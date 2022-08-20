Selling The OC Season 1: Where to follow the real estate agents on Instagram from the Netflix show?

Netflix is coming up with a Selling Sunset spin-off series, Selling The OC, on August 24. All the episodes of the new series will air at 3.00 AM EDT. The show will follow The Oppenheim Group founder Brett and Jason Oppenheim and 11 new realtors as they launch their second office in Newport Beach, California.

In Selling The OC Season 1, the new real estate agents will try to prove their worth by selling multimillion-dollar luxury in Orange Country to their esteemed clients. Speaking about the new cast, the producer of the series, Adam DiVello, told Netflix's Tudum website:

"The cast is just wild, right from the jump; they don't hold back. They don't have any filters. They say what they're thinking. And it's a very drama-filled season.”

What are the Instagram handles of Selling The OC Season 1 real estate agents?

The new cast will give each other some tough competition on Selling The OC amind all the drama and chaos.

1) Alexandra Hall - @alexhall_o.c

"Entrepreneur" and California native Alexandra "Alex" Hall is one of OC's top-ranking realtors. As per US Weekly, the interior designer almost turned down the opportunity to be on the show, but after a two-hour phone call with Jason Oppenheim, she signed Selling The OC.

2) Alexandra Jarvis - @thealexandrajarvis

Besides being a realtor, the Alabama native, Alexandra Jarvis is also a practicing attorney and a model. She has closed nearly "$40 million in sales during her first year in the industry," as per her official bio.

3) Brandi Marshall - @shesbrandimarshall

The California native Brandi Marshall started working at The Oppenheim Group about a year ago. As per US Weekly, the mom-of-two and former public relations executive was approached for the job via Instagram.

4) Kayla Cardona - @ mskaylacardona

Before joining The Oppenheim Group, Kayla Cardona was an award-winning, top 1 percent agent on Zillow. She is also mom to her 15-year-old son Jordan.

5) Polly Brindle - @pollybrindle

Born and raised in England, Polly Brindle moved to the US after being scouted for a modeling performance at age 15. She was still studying to get her realtor's license when she reached out to Jason. He offered her the position at his firm soon after.

6) Sean Palmieri - @Sean.palmieri

Before joining The Oppenheim Group in May 2021, Sean Palmieri went to the University of Florida and worked at Sotheby's and Coldwell Banker, as per his LinkedIn profile. He started his real estate career in South Florida but moved to California in 2018.

7) Austin Victoria - @austin_victoria

Austin Victoria started his real estate career in 2017. He joined The Oppenheim Group last summer after meeting Jason at a party just before the premiere of Selling Sunset. The father to twin girls Lilah and Hazel is also a model for Wilhelmina.

8) Alexandra Rose - @alexandraroseoc

"Vulnerable, hungry, and ruthless" Alexandra Rose was the first agent at The Oppenheim Group OC. With a background in finance and economics, she hopes to bring her A-game to Selling The OC. As per the brokerage, she brought in close to $100 million in sales during her first four years on the job.

9) Gio Helou - @giovannehelou

Gio Helou was one of the first agents recruited to The Oppenheim Group's OC office. Before working in the real estate market, the motorcycle enthusiast worked in residential development. In the Selling The OC trailer, he says:

“I really just wanna show everyone that this is the level I play in and to not f*ck with me.”

10) Lauren Shortt - @thelaurenshortt

Lauren Shortt has been working in the real estate market since 2017. The Orange County native is an expert in marketing, client relations, operations management, and more. As per her official bio on The Oppenheim Group's website, she has closed over 150 properties since entering the industry.

11) Tyler Stanaland - @tylerstanaland

Tyler Stanaland is a self-described "ocean dweller" who has always been passionate about selling homes. He is a fifth-generation realtor who got his license when he was just 18 years old. As per his official bio on The Oppenheim Group's website, he has worked at the family brokerage alongside his father.

Stream Netflix on August 24 to watch the new realtors and their charisma on Selling The OC.

