"Are you for real?": RHOA fans troll Drew after she calls Sheree's incense cleanse black magic 

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night. Drew Sidora left fans shocked this week after she called Sheree's incense cleanse ritual "witchcraft" and "black magic." Fans trolled Drew for her comments and called her out for listening to a prophet who claimed to have seen something in the spirit realm earlier in the episode.

#RHOA That's not black magic or witch craft Drew, it's called incense...are you for real? Lmao 🙄 That's not black magic or witch craft Drew, it's called incense...are you for real? Lmao 🙄#RHOA

Episode 9 of RHOA, titled Midnight in the Chateau of Good & Evil, featured the ladies attending a slumber party hosted by Sheree. Her friend Fatum brought over some incense that was supposed to cleanse and remove all the negative energy from Sheree's yoni. While the other ladies enjoyed their time and had fun seeing Sheree get cleansed with incense, Drew didn't want to participate in any way.

During her confessional, the RHOA star shared:

"It is very witchcrafty at this point. This has turned into a whole ceremony of black magic. I don't want any part of it. That's why I'm staying far, far away."

Fans who watched the episode called Drew out, claiming that she shouldn't have reacted so strongly. Just earlier in the episode, Drew listened to and believed a recording of a prophet who claimed that had he had seen something in the spirit realm.

Fans troll Drew for referring to Sheree's yoni cleanse as witchcraft in RHOA Season 14 Episode 9

Taking to Twitter, fans were taken aback by Drew's comments. Some also added that she listened to prophets had to say but didn't hesitate to bring up "black magic" when talking about Sheree's cleanse.

THE REAL MJ @THEEREALMJJ #RHOA Drew don’t wanna any part of “black magic” yet she played with God all last season stop it #RHOA Drew don’t wanna any part of “black magic” yet she played with God all last season stop it

Ashley @_AshleyySamuels Drew go home. “Black magic” but had a reader or whatever they called talking to you 🙄🙄🙄🙄. I will forever stick to my opinion of last season should have been her only season. #RHOA Drew go home. “Black magic” but had a reader or whatever they called talking to you 🙄🙄🙄🙄. I will forever stick to my opinion of last season should have been her only season. #RHOA

King of Boys @keepinupwitkika Black magic ….. over a vagicial with incense. Okay Drew your peach is rotten #RHOA Black magic ….. over a vagicial with incense. Okay Drew your peach is rotten #RHOA

Denatheexplorer @denatheexplorer Drew weren’t you just talking to an intuitive. How is this black magic? Black people and the disconnection from our roots #RHOA Drew weren’t you just talking to an intuitive. How is this black magic? Black people and the disconnection from our roots #RHOA

Tiffany @TKJ_75 Wait. Drew said this is black magic? What? Wasn’t she just getting a Cleo reading from her mom? #RHOA Wait. Drew said this is black magic? What? Wasn’t she just getting a Cleo reading from her mom? #RHOA

Qing_Drasil @ElegantEgotyst Drew talking bout black magic, girl you listen to prophets that say they have contacts in the spirit world. #RHOA Drew talking bout black magic, girl you listen to prophets that say they have contacts in the spirit world. #RHOA

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14 Episode 9

The prophet Drew's mother was consulting warned her of an "adversary" with a spirit, but the RHOA star was defensive. She wanted to find out the identity of the person she needed to be looking out for.

During their slumber party, Sheree's friend Fatum revealed that she had people who worked in the real estate industry. Fatum shared that she had them run a background check on Drew and her husband. Apparently, the background check revealed that the couple had around 12 aliases.

After hearing about Fatum's background check, Drew believed that she was the entity that the prophet warned her about. Meanwhile, Marlo faced issues of her own. She had been taking care of her sister's children, Michael and William, since 2019.

She revealed that the boys had been acting up after recently speaking to their mother. Michael got into trouble at school, and both boys weren't doing any chores around the house. Marlo asked the teenagers if they wanted to attend therapy, but they declined the offer.

Later in the episode, Marlo met up with Sheree and Sanya for a chat. It was then that she revealed that the boys frustrated her so much that she kicked them out. Marlo shared that she sent them over to her younger sister's house for a 30-day wake-up call. She added that she just wanted them to be independent and have a bright future.

RHOA airs new episodes every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

