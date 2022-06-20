"Marlo needs to stop it": Fans side with Kenya during her argument with Marlo in RHOA Episode 7

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night. Titled Who Gon Check on Me, Boo?, the feud between Kenya and Marlo continued this week.

Marlo called Kandi out for wanting to give her used clothes to her girls at foster care. Kenya shared that the message Marlo was trying to give these girls was wrong, and went on to call Marlo out about accusing Kenya of lying when she was sick last week.

Viewers who watched the episode sided with Kenya's statement.

angela davis @IMANGELAD3

She’s just jealous of Kenya.. she wish she was Kenya..

#RHOA #TeamTwirl Marlo needs to stop it..She’s just jealous of Kenya.. she wish she was Kenya.. Marlo needs to stop it..She’s just jealous of Kenya.. she wish she was Kenya.. #RHOA #TeamTwirl

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they sided with Kenya during the argument.

Why fans agree with Kenya's statement in RHOA Season 14, Episode 7

Episode 7 of RHOA featured a lot of drama. Most of it was between Drew and Sanya, but Kenya and Marlo had their share of confrontations as well. It all started when the ladies met for brunch and Marlo called Kandi out. She shared that Kandi had called her up and offered to give her used clothes to the girls at Glam it Up, a program that Marlo organizes for children in foster care.

She told the ladies,

"I don't want no hand me downs for my girls at foster care. When i grew up in those homes, we had a grabage bag full of clothes, used toys and I'm not doing that to my Glam it Up girls."

Kenya didn't shy away from telling Marlo how she felt. The RHOA star said that Marlo was doing too much. That didn't stop Marlo from sharing her experience. Marlo shared that she got picked on every day because of her Goodwill clothes. Kenya retaliated by asking her who didn't get picked on when they were in school?

Kenya added,

"The message is wrong, to put worth in clothes. Don't vilify somebody because the giving part of what they're doing is not good enough for you. The same thing that you did with Sheree at the party and you turned that around on me some kind of way. That's not being a friend to a friend. "

Continuing Kenya called Marlo out again for accusing her of lying about being sick just because she had makeup on her face. Marlo replied saying that sometimes she needed to show up and show out.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo needed to stop and that Kenya was speaking the truth. Some also shared that Marlo needed to let go of her issues with Kenya and claimed that she was jealous of the RHOA star.

👀 @IAmHisJewel This is the BEST I’ve seen Kenya act. I’ve agreed a lot with her… This is awkward for me bc I never do. Lol She’s been great to watch this season. Marlo is CRAZY #RHOA This is the BEST I’ve seen Kenya act. I’ve agreed a lot with her… This is awkward for me bc I never do. Lol She’s been great to watch this season. Marlo is CRAZY #RHOA

💦 Boo Daddy 💦 @King_Lonnie_95 I did like how Kenya took up for kandi in her absent when Marlo tried to come for Her. True Friend. #RHOA I did like how Kenya took up for kandi in her absent when Marlo tried to come for Her. True Friend. #RHOA

Carolyn F Williams @cfw011757 #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV #RHOA Some nerve of Marlo there is nothing wrong with used clothes. Suppose ur town burned up or there was an earthquake and no one had clothes. Kandi is clean and that is stupid. #Kenya was Right to correct u bc kids r bullied bc they know their mom is in prison and on TV

kisakane @kisakane00 I agree with Kenya that Marlo is sending the wrong message! #RHOA I agree with Kenya that Marlo is sending the wrong message! #RHOA

Nida @nidzi1k @realitystella Kenya is actually making valid points. @Kandi is trying with Marlo and providing some help for Marlo’s charity. If it’s not to her standards then it’s really not Kandi’s problem at that point. Maybe give a cheque next time instead of clothes #RHOA @realitystella Kenya is actually making valid points. @Kandi is trying with Marlo and providing some help for Marlo’s charity. If it’s not to her standards then it’s really not Kandi’s problem at that point. Maybe give a cheque next time instead of clothes #RHOA

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. @MJFINESSELOVER Kenya is right! Kandi’s clothes aren’t worn torn! Marlo is doing too much! #RHOA Kenya is right! Kandi’s clothes aren’t worn torn! Marlo is doing too much! #RHOA

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal Marlo's really jealous of Kandi and Kenya, nothing they do will ever satisfy her! #RHOA Marlo's really jealous of Kandi and Kenya, nothing they do will ever satisfy her! #RHOA https://t.co/JTNW3UoiOz

What happened this week in RHOA Episode 7?

Apart from Marlo and Kenya's disagreement, a huge confrontation happened between Drew and Sanya. The ladies were having a good time at the cooking class Sanya arranged when Drew walked in. While having dinner, it didn't take Sanya long before she got her claws out at the RHOA star.

Drew shared that Sanya didn't have to bring up their arguments yet again in front of the ladies and preferred if she had spoken to her about it in private. Drew also shared that she was hurt after Sanya invited and then disinvited her to the photo shoot.

Sanya didn't take heed to anything Drew said and started to yell at her. But that didn't stop Drew from calling out Sanya for her behavior towards her. She also added that Sanya was a clout chaser.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

