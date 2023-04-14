"Something needs to change": RHOC star Tamra Judge's tearful video about daugther's school incident leaves fans terrified

RHOC’s Tamra Judge was recently on the receiving end of a message that is every parent’s living nightmare. On April 13, 2023, the reality star received a text from her daughter stating that her school was put on lockdown as an armed man had entered her school. The reality star took to social media to share her frustration as a mother who felt helpless and scared upon receiving the message. She stated that she's "so sick of it."

Fans took to the Instagram post to comment on the traumatic incident. Amongst those who took to the thread was a mother and teacher, who stated that this was her biggest fear.

Fans react to RHOC Tamra Judge's daughter's school being on lockdown (Image via Instagram/@readsnreceipts)

Fans share their own concerns as RHOC’s Tamra Judge details the incident about her daughter’s school going into lockdown

Reality star Tamra Judge recently took to Instagram to share an important message. The RHOC cast member opened up about a horrifying text she received from her 17-year-old daughter, Sophie, whose school was put under lockdown due to the presence of an armed person on the premises.

Her Instagram story, along with the text message from her daughter, was reposted by user @readsnreceipts. During the clip, Tamra Judge stated that everything was okay, but her voice was shaking as she continued detailing the incident. She said:

"There was somebody who came into my daughter’s school today and they put them in lockdown. He did have a weapon."

The RHOC reality star added that the kids and teachers were traumatized by the incident and had to lie on the floor and barricade the doors with bookshelves. Judge further stated that one teacher handed out hammers while another one had a fire extinguisher and was ready to “go after somebody.” She continued:

"Kids were crying ‘I don’t want to die."

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member then stated that she felt helpless when she received the text and added that she’s “so sick of what’s going on” and that her daughter no longer wants to go to school.

Following this, fans took to the Instagram post to chime in about the incident and share words of encouragement. While one person said that they hope Sophie is okay, several others commented on the current gun laws in America. One person even criticized the government tweeting that the “Billions” of taxpayers’ money should have been allocated to keep “America’s children safe.”

Fans hope Sophie Judge is okay (Image via Instagram/@readsnreceipts)

Fans call out the lack of initiative from the government's part (Image via Instagram/@readsnreceipts)

Fans of the show further stated that “it’s horrifying” to think that children have to go to school thinking that they may not come home. They further referred to the overturning of Roe. v. Wade and stated that the government stops caring about lives once they’re out of a “woman’s belly.”

Fans slam the government while supporting RHOC's Tamra Judge (Image via Instagram/@readsnreceipts)

RHOBH cast member Teddi Mellencamp also took to the social media platform in support of the RHOC cast member and stated that no child should feel unsafe in school and that no parent should have to worry for the safety of their child while there.

As of this writing, no further details about the incident at Sophie's school have been made public.

RHOC season 17 is set to return to screens soon on Bravo.

