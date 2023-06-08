Why did Shannon Beador and ex-boyfriend John Janssen break up? RHOC star opens up about healing from the split

In a recent conversation with Page Six, Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Shannon Beador spoke about her breakup with ex-boyfriend John Janssen. Shannon announced the split in January 2023 and revealed that Janssen broke up with her in November 2022. According to the US Magazine, Shannon and John began dating in June 2019.

In the Page Six conversation, the former RHOC cast member revealed that the former couple's breakup wasn't triggered by any major incident. Shannon Beador said that the breakup was triggered due to their constant bickering. She noted that it was a lot of bickering and that there was no major moment when she realized that she had to walk away from the relationship.

"It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering": Shannon Beador on her relationship with John Janssen

The reason behind Shannon Beador's breakup with John Janssen was revealed during a dinner with Page Six, and Beador's RHOC castmates Tamara Judge and Taylor Armstrong. They were all having dinner at The Quiet Women, a popular RHOC establishment.

She told them:

“It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering and that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.”

The couple officially ended their relationship in November 2022. Their breakup came just one week after the completion of filming for season 17 of RHOC.

Shannon Beador expressed her emotional state after the break-up and said that she got emotional just thinking about the breakup. She said that she was really devastated and after the breakup, she asked John to not talk about the breakup publicly.

Her former beau had agreed to not talk about the split and kept it under wraps for three months. This allowed Shannon some time to process the situation before it became public knowledge.

The RHOC star said that she wasn't ready to deal with the breakup, especially during the holiday season. She noted that she needed some time to let it sink in before they told people.

After the breakup, Shannon Beador decided to focus on her self-care and mental health. She immediately treated herself to a week of relaxation at The Golden Door Spa in San Diego. She spent seven days at a spa that helped her get the strength to venture back into the dating scene.

Shannon admitted that she came back from the spa and was introduced to a person. She said that while she didn't want to go out with the person, they went to dinner and ended up dating for four months.

She said that while the couple didn't end up together as they wouldn't work out well, she had a good time.

Despite their break-up, Shannon Beador and John have managed to maintain a close-knit friendship. However, she said that it was subject to change if either of them got into a serious relationship. The RHOC star said that as soon as either of them got into a relationship, their friendship would "go by the wayside," and added that she would prefer not to be bitter.

Shannon made one thing clear she and Janssen are “never going to get back together.” However, the latter did accompany Shannon for a taping of Family Feud.

Shannon Beador is not shutting doors on finding Mr. Right

Shannon also described what she was looking for in her future Mr. Right and that the person would have to have a kind heart. She added:

"When you factor the show into it because you never know, does someone want to be on television?"

She continued that she would like to be with someone who thinks that it was cute that she was in the show. She noted that if the person needed to be on the show maybe once or twice, that would be great and said:

"But it’s just kinda the silly cut thing that [I’m] doing, like, ‘You go do that, sweetie'."

In the new season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) the fans will get to see how Shannon Beador navigates her romantic relationships and her friendships.

Fans can tune in on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

