Who is Derek Kesseler on The Courtship? Digital marketing manager is an adventure seeker with cooking skills

Derek Kressler is one of the sixteen suitors fighting to win Nicole Remy's heart on NBC's The Courtship. The show is one among the many reality TV dating series on television, including classics like the Bachelor franchise, Love Island, and streaming-age shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.

The idea of The Courtship is to create a Regency-era romantic story for the lead to find love, complete with a castle setting and the need to win over the heroine and her court comprising of her family and friends. In a grand setting among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart.

Who is The Courtship star, Derek Kressler?

The Courtship star Derek Kressler is a digital marketing manager currently residing in Vancouver, Canada. The 31-year-old star is a fashion, adventure, and positive mindset advocate from Beaumont, Alberta. His family includes his mother, Gloria McLellan Kesseler, his father, Jack Kressler, his brother, and his sister.

While in Alberta, the star worked in the construction/oil industry, a job he hated, which led to him moving to Canada in 2015. He started his own clothing business but failed to bring his "quarter-life crisis" to Vancouver. Kressler has constantly donated money from the business to BC Children's Hospital, Canada, specializing in pediatric services.

Kressler also participated in Season 6 of Big Brother Canada, which premiered in 2018 and was ranked third. Paras Atashnak was named the winner and Kaela Grant the runner-up, the first time in the show's history when both the winner and runner-up were women.

Kressler is an adventure seeker, always looking for new places to explore. He loves to try new activities that will push him out of his comfort zone and believes that "spontaneity is the spice of life." His official bio on NBC reads:

"He's ready to find someone who can tackle life with as much passion as he does. He has dialed in his cooking skills and is ready to impress a date with his Canadian cuisine and small-town charm. Derek couldn't be more thrilled to dive headfirst into this adventure for love."

Growing up in small-town Beaumont, Alberta, the star spent his winters at the hockey rink and his summers on the golf course. He loves being in nature. His hobbies include hiking, golfing, photography, and camping through the Canadian Rockies.

He currently owns a media company called Book a Cameo, where people can request a personalized video from their favorite celebrities for any occasion. They can also access paid one-on-one live video calls from their choice of celebrities and get exclusive access by joining the fan clubs.

More about The Courtship

Kressler and other suitors will participate in NBC's reality dating series, The Courtship, to find potential love with Nicole Remy. However, it is not just the heroine who gets to have a say. Her "court" chooses dates for her and helps uncover which suitors deserve her love.

The Courtship premieres on NBC on March 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

