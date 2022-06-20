"Sanya is exhausting": Fans slam Sanya for her behavior towards Drew in RHOA Episode 7

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new intense episode on Sunday night. Titled Who Gon Check on Me, Boo?, this week, the feud between Sanya and Drew continued. While the ladies were in Sanya's cooking class, Sanya didn't think twice before she got her claws out at Drew. Viewers claimed that the conflict Sanya helmed was uncalled for, and many sided with Drew.

Episode 7 of RHOA featured Sanya stirring more drama between her and Drew. She decided to bring up her previous arguments with Drew once again in front of the ladies, despite Drew telling her that she'd rather talk privately. Drew also shared that she was hurt by Sanya inviting her and later disinviting her to a photo shoot.

Drew also called out the RHOA star for not paying the makeup artist who touched up her makeup while they were in New York. Sanya's no-holds-barred attitude came as a surprise to everyone. Even when Drew tried to explain her point of view, Sanya continued to yell at her.

It didn't take long before Sanya's mom included herself in the confrontation and sided with her daughter. She told Drew:

"Give her the same respect. You're making faces, and you're doing all this sh*** that you know is gonna aggravate her."

Although Drew was visibly shocked by Sanya's mom's statement, it didn't stop her from saying what was on her mind. She continued to call Sanya out for her behavior and even called her a clout chaser.

Sanya was shocked and shared:

"I don't need to clout chase off of nobody. What am I clout chasing for? I'm a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Put some respect on my name!"

During her confessional, Drew shared that as friends, she felt like the duo could've resolved the conflict in private, but Sanya chose to bring it up in front of the group. She added that friends don't act this way and believed that it was odd.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that they didn't like the way Sanya went all out for Drew.

Fans criticize Sanya for stirring unwanted drama with Drew on RHOA Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they sided with Drew during the feud and added that Sanya was just doing a lot. A few other fans believed that Sanya was being shady and claimed the confrontation she started was uncalled for.

🦅 @NoStandardz Sanya isn’t doing it for me. Nobody cares about you or your gold medals. #RHOA Sanya isn’t doing it for me. Nobody cares about you or your gold medals. #RHOA https://t.co/0Q9sJR3dDJ

Blackgii @Phyllis94647147 and so not necessary #RHOA Sanya your anger towards Drew is so disturbingand so not necessary @BravoTV Sanya your anger towards Drew is so disturbing 😳 and so not necessary @BravoTV #RHOA

💋♋️🎉𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🎉♋️💋 @BillingsOctavia #RHOA Sanya is doing too much and she has no reason to come at Drew for no reason. #RealHousewivesOfAtlanta Sanya is doing too much and she has no reason to come at Drew for no reason. #RealHousewivesOfAtlanta #RHOA

barbara morris @BarbaraBann1366 #RHOA Sanya doing all the hollering at Drew for whattttt??? She didn't invite Marlo and Sheree....stay 10 toes down in that just like she's standing by inviting and uninviting Drew. Too fake!!! #RHOA Sanya doing all the hollering at Drew for whattttt??? She didn't invite Marlo and Sheree....stay 10 toes down in that just like she's standing by inviting and uninviting Drew. Too fake!!!

Reality Speedd @realityspeedd I still feel like Sanya doesn’t have a valid reason for coming at Drew the way she has. Like what’s really the issue? #RHOA I still feel like Sanya doesn’t have a valid reason for coming at Drew the way she has. Like what’s really the issue? #RHOA

Nick @nickstweettalk It feels like Sanya wants a problem with @DREWSIDORA for a storyline. Like what is the issue. #RHOA It feels like Sanya wants a problem with @DREWSIDORA for a storyline. Like what is the issue. #RHOA

Armand @ArmandfrmPhilly Drew do be playing dumb. But Sanya is shady. #RHOA Drew do be playing dumb. But Sanya is shady. #RHOA

I hate your veneers 🤦🏾‍♂️ @aboveyou_isDW

#rhoa Sanya petty as hell. And Drew is some kinda crazy for tolerating it. Cause I can’t handle when people raise their tone. A quick way to get throat chopped. Sanya petty as hell. And Drew is some kinda crazy for tolerating it. Cause I can’t handle when people raise their tone. A quick way to get throat chopped.#rhoa https://t.co/TBEnBK7fVX

Sam. @VivaGlamSam Marlo, Sanya and Sheree are annoying me. All of their issues are petty and feels forced. #RHOA Marlo, Sanya and Sheree are annoying me. All of their issues are petty and feels forced. #RHOA

More details on what happened this week on RHOA Season 7

As the feud between Sanya and Drew continued, more drama erupted this week on RHOA. Drew asked Kenya if she told Kandi how she felt about the little surprise she gave the ladies before their trip to New York. While Kandi and Kenya had a mini confrontation of their own, Kenya was in the middle of another argument with Marlo.

Marlo and Kenya's argument about her missing Sheree's party last week erupted when the ladies met up for brunch. Kenya, in return, accused Marlo of turning things around and talking poorly of her behind her back.

More drama will unfold next week when the reality TV series returns. RHOA airs every Sunday night on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far