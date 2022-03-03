What is Kandi Burruss' net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 'Kandi & The Gang' premiere

Celebrity Kandi Burruss is all set to begin her new venture, the OLG restaurant, which will be featured on her upcoming show Kandi & The Gang. Throughout her career, Kandi has explored various professions and turned out to be successful in all of them.

She is a singer, songwriter, record producer, businesswoman, and television personality. The 43-year-old celebrity has also gained immense financial success apart from her fame.

What is Kandi Burruss's net worth?

The RHOA star’s multiple ventures reveal that she has a net worth of $30 million. Over the years, Kandi has aced in whatever field she has pursued. Kandi has been a part of some of the most widely popular Xscape albums like Hummin' Comin', Off the Hook, Traces of My Lipstick, Hardball and Big Momma's House.

Kandi Burruss was also the songwriter for TLC's hit song No Scrubs and Destiny's Childs' songs Bug a Boo, Bills, Bills, Bills, and The Writings on the Wall.

The talented songwriter has also written songs for famous artists like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Usher.

In 2000, Kandi released her first solo album Hey Kandi, which featured the singles Don't Think I'm Not, and Cheatin' on me. She released her second album Kandi Koated in 2010.

Kandi stepped into the shoes of a businesswoman when she became the CEO of Kandi Koated Entertainment. The entrepreneur also owns a company named Bedroom Kandi that produces high-end s*x toys designed to look like upscale cosmetic products and transform into travel-friendly toys for women.

Moreover, Kandi Burruss earns $450,000 per season when she appears on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Despite the celebrity's financial success, her husband Todd Tucker admitted that Kandi doesn’t treat herself as much as she deserves. While gifting her a Bentley truck for her 43rd birthday in 2019, he revealed in an Instagram video:

“I went and got my wife a car because she won’t treat herself.”

He further explained:

“She wants one, but don’t know which one, [and] didn’t really want to spend the money. She’d rather invest it in something else, which is totally the way we roll. But sometimes you gotta treat yourself! I wanted her to smile and be surprised this birthday, so I went and got her a truck.”

Kandi Burruss shared the video on May 16, 2019.

Edited by Siddharth Satish