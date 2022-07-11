"They definitely need it": Fans believe Marlo's nephews need therapy after RHOA Episode 10

RHOA Season 14 returned to Bravo for an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, Marlo had a conversation with her nephews. Their mother was incarcerated, and Marlo claimed that the boys had been acting differently since. Sitting down to find out what they'd been up to, Marlo asked the boys if they needed to go to therapy, but they declined the offer.

Titled Guess Who's Coming to Blue Ridge, Episode 10 of RHOA showcased Marlo sitting down with Michael and William to check up on them. She shared that ever since their last call with their mother, the boys had not been listening to her. She added that they weren't cleaning up after themselves, and she didn't know what to do with them.

She told her nephews:

"Your auntie is so worried about you at school. Do you guys feel that you need therapy right now?"

They declined the offer for therapy, but the RHOA star speculated that they would be having a lot on their minds. She asked them if they missed their mother. Marlo also told one of her nephews that he had received three referrals in the last 30 days. However, he claimed that he hadn't done anything wrong at school.

Marlo brought up a recent incident where Michael had talked back to a teacher and told her that she wasn't getting paid enough. He replied by saying:

"No, I said she didn't get paid by arguing with me."

Marlo told him that it was disrespectful. During her confessional, the RHOA star shared that there's no book on how to raise nephews. She added that the only thing she was certain she had to do was make it known that they were loved.

Marlo told her nephews:

"I just feel like I'm failing, y'all. I don't want school to call me. I shouldn't have to get upset. That's how I was raised. I don't wanna have to raise you like that. I don't want the teacher talking about you're skipping class."

Marlo shared that her mission was to shape Michael and William into strong, smart, and independent young men. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that the boys required therapy even if they said they didn't need it.

Fans claim Marlo's nephews need therapy after watching RHOA Episode 10 Season 14

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo shouldn't have asked the boys if they needed therapy but should've instead enrolled them and encouraged them to go.

Small Screen Girl @KiraJW Why is Marlo asking the kids if they need therapy? Just sign them up. #RHOA Why is Marlo asking the kids if they need therapy? Just sign them up. #RHOA

St. Germain Jackson @shudacudaz I understand Marlo’s frustrations as parenting is new to her. They probably shouldve started therapy the week they moved in with her. respectfully #RHOA I understand Marlo’s frustrations as parenting is new to her. They probably shouldve started therapy the week they moved in with her. respectfully #RHOA https://t.co/VPqV7iFKc0

Allyson Goode @misscoachgoode Expecting teenagers to be emotionally mature when they haven’t been taught that or haven’t seen it being modeled is a little far off. Marlo should get herself and her nephews in therapy. #RHOA Expecting teenagers to be emotionally mature when they haven’t been taught that or haven’t seen it being modeled is a little far off. Marlo should get herself and her nephews in therapy. #RHOA

Charlie @Sircharlesman It’s clear that the kids are used to an unstable living situation and Marlo thinks it’s best to kick them out for 39 days. Create a routine for them kids, get them in therapy. Why disrupt their stability? #RHOA It’s clear that the kids are used to an unstable living situation and Marlo thinks it’s best to kick them out for 39 days. Create a routine for them kids, get them in therapy. Why disrupt their stability? #RHOA https://t.co/B0tXeocWkG

Aninii__ @just_simply22 There is no easy to raising children. Maybe Marlo should have her nephews in therapy and less on camera #RHOA There is no easy to raising children. Maybe Marlo should have her nephews in therapy and less on camera #RHOA https://t.co/cHGmJbYSxU

Latesia @Latesia27 Does Marlo not understand that their parents already abandoned them so the boys have trauma so her kicking them out is another person saying they don’t want them 🤦‍♀️. If they’re behaving poorly give them therapy & a better punishment #RHOA Does Marlo not understand that their parents already abandoned them so the boys have trauma so her kicking them out is another person saying they don’t want them 🤦‍♀️. If they’re behaving poorly give them therapy & a better punishment #RHOA

Lady Virgo @taiesha26 All of this the stuff the boys are going through is being displayed on this show. They really need therapy. #RHOA All of this the stuff the boys are going through is being displayed on this show. They really need therapy. #RHOA

Veronica Corningstone @BreVe_DONNA The way Marlo is going about this is wrong. The boys need therapy and disciple - not their business out in the street #RHOA The way Marlo is going about this is wrong. The boys need therapy and disciple - not their business out in the street #RHOA

Sharlene Newman @Dr_SD_Newman I understand, Marlo. You need to take a break to take care of yourself so that you can take care of them. But after that call with their mom they needed therapy immediately to help them process it. #RHOA I understand, Marlo. You need to take a break to take care of yourself so that you can take care of them. But after that call with their mom they needed therapy immediately to help them process it. #RHOA

Ran✨ @_ThatsSoRandi Clearly the kids, really Michael it seems, need therapy for sure. I hope Marlo helps with that care. #RHOA Clearly the kids, really Michael it seems, need therapy for sure. I hope Marlo helps with that care. #RHOA

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14 Episode 10

After her little talk with the boys, Marlo met up with the other RHOA stars. During a conversation with them, she revealed that she had kicked the boys out. Sheree was shocked by the news. Marlo shared that they had started to act up a lot and weren't listening to her.

She added that she had to lock her room after Michael took his laptop from her room. She showed them a video of how messy their room was, with wet clothes and food just thrown on the floor.

When the RHOA cast asked her where she sent the boys, Marlo mentioned that she had sent them to her younger sister's house. Marlo shared that her sister had four young boys and would probably know how to handle her nephews as well.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

