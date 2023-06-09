5 things Tamra Judge said about her return to RHOC season 17

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 is coming back with none other than the Orange County OG herself, Tamra Judge. Tamra is all set to make a comeback after having left the show ahead of the RHOC season 15.

Tamra Judge is returning to the show with fellow RHOC alums, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirscheneiter, and Emily Simpson. Joining them are her two friends Jennifer Pedranti as a new cast member and Taylor Armstrong as a friend, who is also the first housewife ever to switch franchises.

In an interview with E! News, Tamra Judge compared her return to RHOC:

“Like a good ex that drops you, they came back...I guess it was just kind of meant to be.”

"I might have been on pause, but now, I'm ready to play": Tamra Judge on her return to RHOC

Since her infamous exit from the RHOC, Tamra has expressed only a few regrets about her time away from the show. She said:

“Had I known I was going to have two years off and then go back, I probably would have had a much better vacation for two years.”

Judge being back on the RHOC makes way for more drama, confrontations, and the formation of deep relationships, be it with fellow cast members or romances.

Here are 5 things Tamara Judge has said about returning to the RHOC season 17:

1) Tamra Judge is getting "activated" for the season

The season 17 premiere of the RHOC starts with a striking montage of Tamra Judge driving a motorcycle to the tune of “Be Careful What You Wish For,” suggesting the insistent requests made by RHOC fans.

Tamra says her "activated" self will be seen in season 17. She is unafraid to dive deep into the drama and refuses to take things personally. Tamra said:

"I'm not that girl that's walking red carpets and doing all these things. It's not me. I actually live a very private life."

2) Addressing the fallout with Shannon Storms Beador

Tamra's return to the RHOC brings her face-to-face with her former best friend, Shannon. The premiere episode shows Shannon accusing Tamra of using their feud to “become relevant again.” She defends herself in an interview with TODAY.com:

“I never became irrelevant. So if anything, I was doing more press than (my former castmates), and I was on a number one podcast that was getting more views than the show was getting.”

The two eventually decided to "agree to disagree."

3) Confronting the "Tamra Hate Club"

Throughout season 17, Tamra develops a friendship with Emily Simpson, which had been strained due to various reasons. Tamra addresses the "Tamra Hate Club," a group of former RHOC wives who continuously criticize her. In response, she says:

“I’m sorry you got fired, but there was a reason why.”

4) Tamra Judge skeptical about newbie Jennifer Pedranti’s relationship

Jennifer Pedranti, who joined the show as a cast member, is currently navigating a recent split from her husband, Will, while rumors of her involvement with Ryan, a member of CUT Fitness, circulates in town. Tamra says:

“I don’t know. I’ll just leave it at that. I’m not convinced.”

5) Tamra Judge on her relationship with Heather Dubrow

Tamra opens up about her complicated relationship with Heather Dubrow, whom she once considered a close friend. Their bond deteriorated when Heather made little effort to maintain communication after leaving the show.

"I think I saw her twice the entire time (she was off the show). I know it goes both ways. We don’t hang out in the same friend group at all. Then when I came back, there was a lot of talk on her podcast that there was no place for me on the show. She and I got into it before I even got hired back.”

Ultimately, Tamra Judge is bringing back her fearless self back to the screen with an unapologetic attitude and fight-back words. Watch her and other castmates navigate their ways in the upcoming episode of the RHOC season 17, airing on June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

