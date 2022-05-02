Who is Ralph Pittman? All about Drew Sidora's husband as RHOA opens up on assistant massage scandal

Drew Sidora has revealed more details about her marriage to Ralph Pittman. While appearing on the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 on May 1, the actress spoke about a suspicious text message on Ralph’s phone, which forced her to leave for Chicago with her kids.

She said:

“Ralph and I have been through a lot. We’re still trying to work through Tampa. And there’s new problems. But as long as he continues to show up in marriage counseling and want to make it better, I’m willing to stay committed.”

Speaking about the text message on Ralph’s phone, she stated that the messages said, ‘Oh, I can come give you a massage’, which referred to Ralph’s new female assistant.

She stated:

“Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me. I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home.”

Drew Sidora added that she still sees the assistant’s name pop up every time. When Ralph came in, Kandi Burruss asked him how he replied to the text message sent by his assistant. Drew said in response, “I’m a guy, lol.” And the assistant’s response? “Well, now I know for next time.”

Kandi said:

“Oh hell no, I’m a guy means, ‘If you come over here, it ain’t going to be just a massage.’ That’s what that means. We all know how this goes. Let’s be real. That’s letting you know, ‘If you ever decide, that’s how it’s going to be.’”

Everything known about Drew Sidora’s husband

Drew Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman, is the founder and CEO of My Mind Music, an American Music Enrichment and Wellness Company that curates therapeutic music to promote and improve quality of life.

Ralph composed and produced My Mind Music for Kids, a sleep system made to improve the quality of sleep. He attended Rutgers University and graduated with a degree in Business Economics alongside studying Music Theory.

Ralph Pittman has been equally successful in the fields of business and music (Image via ralphpittmanjr/Instagram)

Pittman has been an advisor to Fortune 500 companies for the last 15 years and has composed music for television and film productions. He recently composed music for the critically acclaimed film Preacher’s Son, an adaptation of a novel written by Carl Weber.

Drew Sidora tied the knot with Ralph Pittman in 2014. The former is already the mother of a son, Knight, from a previous relationship. Sidora and Pittman are the parents of two children – Machai, born in 2015, and Aniya, born in 2018.

Pittman recently gained recognition after Sidora revealed a text message she found on Ralph’s phone sent by his assistant.

The truth behind the message on Ralph’s phone

After speaking with Kandi and Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora discovered that Ralph Pittman’s assistant shared a cryptic message referring to the situation.

Sidora said:

“He supposedly fired her and they were supposed to have no communication, but he’s actually telling her some of our business. It’s complete betrayal. You need to step in and go, ‘This is what’s going to make me comfortable. This is what needs to happen.’”

Drew and Ralph had their first session with their new couple’s counselor, Love McPherson, on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This happened after Ralph told Drew in an episode that he was down with counseling.

Sidora said at the time:

“Ralph and I have tried couple’s counseling a time or two or three or a dozen, I’ve lost track. But after out huge blowup on our anniversary, which was probably the biggest argument we’ve ever had in our marriage, we know we have serious problems that we really need to commit to working out and fixing – quickly.”

Since the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, Drew has openly spoken up about the condition of her marriage and stated that they have to get their act together for the sake of their kids and marriage if they want it to last.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar