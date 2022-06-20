"Some nerve of Marlo": Fans criticize Marlo claiming there's nothing wrong with 'hand-me-downs' in RHOA Episode 7

RHOA Season 7 returned for another drama-filled episode on Sunday night. Titled Who Gon Check on Me, Boo?, Marlo revealed how she wasn't happy with Kandi when she offered her hand-me-downs to her foster care girls. Kandi thought Marlo was crazy to make a big deal out of this.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs.

Carolyn F Williams @cfw011757 #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV

Fans are upset with Marlo's reaction toward Kandi's offer at donating some of her clothes to her foundation in RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kandi had no ill intentions with her offer to donate her clothes. Some also added that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs. Many fans also called Marlo out, claiming she had double standards because she had similar business practices.

AB @AimeemayB So kandi donating and marlo has the nerve to say she doesn’t do enough for the black community. #RHOA So kandi donating and marlo has the nerve to say she doesn’t do enough for the black community. #RHOA https://t.co/FiK1Brvw16

Tai @Smile_Its_Tai Marlo is dead wrong for not accepting the donation of colthing from Kandi. EVERYTHING matters. She of all ppl should know that. #RHOA Marlo is dead wrong for not accepting the donation of colthing from Kandi. EVERYTHING matters. She of all ppl should know that. #RHOA

͏ً @cuntsooya marlo is insulted by kandi offering to donate some of her used clothes to her foundation as if she hasn’t created an entire business off of letting people rent her used clothes #RHOA marlo is insulted by kandi offering to donate some of her used clothes to her foundation as if she hasn’t created an entire business off of letting people rent her used clothes #RHOA https://t.co/mvhahBTqCy

😝 @rh_thoughts Marlo charging people to RENT her used clothes, but won’t take Kandi’s used clothes for FREE . #SpeakOnIT #RHOA Lmaoo @kandi have me screamingMarlo charging people to RENT her used clothes, but won’t take Kandi’s used clothes for FREE Lmaoo @kandi have me screaming 😂 Marlo charging people to RENT her used clothes, but won’t take Kandi’s used clothes for FREE 😭😭. #SpeakOnIT #RHOA

Queen Kenya's Throne @TwirlKingdom Marlo is superficial. Those girls would've appreciated Kandi's clothes. Kandi didn't have 2 give but she remembered those girls who are n need. Somebody thinking about these girls & wanting 2 give to them is important than some1 intervening & the girls not getting anything #RHOA Marlo is superficial. Those girls would've appreciated Kandi's clothes. Kandi didn't have 2 give but she remembered those girls who are n need. Somebody thinking about these girls & wanting 2 give to them is important than some1 intervening & the girls not getting anything #RHOA

Mello_G❣👸 Middle class advocate @Mello_Mel27 Marlo doesn't accept hand me down clothes from Kandi but RENTS her heavily used clothes to people? Girl 🙄 #RHOA Marlo doesn't accept hand me down clothes from Kandi but RENTS her heavily used clothes to people? Girl 🙄#RHOA

liteskinvakeyah @LiteSkinVakeyah #RHOA Yea…Marlo is reaching about not accepting Kandi’s hand-me-downs..the good intent was there. How you gonna tell girls who NEED clothes that clothes from a MILLIONAIRE aren’t good enough? Yea…Marlo is reaching about not accepting Kandi’s hand-me-downs..the good intent was there. How you gonna tell girls who NEED clothes that clothes from a MILLIONAIRE aren’t good enough? 💀 #RHOA

Britt Loves Quincy ♒️ @britlovesquincy Marlo has a full on boosted clothing rental business but she wanna look down her nose and Kandi's gently used clothes? Girl, bye! #RHOA Marlo has a full on boosted clothing rental business but she wanna look down her nose and Kandi's gently used clothes? Girl, bye! #RHOA

Maxee Stewart @Galz35 So many non-profit organizations accept gently used clothes on regular basis, in my city every year we have a coat drive for families who are in need, so the fact that Marlo is acting like used clothes is beneath her goes to show she just want to paint kandi in a bad light. #RHOA So many non-profit organizations accept gently used clothes on regular basis, in my city every year we have a coat drive for families who are in need, so the fact that Marlo is acting like used clothes is beneath her goes to show she just want to paint kandi in a bad light.#RHOA

♒ ૨εα∂เɳɠ ყσµ૨ ૨εαℓเƭყ 💫 @GodessSupreme Marlo doesn't get it, turning down used clothes is sending the wrong message... I bet if they knew they were from Kandi, they would have wanted them #rhoa Marlo doesn't get it, turning down used clothes is sending the wrong message... I bet if they knew they were from Kandi, they would have wanted them #rhoa

SuperBaby @SuperKeenGal Marlo should be embarrassed turning down clothing donations from Kandi! She would be mad if Kandi went Target or Walmart to buy new clothes. Kandi probably donating stuff that’s been wore once or twice at the most! #RHOA Marlo should be embarrassed turning down clothing donations from Kandi! She would be mad if Kandi went Target or Walmart to buy new clothes. Kandi probably donating stuff that’s been wore once or twice at the most! #RHOA

June Neely-Williams @NeelyJune @PinkDivaBssh Those are NOT hand me downs! They are hand me UPS! Expensive, “gently worn,” and from Kandi Burris! Chileeeeee! Those girls would likely love to receive Kandi Burris’ hand me ups! Come on Marlo! #RHOA @PinkDivaBssh Those are NOT hand me downs! They are hand me UPS! Expensive, “gently worn,” and from Kandi Burris! Chileeeeee! Those girls would likely love to receive Kandi Burris’ hand me ups! Come on Marlo! #RHOA

Carolyn F Williams @cfw011757 #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV

XO, ANTY  @XOANTY Kenya has a point. Marlo TRIED it by turning down "hand me downs". I don't like that at all. And it's not like they would be run down or anything. They're coming from Kandi "I Could Take Care of Every Mothafucka In Here If I Wanted To" Burrus-Tucker. #RHOA Kenya has a point. Marlo TRIED it by turning down "hand me downs". I don't like that at all. And it's not like they would be run down or anything. They're coming from Kandi "I Could Take Care of Every Mothafucka In Here If I Wanted To" Burrus-Tucker. #RHOA https://t.co/b8JVJyUvNE

Here are more details on what happened this week in RHOA Episode 7

Episode 7 of RHOA, featured a whole lot of drama that was uncalled for. One of which was between Marlo and Kandi. Kandi de-cluttered her guest house. She decided to collect some of her clothes and donate them to Marlo's non-profit foundation. Glam it Up is an organization where Marlo helps and encourages girls in foster care to overcome their troubles and achieve success.

When Kandi called up Marlo and told her she had a bunch of clothes she'd like to donate, Marlo shared that she doesn't give her girls hand-me-downs. The RHOA star shared:

"You know what, Kandi? With my girls, I don't never give them hand me downs or used clothes. Because when I was in the foster care I always got hand-me-downs. And it just didn't make me feel good. I always want them, you know, just knowing they're orthy. You can get new items and just feel special."

Kandi was taken aback by Marlo's comments. During her confessional, Kandi shared that it was weird of Marlo to try and make it seem like it was a problem that Kandi wanted to donate some of her gently used clothes. Kandi added that she might wear something once and never use it again and claimed that her clothes were good.

Later in the episode, the ladies met for brunch, but Kandi was not there. She went to LA to shoot for a TV show. Marlo didn't waste any time in calling the RHOA star out in front of the other housewives. She shared that Kandi had called her up and offered to give her used clothes to the girls at Glam it Up.

Kenya was quick to stand up for Kandi and shared that there was nothing wrong with hand-me-downs. She also shared that growing up, she used hand-me-downs. She also shared that Marlo was sending out the wrong message to the girls in her foster care.

Marlo replied saying:

"I don't want no hand me downs for my girls at foster care. When i grew up in those homes, we had a grabage bag full of clothes, used toys and I'm not doing that to my Glam it Up girls."

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far