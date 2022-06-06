"Sheree deserves better": RHOA fans send their heart out to Sheree after her boyfriend Tyrone stood her up 

RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night. Titled She by Herself, the episode picked up right where it left off last week. The ladies are in New York City for Kandi Burruss's Broadway play. While Sheree expected to meet her boyfriend Tyrone there. Sine he wasn't able to make it, she decided to surprise him in Philadelphia. But things take a turn when he doesn't show up.

The next day, Sheree left the other ladies in New York City and drove down to Philly to meet up with Tyrone. As she was reaching closer, Sheree tried calling Tyrone, but he didn't answer the phone.

Sheree decided to wait for him at a restaurant and grabbed a drink. His line was continually busy. Her daughter revealed that the busy signal probably meant that he had blocked her.

The RHOA star didn't want to lose hope, and continued to wait on him for around two hours. The producer then came up to Sheree and revealed that Tyrone would not be coming as this could be a parole violation for him. Sheree broke down because she expected better communication, and called up Kenya Moore to vent.

Kenya, and fans who took to social media feel that Sheree deserved better.

ℛℯ𝒹𝒹𝓏𝓏 💕 @Reddzz730 Sheree deserves better ! That’s unacceptable Tyrone u knew before she got on that plane and sat her butt down at the restaurant outside in the cold calling you for 2 hours #RHOA Sheree deserves better ! That’s unacceptable Tyrone u knew before she got on that plane and sat her butt down at the restaurant outside in the cold calling you for 2 hours #RHOA https://t.co/8n8dDT9WOf

Fans on social media send their heart out to Sheree after she got stood up on RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Sheree deserved better. Some added it was time she moved on and got rid of Tyrone, adding that she deserved better.

Chronicoptimist2! @Chronicoptimis1 #RHOA I feel so bad for Sheree. I really like her when she’d vulnerable like that. #fuktyrone #RHOA I feel so bad for Sheree. I really like her when she’d vulnerable like that. #fuktyrone

MS. THANG @BRITINAT0R Sheree needs to go ahead and cut Tyrone off. This is hard to watch #RHOA Sheree needs to go ahead and cut Tyrone off. This is hard to watch #RHOA

Great Gowns Beautiful Gowns @StarBOotY123



If 2 of y’all went out, both of y’all are really cheap.



#RHOA I feel bad for Sheree. Get your food to go sis. And she’s blocked to boot. Hell 2 the naw to the no no no.If 2 of y’all went out, both of y’all are really cheap. I feel bad for Sheree. Get your food to go sis. And she’s blocked to boot. Hell 2 the naw to the no no no.If 2 of y’all went out, both of y’all are really cheap. #RHOA https://t.co/mhU8raXeVj

destiny_whocares @destiny_whocare Nah Sheree too fine for that Shit #RHOA Nah Sheree too fine for that Shit #RHOA

jaslyn @alllthat_JAZZ Sheree is really too pretty to be allowing herself to be made a fool of like this on national television. LIE-RONE. #RHOA Sheree is really too pretty to be allowing herself to be made a fool of like this on national television. LIE-RONE. #RHOA

#BREONNATAYLOR Still Needs Justice @2speak_easy I felt sorry for Sheree. It tells you the plight of Black women in this country of trying to find love that she has waited on this man for years while he completes his prison and he still has no act right!!! #RHOA I felt sorry for Sheree. It tells you the plight of Black women in this country of trying to find love that she has waited on this man for years while he completes his prison and he still has no act right!!! #RHOA

What happened with Sheree on RHOA?

Prior to their trip to New York, Sheree revealed that her boyfriend Tyrone would be meeting her there. The couple had been dating for several years. He was currently under house arrest and couldn't travel more than 100 miles. So when the RHOA stars met for dinner, everyone asked Sheree when Tyrone would be arriving. But sadly, she revealed that he couldn't join them because it was too far from Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the next day Tyrone video called Sheree when the other ladies revealed that the RHOA star was planning on surprising him in Philly. When he wasn't picking up calls, she dropped him a text, and she still didn't get a reply. After waiting for over half an hour, she called up her daughter to break the news to her. Her daughter thought he may have blocked her; and that shocked Sheree.

The producer came to the RHOA star after she had waited for 2 hours, and said that Tyrone's attorney said that coming to a restaurant was some kind of parole violation.

Sheree was upset that Tyrone never called up Sheree to tell her that himself. During her confessional, she added that they had met out and eaten at restaurants previously, so something must be wrong now. Wanting to vent about her situation, Sheree called up Kenya Moore and almost broke down in tears. Kenya told Sheree to fly back.

Kenya also told her not to contact him anymore and see if he gets back in touch with her. Both RHOA stars agreed that Tyrone had some serious explanations to do.

Next week when the Real Housewives of Atlanta returns, the women get invited to Sanya's house for a Jamacian feast cooked by her mom. Meanwhile, things still aren't going well for Sanya and Drew. More drama to unfold next week when the series returns.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

