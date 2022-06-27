"Sanya shouldn't listen to Drew": Fans slam Drew claiming she's giving Sanya terrible advice in RHOA Episode 8

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night and was nothing short of dramatic. Though a lot of confrontations and drama took place this week, the one conversation that irked fans the most was the one between Sanya and Drew Sidora.

Titled Healthy Glows and Low Blows, the RHOA star sought marital advice from Drew. Sanya opened up to Drew and shared that her husband wasn't happy with her. Sanya revealed that she had been going back and forth with her husband about having a second kid. Continuing, Sanya said that she had to tell her husband that she wasn't sure if she wanted to have a second kid.

Drew's advice to Sanya was,

"But you have to do that for your husband. I mean if you wanna make your husband happy. Like I knew Ralph wanted another child He really wanted a daughter, and I'm like I have my whole life to work, so if this is what my husband wants and if we can't move past that, he's going to continue to be unhappy. Then he might start to resent me."

Sanya was taken aback by Drew's advice and asked her what about the other way. The Olympic gold medalist opened up saying that's what women are conditioned to do. Sanya questioned what if she did have another kid and resented her husband for it. She then stated that this should go both ways.

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Sanya shouldn't listen to Drew and have a baby soly because her husband wants one #RHOA Sanya shouldn't listen to Drew and have a baby soly because her husband wants one #RHOA

Fans criticize Drew for giving Sanya bad marital advice in RHOA, Season 14, Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Sanya shouldn't listen to Drew. Some also added that Drew and Ralph are the last two people Sanya should be taking advice from.

Sims or Simone 🇨🇩 @leizenomis



#RHOA Drew's advice to Sanya was very horrible advice. Sanya has every right to not want a child if she feels like she is unable to properly look after them. It shouldn't *just* be about what Ross wants Drew's advice to Sanya was very horrible advice. Sanya has every right to not want a child if she feels like she is unable to properly look after them. It shouldn't *just* be about what Ross wants 😭#RHOA

✨syn nic✨ @SynthiaGreen If Drew isn’t SanYA’s real friend- why she asking her for marital advice? And lord, Drew and Ralph of all people?!?! Worst advice yet. No one should be pressured into having a child they don’t want. #RHOA If Drew isn’t SanYA’s real friend- why she asking her for marital advice? And lord, Drew and Ralph of all people?!?! Worst advice yet. No one should be pressured into having a child they don’t want. #RHOA

Head Cheerleader In Charge @deebeyince Drew telling Sanya to have another kid to make her husband happy…. She really is an idiot #RHOA Drew telling Sanya to have another kid to make her husband happy…. She really is an idiot #RHOA

toadette🍄 @QueenBriVII Sanya pls don’t listen to Drew. It should absolutely go both ways. I don’t understand why women are so conditioned to give and give and give yet recieve so little. As much as you don’t want to resent your man he shouldn’t want you to resent him #RHOA Sanya pls don’t listen to Drew. It should absolutely go both ways. I don’t understand why women are so conditioned to give and give and give yet recieve so little. As much as you don’t want to resent your man he shouldn’t want you to resent him #RHOA

desi👑 @DesireaTatyana_ I’m sorry Sanya… don’t take ANY advice from Drew nor Ralph! Those are the last two folks you need to be talking to.. #RHOA I’m sorry Sanya… don’t take ANY advice from Drew nor Ralph! Those are the last two folks you need to be talking to.. #RHOA

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #RHOA eeeew Drew telling Sanya you have to make your husband happy have a child.. Umnn what the fuck? This is 2022 hello! #RHOA eeeew Drew telling Sanya you have to make your husband happy have a child.. Umnn what the fuck? This is 2022 hello!

Breanna K. Williams @msbspectacle The nerve of Drew for telling Sanya she HAS to have children if her husband wants them, all while her wigline is puckered. #RHOA The nerve of Drew for telling Sanya she HAS to have children if her husband wants them, all while her wigline is puckered. #RHOA

Dassah_Doll @DassahDoll I understand you have to compromise in relationships, but having kids you don’t want just to make your husband happy is madness and I hope Sanya uses her head and not listen to dumb ass Drew! #rhoa I understand you have to compromise in relationships, but having kids you don’t want just to make your husband happy is madness and I hope Sanya uses her head and not listen to dumb ass Drew! #rhoa

Lynn Searcy @WrtefrmtheHeart Drew is giving Sanya terrible advice. A compromise is Italian or Thai tonight, not a whole ass baby #RHOA Drew is giving Sanya terrible advice. A compromise is Italian or Thai tonight, not a whole ass baby #RHOA https://t.co/SUroaEw7r7

Sha’Wanda Maximoff @Jazs_Ray Drew & Ralph are not the couple Sanya needs to be looking to for advice on this situation or probably any relationship situation #RHOA Drew & Ralph are not the couple Sanya needs to be looking to for advice on this situation or probably any relationship situation #RHOA

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14, Episode 8

Apart from Drew's advice to Sanya, a lot of drama unfolded this week in RHOA. Marlo didn't hold herself back from the confrontation this week.

As the episode kicked off, Marlo, Sheree and Kandi met up at a sauna to clear the air. While Sheree told Kandi that she expected the RHOA star to check on her after Tyronne stood her up, Kandi shared that she was waiting for Sheree to open up to her about it.

Meanwhile, Marlo called Kandi out, claiming she wasn't a good friend. She shared that she didn't call to check on her either when she was going through a hard time.

Kandi was frustrated with Marlo's behavior and told her that she had been busy and hadn't had time for her own family. Later in the episode, when the ladies met at Drew's fitness club for an event, Marlo found herself at the center of another drama between her and Kenya.

The confrontation got very heated and almost ended in a physical fight. Luckily, other ladies were there to separate the two from each other. Kenya ended up leaving the event after her argument with Marlo.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information about RHOA.

