What drama unfolds in Selling The OC’s new promo? Cast and more details explored about Selling Sunset’s spinoff

Selling Sunset fans gather around, here's a sneak peek of its spinoff Selling The OC!

A dramatic first look of Selling The OC was aired this Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It featured Alexandra Rose speaking to Polly Brindle about someone talking behind their backs. She said,

"She told me a lot of s**t that she had talked about me and then made a comment about you ... why would I lie about that? I'm not."

Movie & TV Awards @MTVAwards 𝒞𝒶𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑜𝓇𝓃𝒾𝒶 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑔



Here's an exclusive look at the new season of Selling the OC

Kayla Cardona interrupted them and asked if they were talking about the rumor that Alexandra had slept with someone, to which she said yes. However, Kayla refused to believe her and said,

"Girl, your lies are like (moves fingers in a circle)."

But Alexandra stood her ground and said that she was not lying.

Prior to the promo, Selling Sunset had officially launched a teaser for the spin-off series Selling The OC on May 6 and had announced the new cast.

Cast of Selling The OC Season 1

Along with broker brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, 11 new agents/realtors will join the first season of the show. The new agents include Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

Alexandra Hall

Alexandra Hall (Alex) has been working in real estate since 2013 and according to The Oppenheim Group’s website, she is “a skilled negotiator, visionary, entrepreneur and expert strategic planner.”

Before working at the infamous realtor company, Alex has worked in Christie's International Real Estate, Pacific Sotheby`s International Realty and HÔM Sotheby's International Realty.

Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra hails from Alabama and has an undergraduate degree from Auburn University, graduating in Spanish and International Business. She received her law degree from UC Irvine School of Law.

Later, Alexandra switched to real-estate as a professional and even closed sales worth $40 million within her first year in the industry.

Alexandra Rose

Born in Orange Country, Alexandra Rose moved to Dallas at the age of 10. She yearned to re-connect with her roots and returned to South California for college when she turned 18. Alexandra has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics from Grand Canyon University.

Before stepping into the real-estate industry in 2019, she worked in sales in Nordstorm.

Austin Victoria

Before he decided to step into real estate in 2021, Austin Victoria was an international model and actor in Los Angeles.

Austin has also worked as a sales associate at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills, Open Air Real Estate Inc. and Keller Williams, Beverly Hills.

Brandi Marshall

Before using her communication skills to become a real-estate professional, Brandi worked as a Public Relations executive for 15 years.

She supports fundraising for "Autism research and care" and even contributes to the ALS Foundation.

Brandi is all set to appear on Selling The OC.

Gio Helou

Gio did his BA in Film and Marketing from Pepperdine University and was a producer of an award-winning documentary before turning to real estate.

He worked as a luxury real estate advisor in Engel & Völkers Newport Beach and was a project manager at Abell-Helou Homes for over nine years.

Kayla Cardona

Kayla is among the top 1% real estate agents in Orange County, according to Zillow. She has even won a prestigious Executive Club award.

She enjoys boxing, hiking, jogging on the beach and reading.

Lauren Brito

Lauren co-owned a family business in Los Angeles before moving to Orange County and working as a real-estate agent. She worked as a realtor for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and First Team Real Estate.

Lauren did all this before she became a realtor for The Oppenheim Group and is set for her appearance on Selling The OC.

She has over 150 successfully closed properties in her bag.

Polly Brindle

With two decades of modelling experience with brands like Dior and Aston Martin, Polly has travelled to a number of places, including Paris and Milan.

She is originally from Northern England, and on March 17, she became an American citizen and will be seen on Selling The OC.

Sean Palmieri

A South Florida native, Sean started his journey as a real-estate agent in Miami after he got a degree in Advertising from the University of Florida.

Sean has also worked as a Sales and Operations Coordinator at ONE Sotheby's International Realty. He has also worked as a marketing director for Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland studied General Studies at Orange Coast College and Communications at Vanguard University of Southern California. Following this, he worked as a Clothing Marketing Manager for Catch Surf.

Tyler has also worked as a real-estate agent for a number of famous companies including HÔM Sotheby's International Realty, Hilton & Hyland and Villa Real Estate.

Netflix has not confirmed the premiere date for Selling the OC.

