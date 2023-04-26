“Very underwhelming”: Real Housewives fans are left disappointed with RHOC season 17 trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back! Bravo released a first-look trailer for RHOC season 17 on Tuesday, featuring some old and new faces. While Noella Bergener didn’t return, the show welcomed back some popular alums like Tamra Judge as the lead cast member and Vicki Gunvalson as a guest. Viewers expected a lot of drama from the first trailer but were left disappointed.

Fans claimed that the first look was underwhelming as dramatic moments were lacking in the two-minute and twenty-seven-second clip.

In addition to Vicki and Tamra, RHOC season 17 also stars Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Taylor Armstrong, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

Fans found the RHOC season 17 trailer “boring”

Bravo tried to be creative with RHOC season 17 as the cast members were compared with the housewives from the black and white era.

The first look hinted at major drama among the ladies but didn’t show much in the clip. Therefore, fans found the trailer “boring” and “underwhelming.”

Take a look at Twitter users’ reactions:

hydes @misshyde12 We got the #RHOC trailer today (finally) and it was… We got the #RHOC trailer today (finally) and it was… https://t.co/SnLWjMCita

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 I didn't care for the intro to the #RHOC trailer, and overall, I was underwhelmed with the trailer. I didn't care for the intro to the #RHOC trailer, and overall, I was underwhelmed with the trailer.

Chris Vetrano @CMVetrano What are you thoughts on the overly hyped and anticipated #RHOC trailer? Do we have a season? What are you thoughts on the overly hyped and anticipated #RHOC trailer? Do we have a season? https://t.co/wCwKrntltV

Not only fans, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador too were surprised that a lot of drama was not included in the trailer.

In an interview with Bravo, Tamra said:

“Well, you know, we waited a long long time and I'm not gonna say we're disappointed at all. However, there's a lot of drama that I was expecting to see and didn't see.”

Shannon agreed while Tamra added that fans would see a lot of things in the season that they didn’t see in the trailer.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 trailer explored

The trailer for the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) started slow, featuring housewives’ lives around their families. It later showed the ladies confiding in each other, fighting with one another, and also bonding through games with each other.

The official synopsis of season 17 reads:

“Ready to take back her orange after she was last seen in a bush, Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. New housewife Jennifer Pedranti is introduced to the ladies through friend Tamra.”

In the trailer, Shannon and Heather, who were not on good terms in season 16, were seen bonding and working on their friendship. Like last season, Heather didn’t leave Gina’s side and was seen advising her when Gina was going through a tough time with her boyfriend.

Shannon, too, was facing several questions about her relationship with John Janssen from her cast mates.

Tamra not only brought back drama but also a new housewife. Jennifer Pedranti made her debut in the RHOC trailer as a friend of Tamra, but towards the end of the clip, the two seemed to be having a fight. Jennifer was seen bonding with Gina and Heather in the first look. The love life of the new cast member will be questioned as she stated in the trailer that her partner was a cheater.

A lot of fights can be expected among the housewives, including between Emily and Heather. The clip ended with a cameo from RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson.

RHOC, aka Real Housewives of Orange County, season 17 will premiere on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes