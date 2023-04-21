"Go Tam": Fans applaud Tamra Judge after she claps back at Teresa Giudice for her comments

Tamra Judge, a former housewife and one of the co-hosts of Two T’s in a Pod, found herself in the middle of controversy once again as Teresa Giudice claimed she was a bad friend for having Caroline Manzo on her podcast given her history with Brandi Glanville. She took to her own podcast, Namaste B$tches, to comment on the situation and say that she feels bad for Brandi.

However, Tamra isn’t one to just sit down and take it, and she took to her podcast to clap back at the reality star. She addressed the accusation by saying that her podcast is a “strictly housewife podcast.” She added that she spoke to her friend to give her a heads up about Caroline’s presence on her podcast.

Fans took to Twitter to cheer Tamra Judge on as she called out the RHONJ star and said, “Go Tam.”

Fans support Tamra Judge as she calls out Teresa Guidice

The RHOC star, who co-hosts Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, recently clapped back at Teresa Giudice. The RHONJ star threw shade at Tamra Judge for being a bad friend to Brandi Glanville by having Caroline Manzo on the podcast.

LoveAndyC @LoveAndyC

“Not today, forehead. Not today, ding dong. Not today, jailbird.” #TWOTS Tamra hits back at Teresa calling her a bad friend…“Not today, forehead. Not today, ding dong. Not today, jailbird.” #TWOTS Tamra hits back at Teresa calling her a bad friend…“Not today, forehead. Not today, ding dong. Not today, jailbird.” https://t.co/yzXJV7lTaB

On her podcast, Namaste B$tches, she said that she feels bad for Brandi. She added that she doesn’t feel like anyone should go through what she went through.

Teresa added:

“If you sign up to be on a TV show together, then you’re in it together. Nobody should take anybody’s job away…especially a single mom. I would never wanna do that.”

She questioned why Tamra is Brandi’s friend and why she would have Brandi on the show and not her. Tamra was quick to reply back to the other housewife, telling her to get her story straight before she came for her.

She added:

"Teresa please! [Two Ts in a Pod] is strictly a housewife podcast. iHeart books our talent (as you know since you came on to promote your podcast). I talked with Brandi prior to Caroline interview to give her a heads up."

Fans took to Twitter to applaud Tamra Judge for calling Teresa out. They added that she isn’t even loyal to her own brother and stated that “Tamra will eat Teresa up.”

Snow Wolf @SnowWolferton @LoveAndyC I never liked Tamra, but I'm all for her ripping Teresa a new one @LoveAndyC I never liked Tamra, but I'm all for her ripping Teresa a new one https://t.co/uTA9ojqKTO

Barbie @BarbieFunBags @Emmsrealityguru @LoveAndyC So glad Tamra called out Teresa. Teresa isn’t even loyal to her own brother, but then again, history is repeating itself. Didn’t Teresa’s dad not speak to his own sister! @Emmsrealityguru @LoveAndyC So glad Tamra called out Teresa. Teresa isn’t even loyal to her own brother, but then again, history is repeating itself. Didn’t Teresa’s dad not speak to his own sister!

Jeremy @Jeremy_Homschek @queensofbravo Tamra will eat Teresa up and I’m here for it @queensofbravo Tamra will eat Teresa up and I’m here for it

Sam Cody @SamCody14 @TamraJudgeOC @datlife808 Teresa started the BS, Tamra is standing up for herself and we love to see it @TamraJudgeOC @datlife808 Teresa started the BS, Tamra is standing up for herself and we love to see it 😍

They stated that the RHONJ cast member started the “BS” and that they love to see Tamra Judge standing up for herself. Fans further stated that Teresa has had Tamra on her “radar” for weeks and has cut her down repeatedly. They added that her podcast with Brandi was “way too much.” They further said that Tamra had refrained until now and that they didn’t blame her at all.

This isn’t the first time that the two have feuded. Previously, Teresa Giudice called her former cast members Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp “sh*t starters.” She said on their podcast that it’s “all drama with them” and that they tear each other down to “get clicks.”

She compared her own podcast with theirs and said that she likes to be more positive and that her podcast is more focused on “life-life.”

RHOC is set to return to screens for season 17 sometime in 2023.

