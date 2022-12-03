"She is a completely different person when Vicki is around": Brandi Glanville reveals Tamra Judge's secret 

Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently appeared on Two Ts in a Pod, a popular podcast hosted by reality TV stars Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. The former RHOBH star was the latest guest on their podcast, and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind. The episode titled Two Ts and a Bada** B was released on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Known for her appearances on RHOBH, Brandi Glanville has two children. She is also a best-selling author and a host of her own podcast titled Unfiltered. Two Ts in a Pod, hosted by Teddi and Tamara, releases a new episode every week.

The podcast features celebrities from the reality TV industry and other A-listers from Hollywood who reveal unheard stories. The guest speaker who appeared on their podcast this week was Brandi Glanville.

Brandi opened up about who was the rudest to her during BravoCon, held in October 2022. Apart from that, she also revealed where her relationship with Kim Richards stood and if she will be returning to RHOBH.

During the podcast, Brandi also opened up about host Tamara Judge. Brandi claimed that Tamara is a different person when she's around Vicki Gunvalson.

Brandi Glanville spills the tea on how Tamara is around Vicki Gunvalson

Brandi didn't shy away from spilling the tea about the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 on the podcast. The official synopsis of the podcast titled Two Ts and a Bada** B reads,

"THE TEA!!!! With Brandi Glanville in the hot seat, this is one of the juiciest Twots ever. Who was the rudest person at Bravo Con? Find out. Will she return to RHOBH?? Find out. Status of Brandi’s relationship with Kim Richards??? Find out. But most importantly, Teddi & Tamra get an update on Brandi’s dating life as she reveals the greatest celebrity s*x she’s ever had and if she will ever get married."

Brandi talked about how Craig Conover gave her the cold shoulder during BravoCon.

Teddi asked Brandi to reveal a secret about Tamara that she noticed during the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2. Brandi shared:

"She is a completely different person around Vicki. Like really, you become her sidekick, you don't have a personality and it s*cks. When she left, you were super fun."

Tamara responded to it by sharing:

"I have this thing where I feel like I have to take care of her. And I feel like she came into filming the Ultimate Girls Trip in a bad place."

Brandi added that she also felt that Tamra fell into line. She also shared that she understood what was happening, claiming she had faced a similar situation.

Brandi Glanville shared,

"I get that with LVP. I felt like in a way she was in charge of me and that way I felt like with you and Vicki."

If you're curious about what Brandi spilled on the podcast, you can listen to the latest episode of Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

