"Marlo is clueless": Fans slam RHOA star, claiming the series needs to revoke her peach next season 

Bravo's RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night, and this week, Marlo and Kenya's feud went to a whole new level. After Sanya ratted out her conversation with Kenya to Marlo, the latter was hell bent on confronting Kenya about it. Kenya, however, wanted to keep away from the drama.

Breanne @ATall_why I almost got secondhand embarrassment from watching this episode. This may have been the worst episode so far. Marlo is clueless. She is proving over and over again why giving her a peach wasn’t the best decision #RHOA I almost got secondhand embarrassment from watching this episode. This may have been the worst episode so far. Marlo is clueless. She is proving over and over again why giving her a peach wasn’t the best decision #RHOA

In Episode 11 of RHOA, Marlo ran behind Kenya as she sprinted away because she didn't want to have a conversation with the co-star. Marlo didn't just stop at that and went on to tell the crew members not to allow Kenya to join her and the other ladies on their trip to go gem mining.

Despite the ladies begging her to put the drama behind them so that they could have a peaceful day, Marlo didn't budge. For over an hour and a half, the ladies just stood out in the driveway waiting for the RHOA star to change her mind. Even though she finally did agree that Kenya could come on the trip, Marlo was still hostile towards her.

After the ladies returned from their day of gem mining, Marlo couldn't take it anymore and sat everyone down for a conversation. She told the RHOA stars that she organized the trip so that she would find some peace after what she had been through. But it turned out that she only felt worse than before.

She further added that she saw no point in the trip and decided to cut it short, telling the ladies that she had arranged for a vehicle to take them back to their respective homes. Her co-stars were taken aback and claimed that they had never been kicked off a trip before.

From kicking her nephews out of her house, to kicking the ladies out of a trip that she didn't pay for, Marlo found herself on the receiving end of backlash from fans after this week's episode.

♍️ @JassyFay_ Marlo storyline is so trash this season, they need to take her peach back #RHOA Marlo storyline is so trash this season, they need to take her peach back #RHOA

KikiSteelersgrl🖤🧡 @kikinben No way do I have one ounce of sympathy for Marlo. She abandoned those boys when they needed her. Those boys have been through enough. Selfish, Cold-hearted, Fake & not worthy of a peach. Take Sanya's too! #RHOA No way do I have one ounce of sympathy for Marlo. She abandoned those boys when they needed her. Those boys have been through enough. Selfish, Cold-hearted, Fake & not worthy of a peach. Take Sanya's too!#RHOA

gnext2 @gnext2 #RHOA Marlo has totally wasted her peach. We were all rooting for her, and she flopped. Some people are better off as "friends" Lesson learned. #RHOA Marlo has totally wasted her peach. We were all rooting for her, and she flopped. Some people are better off as "friends" Lesson learned.

༄ 𝕳𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗 𝕷𝖞𝖓𝖓 ༄ @HeatherLynn_75 she extra as hell 🤷🏽 loving Kenya for treating her like the joke she is rn 🤭🤦🏽‍♀️

#RHOA Somebody quickly steal that damn peach back from Marloshe extra as hell 🤷🏽 loving Kenya for treating her like the joke she is rn 🤭🤦🏽‍♀️ Somebody quickly steal that damn peach back from Marlo 😑 she extra as hell 🤷🏽 loving Kenya for treating her like the joke she is rn 🤭🤦🏽‍♀️💯#RHOA 🍑🍑🍑

#MaxRoc (They/Them) @RealMaxRoc Marlo got some serious issues! Hope she can work on herself. She doesn’t deserve the peach! Please get rid of her. Her ego gets the best of her. Because she couldn’t control Kenya she wanted her to leave. Kenya’s reaction was the best. #RHOA TL #RHOA Marlo got some serious issues! Hope she can work on herself. She doesn’t deserve the peach! Please get rid of her. Her ego gets the best of her. Because she couldn’t control Kenya she wanted her to leave. Kenya’s reaction was the best. #RHOATL #RHOA

rob @robquartz marlo.... someone take that peach away already #rhoa marlo.... someone take that peach away already #rhoa

khells♡ @khellssss i love monyetta!! please give her a peach #RHOA i love monyetta!! please give her a peach #RHOA

Lexx K.🤍 @theelexxfactor Monyetta should’ve been a peach holder not Sanya OR Marlo #RHOA Monyetta should’ve been a peach holder not Sanya OR Marlo #RHOA

The entire ordeal between Marlo and Kenya erupted once again after Sanya became a tattle tail and told Marlo what Kenya had confided to her in secrecy. When Kenya arrived at the cabin, Marlo told the RHOA star that she had something to give her. But Kenya was skeptical about being with her alone.

Sanya sat down and tried to convince Kenya to see what Marlo had to give her, but Kenya shared that she didn't want to be around Marlo or her demons. She went on to confide in her about Marlo's decision to kick her nephews out of her house, claiming that it would cause them immense trauma.

Kenya also opened up about how a similar incident happened to her when she was a kid, and how that affected and changed her. But Sanya couldn't keep any of this to herself. She went and ratted this out to Marlo, who immediately got furious and caused all the ensuing drama.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

