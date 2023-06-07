What is Taylor Armstrong's net worth as of 2023? RHOBH alum joins RHOC season 17 as a "friend"

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) has been making waves with its upcoming season 17, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill (RHOBH) alum Taylor Armstrong is all set to join the rest of the wives (as a friend). This will make her the first wife in franchise history to switch cities.

Taylor Armstrong, who as per Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of $2.5 million, isn't the only one set to return to the franchise. Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will also return for a new season. Fans will also see Tamra Judge back in action after a two-year hiatus. Tamra will also be seen introducing a new member to the pack - Jennifer Pedranti, a yoga studio owner and mom of five.

Taylor Armstrong is joining RHOC as "a friend"

Taylor Armstrong, known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is set to join The Real Housewives of Orange County in a "friend of" role in season 17. The RHOBH star recently appeared in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 as well.

Taylor Armstrong had a major role in the first six seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She starred as the main cast member from seasons one to three and made guest appearances from seasons three to six.

Her time on RHOBH was marked by personal challenges, as fans witnessed her marriage crumbling and the aftermath of her husband, Russell Armstrong's untimely passing. Years later, Taylor found love again with John H Bluher.

The official introduction presented by Bravo reads:

"Taylor Armstrong moved to Orange County nearly 10 years ago and is brought into the circle after becoming fast friends with Tamra. As Taylor pursues an acting career and is offered her first movie role, she seeks coaching and advice from Heather. However, Taylor feels slighted when Heather dismisses her offer to be a part of the cast, causing a tidal wave of discussions within the group about Heather’s character and an epic showdown about IMDB credits."

Taylor Armstrong's financial troubles after the passing of her husband, Russell Armstrong

After her husband, Russell Armstrong's demise, Taylor found herself in legal trouble as she inherited the financial mess Russell left behind. She faced a lawsuit and following an out-of-court settlement, had the daunting challenge of raising $1 million in damages.

Due to her $127,000 salary from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) being insufficient to cover the court-ordered amount, she surrendered her personal belongings, as per Daily Beast. However, it was discovered that many of the valuable items she handed over were in fact counterfeit. This entire ordeal not only damaged her reputation among various circles in Beverly Hills but also subjected the reality star to intense scrutiny.

Nonetheless, the RHOBH alum is now set to appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, which will premiere on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show will also be available on Peacock the next day.

