself, the episode picked up right where it ended last week. The ladies were in New York City for Kandi Burruss's Broadway play that she produced. This week, Kenya Moore slammed Drew Sidora's business, calling it a Ponzi scheme.

Marlo Hampton, Kenya, and Sheree Whitfield gathered for a night out when they started a conversation about Drew Sidora. They spoke about Drew's workout regime and helping others work out and lose weight even though she had a "mommy makeover" herself.

Sheree was quick to call Drew out, claiming it was a fraud. During her confessional, she again called Drew out, sharing that she didn't work out. The ladies then opened Drew's weight loss website, Drop it with Drew. Marlo came across the 21-day Fat Loss program on the website and wanted to see what it was about.

When she tried to join in and check out the plan, the website crashed. Kenya was shocked by what happened and questioned if it was a Ponzi scheme. She said:

"Is it like a Ponzi scheme? I’m just trying to figure out what it is!"

Fans side with Kenya after she called Drew's program a Ponzi scheme on RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans erupted in laughter at Kenya's reaction towards Drew's Drop it with Drew website and her weight loss program. Some also sided with Kenya's claim.

Story continues below ad

JazzyCee @TerrilynCrawf20 i love sheree, marlo & kenya together , not a ponzi scheme 🤣🤣 #RHOA i love sheree, marlo & kenya together , not a ponzi scheme 🤣🤣 #RHOA

Story continues below ad

cam @4everkandi #RHOA Kenya in the background: “is it like a Ponzi scheme?” Kenya in the background: “is it like a Ponzi scheme?” 😭😭😭 #RHOA

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits MARLO, OMG!!! The way KENYA looked at the camera!!!! “Oh it’s so many people” I’m still laughing!!!! Can we replay this whole scene!!!MARLO, OMG!!! The way KENYA looked at the camera!!!! “Oh it’s so many people” I’m still laughing!!!! #rhoa #dropitwithdrew … “it’s giving Ponzi scheme” - they are hilariously shady!!!! Can we replay this whole scene!!! 😂😂😂😂 MARLO, OMG!!! The way KENYA looked at the camera!!!! “Oh it’s so many people” I’m still laughing!!!! #rhoa #dropitwithdrew… “it’s giving Ponzi scheme” - they are hilariously shady!!!!

Junt @rubyrhod35 #RHOA Kenya said Drop It With Drew is a Ponzi scheme. Kenya said Drop It With Drew is a Ponzi scheme. 😂 #RHOA

Story continues below ad

Sammy B @SamRuby653 Kenya always makes me laugh It’s giving…. Ponzi schemeKenya always makes me laugh #rhoa It’s giving…. Ponzi scheme 😂😂😂😂 Kenya always makes me laugh #rhoa

hi, it’s angelique! @AngieWorldOrder I need a gif of Kenya saying, “it’s giving Ponzi scheme.” So I can use it all the time. #RHOA I need a gif of Kenya saying, “it’s giving Ponzi scheme.” So I can use it all the time. #RHOA

𝐊𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐎’𝐒 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐒 @Aphrodisiaddic who taught her that?!

#RHOA Kenya and this ponzi schemewho taught her that?! Kenya and this ponzi scheme😭😭 who taught her that?! #RHOA

Story continues below ad

𝐊𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐎’𝐒 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐒 @Aphrodisiaddic who taught her that?!

#RHOA Kenya and this ponzi schemewho taught her that?! Kenya and this ponzi scheme😭😭 who taught her that?! #RHOA

CJ @Cjenksthebest ! #RHOA Not Ponzi Scheme Kenya Not Ponzi Scheme Kenya 😂! #RHOA

Story continues below ad

Courtney Gripling @bronzedcoconutt Kenya said exactly what I have been thinking. Both Drew and her husband are shady you never get any straight answers from them #RHOA Kenya said exactly what I have been thinking. Both Drew and her husband are shady you never get any straight answers from them #RHOA

In_Livin_Color92 @GeraldsGlover Now Kenya why you say that about Drew’s Doneky booty fitness program #RHOA Now Kenya why you say that about Drew’s Doneky booty fitness program #RHOA https://t.co/IfwMUITHsx

Story continues below ad

Here's what Drew had to say to the ladies about her weight loss program on RHOA:

Later that night, Drew and the other ladies joined the three RHOA stars. Marlo opened up to Drew that they were checking out her website, but it didn't work. Drew quickly responded by sharing that it must've crashed. Marlo sarcastically replied, saying,

“Ohhh so many people!”

When the ladies questioned Drew's weight loss journey and her surgery, she said,

"I had a lot of health struggles, a lot of diagnoses, yes I did have a mommy makeover, but it was because I had so many things going on."

Drew added that she had a hernia, due to which it was hard for her to lose her tummy weight. She shared that even though she lost weight, her stomach wasn't reducing, so she decided to have a tummy tuck. Marlo clapped back, questioning if Drop it with Drew was to maintain surgery.

Story continues below ad

The RHOA star went on to deny Marlo's claims and tried to explain how her program worked. She also added that many women had lost weight since joining her program. But the ladies were only left confused.

Kenya shared that it was giving her Ponzi scheme vibes in her confessional. In her confessional, Marlo shared,

“Girl you know that ain’t nothing but a Facebook group. Stop it.”

Kandi pitched in to clear up the confusion and asked Drew if it was legitimate because that's what everybody was wondering. The RHOA star shared that it was legit and offered to show the ladies how much money she's made from the program. But, she couldn't tell him how much it would cost for one person to sign up for her program.

In her confessional, Drew shared that her team was now working on an app for her weight loss program. Marlo and Kandi then advised Drew to keep it one hundred with them.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far