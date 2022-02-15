How much is Mary J. Blige worth? Singer reveals she went on tour to pay alimony to ex, Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige recently revealed to radio host Angie Martinez that her latest single Rent Money was inspired by her experience with divorce. In the interview, she spoke up about the origins of the song, which explains how she had to go on tour to help support her divorce from Kendu Isaacs.

The release of her new album Good Morning Gorgeous and her Super Bowl LVI performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Eminem has marked a new chapter for the famous singer and actress.

She explained to Martinez:

“Rent Money” is [about] when I first got divorced. I had to give up all this alimony, and I didn’t have no more money to give because he had spent it all. So, I had to go, you know, I had to go on tour, and make all the money back to pay the alimony.”

Bilge was paying $30,000 per month of temporary spousal support to her ex Kendu Isaacs between 2016 to 2018.

The Yonkers, New York native, recently spoke to Elle and told how she began building her self-confidence while she was still married and it inspired the title track of her new album.

She elaborated:

“During Mudbound and when I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up… I would do it in the morning, because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real.”

Mary J. Blige’s net worth explored

Mary J. Blige's work as a singer and actress are her primary sources of income (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige is mostly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. She has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and ten Billboard Awards alongside being nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 51-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. She earned a lot from her career as a singer and actress.

The Soul Train star has also faced several financial issues in the last few years. She owed $3.4 million to IRS in May 2013 and $900,000 to the state of New Jersey. She was even the target of a lawsuit claiming that she owed $2.2 million for an unpaid bank loan.

It was revealed in May 2014 that she paid her debt of $900,000 to New Jersey, but still owed $3.4 million to the IRS.

She bought a mansion in Saddle River, New Jersey for $12.3 million in 2008 and reportedly paid all the money in cash. She then listed it for sale in 2015 for $13.9 million but could not find a buyer.

The Rock of Ages actress then decreased the price to $8.9 million and $6.8 million in August 2019. She is also the owner of a small mansion in Cresskill, New Jersey, which she purchased for $2.1 million in 2001.

Mary J. Blige tied the knot with her manager Kendu Isaacs in December 2003. Kendu was the father of two children, Nas and Jordan, from his first wife and a daughter Briana from a teenage relationship.

Blige filed for divorce in July 2016 because of irreconcilable differences and it was finalized in June 2018.

