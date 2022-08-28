What time will Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 episode 10 air on ABC? All about Mysterio Vs The Miz starrer episode

Celebrity Family Feud’s upcoming episode will welcome sports stars onto the ABC game show set, and viewers can only hope that property isn’t destroyed. For the first game of the night, Steve Harvey will pit two well-known WWE wrestlers against each other.

Rey Mysterio and The Miz, who have competed together and against each other in the ring, will compete for a different type of championship belt. “Survey says” that they’re each playing to win money for a charity of their choice.

In game two, football clashes with baseball as former quarterback Kurt Warner competes against former baseball player Orel Hershiser. The action-packed episode will air on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET on ABC Network.

All about Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 episode 10

Celebrity Family Feud pits former sportsmen Kurt Warner and Orel Hershiser against each other (Image via ABC/@Christopher Willard)

The latest episode airing this Sunday will bear witness to how individuals from the sports industry react when they win or lose. The episode will pit two people who take a beating for a living. For the first time on Celebrity Family Feud, WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz will go up against each other outside the ring. The upcoming episode will also pit football star Kurt Warner against baseball star Orel Hershiser as they attempt to win money for a charity of their choice.

The synopsis of Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 episode 10 read:

“Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser.”

These sportsmen will be accompanied by their families and close friends as they attempt to guess what the “survey said.” In game one, featuring wrestlers, Team Mysterio will be playing to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, and Team The Miz will play to donate to The V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund. In game two, Team Kurt Warner will play for the Treasure House while Team Orel Hershiser will play to win money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The winning teams will win $25,000 for their chosen charities in order to help make a difference.

What happened previously on Celebrity Family Feud

Last week’s episode featured Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu going against Olympic medalist and figure skater Nathan Chen, and Grammy Award winner Monica against So-So Def founder Jermaine Dupri.

Nathan Chen is great on ice, but on the show, the Shang-Chi actor won $25,000 for a charity of his choice to help stop anti-Asian hate around the world.

More about the game show

JA Southwestern IN @Jaswin1964



Tune in to The Shark Tank Sharks will be playing for the benefit of Junior Achievement on Celebrity Family Feud!Tune in to @FamilyFeudABC on Sunday, September 11, at 8/7c to watch The Shark Tank Sharks vs. The Talk! The Shark Tank Sharks will be playing for the benefit of Junior Achievement on Celebrity Family Feud! Tune in to @FamilyFeudABC on Sunday, September 11, at 8/7c to watch The Shark Tank Sharks vs. The Talk! https://t.co/XFd88htYr8

Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 has been on the air since July 10 and has aired episodes weekly every Sunday. The pilot episode featured the cast of Abbott Elementary going up against that of Hacks as Kal Penn went head-to-head with Erika Christensen.

The synopsis of the show said:

“Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season! The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.”

The series is produced by Fremantle, with Feudin' Productions for the first season in 2008 and Triple Threat Productions for the subsequent seasons since 2015.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava