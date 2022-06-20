"Some nerve of Marlo": Fans criticize Marlo claiming there's nothing wrong with 'hand-me-downs' in RHOA Episode 7

RHOA Season 7 returned for another drama-filled episode on Sunday night. Titled Who Gon Check on Me, Boo?, Marlo revealed how she wasn't happy with Kandi when she offered her hand-me-downs to her foster care girls. Kandi thought Marlo was crazy to make a big deal out of this.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs.
Fans are upset with Marlo's reaction toward Kandi's offer at donating some of her clothes to her foundation in RHOA
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kandi had no ill intentions with her offer to donate her clothes. Some also added that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs. Many fans also called Marlo out, claiming she had double standards because she had similar business practices.
Here are more details on what happened this week in RHOA Episode 7
Episode 7 of RHOA, featured a whole lot of drama that was uncalled for. One of which was between Marlo and Kandi. Kandi de-cluttered her guest house. She decided to collect some of her clothes and donate them to Marlo's non-profit foundation. Glam it Up is an organization where Marlo helps and encourages girls in foster care to overcome their troubles and achieve success.
When Kandi called up Marlo and told her she had a bunch of clothes she'd like to donate, Marlo shared that she doesn't give her girls hand-me-downs. The RHOA star shared:
"You know what, Kandi? With my girls, I don't never give them hand me downs or used clothes. Because when I was in the foster care I always got hand-me-downs. And it just didn't make me feel good. I always want them, you know, just knowing they're orthy. You can get new items and just feel special."
Kandi was taken aback by Marlo's comments. During her confessional, Kandi shared that it was weird of Marlo to try and make it seem like it was a problem that Kandi wanted to donate some of her gently used clothes. Kandi added that she might wear something once and never use it again and claimed that her clothes were good.
Later in the episode, the ladies met for brunch, but Kandi was not there. She went to LA to shoot for a TV show. Marlo didn't waste any time in calling the RHOA star out in front of the other housewives. She shared that Kandi had called her up and offered to give her used clothes to the girls at Glam it Up.
Kenya was quick to stand up for Kandi and shared that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs. She also shared that growing up, she used hand-me-downs. She also shared that Marlo was sending out the wrong message to the girls in her foster care.
Marlo replied saying:
"I don't want no hand me downs for my girls at foster care. When i grew up in those homes, we had a grabage bag full of clothes, used toys and I'm not doing that to my Glam it Up girls."
RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.