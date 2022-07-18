"She traumatizing those kids": RHOA fans criticize Marlo for kicking her nephews out in Episode 10

Bravo's RHOA returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night and it was nothing less than dramatic. This week, Marlo continued to be on the receiving end of hate from fans after she revealed that she kicked out her nephews and sent them to her sister's place.

Viewers called her out, and one of them claimed that she was "traumatizing those kids" by doing this to them.

redgirlme @Redgirlme Marlo with the 30day break tryin to make herself feel better with this nonsense and she traumatizing those kids. #rhoa Marlo with the 30day break tryin to make herself feel better with this nonsense and she traumatizing those kids. #rhoa

Fans criticize RHOA's Marlo for sending nephews to her sister's place, say she's traumatizing them

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to slam Marlo for sending her nephews away. Some said that she didn't understand the trauma she was causing them by sending them away for 30 days. Others, added to it and said that the RHOA star needed to attend therapy instead of sending the boys away.

Famous Jae 💜 @CantDoItLikeJae A lot of Black Parents/guardians act like Marlo, but don’t realize kicking children out the house is not “tough love” it’s actually traumatizing & leaves you feeling unwanted by the people they’re supposed to depend on. #RHOA A lot of Black Parents/guardians act like Marlo, but don’t realize kicking children out the house is not “tough love” it’s actually traumatizing & leaves you feeling unwanted by the people they’re supposed to depend on. #RHOA

ᑲᥙggᥡ 𝗍һᥱ 𝖿іᥒᥱssᥱ g᥆ძ @Aphrodisiaddic

#RHOA "I don't have to take care of y'all" Marlo we are PLEADING with you to go to therapy instead of traumatizing these boys.... "I don't have to take care of y'all" Marlo we are PLEADING with you to go to therapy instead of traumatizing these boys.... #RHOA

Some fans said that the boys shouldn't have been passed around from family member to family member. One even added that Marlo's nephews aren't "a piece of furniture."

Kimberly Jonz @mrboogieman007 I really feel for Marlo’s nephews. Being passed around to different family members can be traumatizing. They are not a piece of furniture. #RHOA I really feel for Marlo’s nephews. Being passed around to different family members can be traumatizing. They are not a piece of furniture. #RHOA

work in process. @asipofteee So….Marlo been taking kids in and kicking them out when it’s too hard??? Smh. She traumatizing people the same way she was traumatized. #RHOA So….Marlo been taking kids in and kicking them out when it’s too hard??? Smh. She traumatizing people the same way she was traumatized. #RHOA

L'amant Boulanger @cillcillwi



#RHOA Marlo needs to get professional help with those boys. If she was a certified foster parent she would know about respite care. And she wouldn't have reached the point of throwing those boys out. That's so traumatizing. Marlo needs to get professional help with those boys. If she was a certified foster parent she would know about respite care. And she wouldn't have reached the point of throwing those boys out. That's so traumatizing. #RHOA

#MaxRoc (They/Them) @RealMaxRoc Marlo thinks the world surrounds her, and everything should be about her. She is so selfish and self-centered and is full of so much hate and anger, she need serious therapy to let go some of her life's trauma. #RHOA #RHOA TL Marlo thinks the world surrounds her, and everything should be about her. She is so selfish and self-centered and is full of so much hate and anger, she need serious therapy to let go some of her life's trauma. #RHOA #RHOATL

Kayla VanDunk @KVanDunk Marlo needs a therapist and she needs to work through a lot of her trauma cause she is always causing some type of problem. And I can't believe she would kick her nephews out those boys are already going through enough and doing this won't make it easier smh #RHOA Marlo needs a therapist and she needs to work through a lot of her trauma cause she is always causing some type of problem. And I can't believe she would kick her nephews out those boys are already going through enough and doing this won't make it easier smh #RHOA

More information on what happened in Episode 10 of RHOA

Episode 10 of RHOA saw Marlo taking the ladies on a glamping trip to Blue Ridge. Prior to her trip, she met up with her sister, Crystal, to talk about her nephews and to find out how they've been behaving back at her place. During their conversation, it was brought to everyone's notice that years ago, Marlo was her sister's guardian.

Crystal seemed to be fine with the boys being with her for the time being despite already having four kids and living in a three-bedroom home. Marlo and her sister also got to talking about how their mother raised them.

The RHOA star shared that she probably learned to run her mouth the way she does from her mother. At this, Crystal quickly told Marlo not to talk to the boys the way their own mother spoke to Crystal and her. She added that this would cause more trauma to them, especially given what they are going through now.

Kandi also knew about Marlo having kicked out her nephews and she opened up and told Kenya about it. The former added that she cared more for the boys and that the RHOA star should've known that she put herself aside when the boys entered her life. Kenya also said that Marlo kicking the boys out only adds more trauma to their lives.

Other than Kandi revealing information about Marlo, to Kenya, the former also broke the same news to Drew and Monyetta on their way to Blue Ridge.

Kenya, at the same time, revealed that she was facing issues with her business and said that she had just hired a COO to help her out.

Bravo @BravoTV #RHOA You already know the ATL ladies only travel in style! You already know the ATL ladies only travel in style! ✨🍑 #RHOA https://t.co/NNMiTPc4a0

Later, when the ladies reached the location, they were shocked to find out that it wasn't a cabin but a huge house with people on call 24*7. Although Kenya claimed she wasn't going to be joining them on their trip, Marlo was surprised to see her during dinner.

Kandi claimed she figured out that Kenya would be coming just before she arrived, but Marlo accused Kandi of knowing that Kenya was coming and hiding it from her. Meanwhile, Sanya revealed that she would be taking the ladies on an all-expenses paid trip to Jamaica.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far