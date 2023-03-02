“That’s crazy”: Fans troll RHOA star Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman for racing to the court to file for divorce

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman ended their 8-year-long marriage in a nasty manner. The pair separated on February 19 and filed the official documents in the Gwinnett Co. court on Monday, February 27. Drew filed her papers on Monday at 1:10 pm, mentioning the separation date as February 23, while Ralph’s documents were stamped at 2:11 pm, stating that the pair separated on February 19.

In the documents, Ralph has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their son Machai and daughter Aniya. He also wants Drew to pay spousal support after the divorce and claims that she did not contribute anything financially to their partnership. Sidora’s papers state that "there is no chance or hope of reconciliation" and has accused Pittman of being a "serial cheater and adulterer" who was aggressive towards her.

Fans were shocked to see Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman running to the court at the same time and called the whole situation "crazy."

the LEAN @theleanofficial Drew Sidora running to the court to divorce Ralph.. 61 minutes? That’s crazy #RHOA Drew Sidora running to the court to divorce Ralph.. 61 minutes? That’s crazy #RHOA https://t.co/pswBilqPJ6

Fans are amused by Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman rushing to court to file for their divorce.

In a new divorce filing, Drew said that Pittman’s documents, claiming their separation date to be February 19, was an attempt to "strike first" in court "to embarrass and humiliate" the reality TV star.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the "goofy" situation. They joked about Drew beating Ralph to the courthouse.

TyODay @Ty_ODay goofy til the very end! Lmao Not Drew & Ralph racing to the court house to file for a divorce. 🥴🥴goofy til the very end! Lmao #RHOA Not Drew & Ralph racing to the court house to file for a divorce. 🥴🥴😭 goofy til the very end! Lmao #RHOA

OshKOSH B’GOSH @BlazerN_Shades and I’m ok with that… #Drewsidora #Ralphpittman #Divorce Slowly but surely Drew & Ralph racing to the courthouse to File is literally taking over my TL …and I’m ok with that… #RHOA Slowly but surely Drew & Ralph racing to the courthouse to File is literally taking over my TL … 😭 and I’m ok with that… #RHOA #Drewsidora #Ralphpittman #Divorce https://t.co/RpuP4eQ1sC

Drew Sidora accused her husband of abusing her.

In a recent divorce filing, Drew had said that Ralph abused her mentally and financially. She even accused him of physically assaulting her and of cheating on her. Her paperwork mentions that Drew,

“simply cannot take (Pittman's) continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.

Sidora accused her husband of allowing “his multiple paramours to have direct contact" with her so that the other women could “flaunt” their adulterous relationship. One woman even sent her a screenshot of their "sexting messages"' directly.

Even after attending couples therapy, Ralph’s "cruel treatment" allegedly got worse last month. She claimed that he grabbed her cell phone out of her hand, causing her to fall, and then 'literally peeled the phone out' of her hand. The RHOA star then called 911 but the police did not show up and now she had a “reasonably justified apprehension” for her safety and the safety of her children.

Pittman also allegedly withdrew a large sum of money from her account during the week of February 13.

Drew Sidora claims that Pitman was “financially abusive" to her

Ralph had allegedly asserted himself into all of Drew’s business affairs and even taken control of her “business and personal finances." He has access to all of her funds and has already spent more than 50 percent of Sidora’s income under the pretense of paying the household bills.

Drew said that her income has paid most of the bills in their marriage and Ralph made efforts to keep himself in front of the camera “as much as possible.” She wants to keep her home and does not plan on paying Pittman’s debts. She also does not want to pay “any alimony or spousal support” due to his "repeated and condoned adultery."

Drew Sidora made her debut on RHOA season 13 in 2020 and the couple also had multiple fights on the popular Bravo series.

