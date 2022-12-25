What is Tamra Judge’s net worth? RHOC star becomes motorcycle license holder and buys a Harley-Davidson

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Tamra Judge is now officially a biker.

She shared an interesting life update about getting a motorcycle license with her fans on Twitter and showcased her new arrival as part of the celebration, eliciting quite a response from her followers.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, Tamra Judge, 55, posted a clip of herself riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as she drove alongside another motorcyclist, which was probably her husband Eddie Judge, 49. She was seen wearing a leather jacket and a helmet in the video, which was set in the background of the song Tick Tick Boom by Sage the Gemini.

Tamra Judge @tamrajudgeOC I DID IT!!! 🥳 I got my motorcycle license and Santa delivered a @harleydavidson LiveWire. 🏍️ Took a beautiful ride through Santiago Canyon with my love and I’m hooked! I DID IT!!! 🥳 I got my motorcycle license and Santa delivered a @harleydavidson LiveWire. 🏍️ Took a beautiful ride through Santiago Canyon with my love and I’m hooked! https://t.co/jXhNCsNr0N

Captioning the video, the RHOC star said:

"I DID IT!!! 🥳I got my motorcycle license and Santa delivered a @harleydavidson LiveWire. 🏍️ Took a beautiful ride through Santiago Canyon with my love and I'm hooked!"

Tamra Judge starred in RHOC from 2007-2019 and is set to make her return

Tamra Judge, formerly known as Tamra Barney, is an American reality television personality who is best known for her stint on the popular Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), which she starred in from 2007-2019. Her salary per episode was $350,000, and her net worth now stands at $3 million.

During BravoCon 2022, the RHOC star announced that she was making a return to the hit series in season 17 alongside other cast members for the upcoming season. Tamra debuted on the show in 2003 and was one of the main cast members until she was let go in season 14.

There were several instances where the RHOC star had raised concerns with her role on the show and while the network offered to wrap up her story in season 15, she didn't want to work in a limited capacity.

Besides being on the Housewives franchise, Tamra has also made several television appearances on shows like Lopez Tonight, Today, Chelsea Lately, The Ricki Lake Show, FabLife, The Doctors, Then and Now with Andy Cohen, The Dr. Oz Show, Steve, Watch What Happens Live, and Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

On her personal front, the RHOC star was married to Darren Vieth from 1985-1990 and shares a son, Ryan, with him. She then married Simon Barney in 1998. The couple have three kids together: son Spencer, and daughters Sophie and Sidney.

However, Simon filed for divorce while season 5 of the series was on air, on the grounds of infidelity and verbal abuse. The duo were estranged for years before they connected on good terms in 2020 after Simon was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Tamra then married Eddie Judge in 2013 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The wedding was also filmed for the Real Housewives spin-off Tamra's OC Wedding, which aired in September 2013.

Earlier this month, the RHOC housewife spoke to PEOPLE about the couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in June 2023. She said:

"We're best friends. We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We're going dirt bike riding together right now. We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn't bug me yet. He's a keeper."

In December 2017, the couple paid $1.58 million for a 3,900 square foot home in the Covenant Hills neighborhood of Ladera Ranch, California. They, however, refurnished and remodeled the five bedroom house and put it up for sale for $1.8 million in September 2018. At the time of buying the house, they already owned another property that they had given on rent.

Tamra and Eddie are co-owners of C.U.T. Fitness gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, which they opened in February 2013. In early 2019, the couple launched Vena CBD, which sells products for both people and pets. In August 2020, Tamra announced that she was pursuing a career in real estate.

The RHOC star has a whopping 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life as well as her reality TV venture updates. She also hosts the popular podcast Two Ts In a Pod with Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp.

Poll : 0 votes