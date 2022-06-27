"Marlo and Sheree are exhausting": RHOA fans slam Marlo and Sheree and claim they need to leave Kandi alone

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and it was nothing less than dramatic. Titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, this week, Marlo and Sheree invited Kandi to the sauna and wasted no time in attacking her. Their confrontation ended with Kandi breaking down.

Episode 8 of RHOA picked up right where the series left off last week, with Marlo and Sheree deciding to go to the sauna and inviting Kandi to clear the air. However, things took an unexpected turn when the two RHOA stars pounced on Kandi and claimed she wasn't a good friend to them.

Sheree began by telling Kandi that she felt like they had a really good friendship. She spoke about the times she went to the RHOA star's house and joined her family for picnics. Sheree added:

"I feel like you know I'm going through something. I just expect my friend to reach out to me, especially if it's something that you can relate to. I'm talking about Tyronne."

Kandi opened up and revealed that she was waiting for Sheree to share the information about Tyronne with her. But Sheree believed that the RHOA star should have been checking up on her. Marlo pitched in and said that from her perspective, it felt like Sheree just wanted Kandi to call her more.

Kandi was quick to question why the duo expected so much when they didn't do the same for her. During her confessional, Kandi shared:

"This argument is bulls**t. Why do they feel that they are owed so much from me? I don't get it."

Marlo mentioned that she had a lot going on. She opened up about her problems and added that she just wanted someone to reach out to her.

Kandi shared that her own family felt like she had no time for them, and Marlo believed that this was something that Kandi needed to work on. Kandi couldn't take anymore criticism and shared that she was getting frustrated. She broke down, claiming that she had tried to help as much as possible, and she wondered why they kept throwing everything at her.

The two ladies immediately rushed over to comfort Kandi as she teared up. During her confessional, Sheree shared that Kandi threw a tantrum and that she wasn't expecting one from her. Meanwhile, Kandi shared that she was drained by their behavior.

Breanne @ATall_why Marlo and sheree are exhausting, they are always talking about what someone needs to do for them #RHOA Marlo and sheree are exhausting, they are always talking about what someone needs to do for them #RHOA

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Marlo and Sheree needed to leave Kandi alone.

Fans criticize Sheree and Marlo for attacking Kandi in RHOA Season 14 Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were exhausted by Marlo and Sheree's behavior. Some also believed that Kandi didn't owe them anything.

Mzdotty @__mzdotty Sheree & Marlo weird AF and I felt @Kandi tears. Like leave me TF alone. Y’all both have done nothing but trash talk Kandi now it’s she’s not being a good friend. #rhoa Sheree & Marlo weird AF and I felt @Kandi tears. Like leave me TF alone. Y’all both have done nothing but trash talk Kandi now it’s she’s not being a good friend. #rhoa

Telly Gyasi🌹 @_tellygyasi Marlo and Sheree stay coming for Kandi like girl leave her alone! #RHOA Marlo and Sheree stay coming for Kandi like girl leave her alone! #RHOA

Synquette @Synquette Sheree shut up! You were stood up for a date with a guy that YOU still want to talk to, leave Kandi alone you wasn’t going through nothing that deep #rhoa Sheree shut up! You were stood up for a date with a guy that YOU still want to talk to, leave Kandi alone you wasn’t going through nothing that deep #rhoa

TeamKandiAlways💋 @teamkandialways #RHOA It’s like Marlo and Sheree are always trying to judge Kandi with everything she’s not doing good enough🙄 That is exhausting coming from “friends”, especially since Kandi ALWAYS accepts people as they are It’s like Marlo and Sheree are always trying to judge Kandi with everything she’s not doing good enough🙄 That is exhausting coming from “friends”, especially since Kandi ALWAYS accepts people as they are💯 #RHOA

DOM 🦋 @718domonique Kandi don’t see it for Marlo and Sheree that’s why she doesn’t put any effort into being friends with them i don’t blame her neither #RHOA Kandi don’t see it for Marlo and Sheree that’s why she doesn’t put any effort into being friends with them i don’t blame her neither #RHOA

Traumatized @Xanderdash #RHOA When was the last time Marlo or Sheree inquired about Kandi's life? Seriously! Have you seen any interest other than to clown her? #RHOA When was the last time Marlo or Sheree inquired about Kandi's life? Seriously! Have you seen any interest other than to clown her?

✌🏽🤎🥹 @takeanapple_ Wtf do Marlo and Sheree want from Kandi?! Like I don’t get it. #RHOA Wtf do Marlo and Sheree want from Kandi?! Like I don’t get it. #RHOA

RHOA airs new episodes every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

