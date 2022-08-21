What time will Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 Episode 8 air on ABC? Release date, photos and more about Simu Liu's episode

Celebrity Family Feud is back with another fantastic battle between the famous personalities. Season 8 Episode 8 of the popular game show will air on ABC on August 21 at 8 PM (ET). Fans can watch the episode on the network's website or Fubo TV after the television premiere.

Each week, Celebrity Family Feud features two battles between two different teams, each given a screen time of almost 30 minutes. This week's first feud will be between popular American figure skater Nathan Chen and Canadian actor Simu Liu.

The episode description reads,

"Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features actor Simu Liu who goes head-to-head against figure skater Nathan Chen and his family to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, GRAMMY Award®-winning R&B singer Monica faces off against So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri."

Friends and family accompany Nathan Chen and Simu Liu on Celebrity Family Feud (Image via Christopher Willard/ ABC)

Nathan Chen will be accompanied by his family members, Alice Chen, Colin Chen, Tony Chen, and Janice Chen. Simu Liu will have his friends Jason Y. Lee, Chris Cowan, Steven Lim, and Chris Kim by his side while competing against the figure skater.

The second feud featuring on the show will be between Grammy-winning singer Monica Denise Arnold and So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri. Monica's team will have her friends Shante Boardus, Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, and Muni Long as its members.

Will Monica's team help her win money for charity? (Image via Christopher Willard/ ABC)

Jermaine Dupri will be accompanied by fellow songwriters Bryan-Michael Cox, Da Brat, Johntá Austin, and his daughter, Shaniah Mauldin.

Dupri and his team is ready to fight against Monica Denise Arnold (Image via Christopher Willard/ ABC)

The winning teams of the feuds will give away their cash prizes to the chosen charities.

About the contendors of this week's Celebrity Family Feud episode

Simu Liu

Born in China, Simu Liu has Canadian citizenship and is known for playing the role of the titular hero in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is also known for portraying the role of Jung Kim in CBS' Kim’s convenience. In addition, he is the author of We Were Dreamers.

Nathan Chen

23-years-old Nathan is a three-time world champion in Figure Skating. He started skating at a young age with his sister’s skates. As of now, Nathan holds ten Grand Prix medals and is famous for being the only figure skater in history to land five types of quadruple jumps, making him the Quad King.

Monica

Born and raised in Georgia, Monica Arnold is an American singer and rapper. She debuted her career with her 1995 album Miss Thang. She is also an actress and has been featured in Living Single, Felicity, and American Dreams. Monica’s albums have been sold more than 5.3 Million times in the USA.

Jermaine Dupri

Dupri is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur. Jermaine founded So So Def in 1993 when he was 15-years-old. Moreover, he has several hits to his name. His album Confessions has won the Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the Grammys. Additionally, in 2012, his album was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). As of now, Jermaine has 16 Billboard chart Number 1 positions.

Celebrity Family Feud airs every Sunday on ABC at 8 PM (ET). The episodes are also available on the network's website.

