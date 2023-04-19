"Melissa is so dramatic": RHONJ fans slam Melissa Gorga over her feud with Teresa Giudice in episode 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time together on their cast trip to Ireland and celebrated Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some ladies chose to party, others were involved in gossip, conflicts and a lot of confrontations.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, newbie Rachel Fuda asked Teresa if her and Melissa Gorga's kids were close. Teresa proceeded to explain that they were but her daughter Milania was upset about Antonia Gorga not being there for her sweet 16. This triggered Melissa, who asked Teresa not to speak badly about her daughter.

Fans, however, felt it was hypocritical of Melissa to say that when she's talked badly about Teresa's daughters previously in the season and on several other occasions. One tweeted:

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 Melissa, Teresa never said anything bad about Antonia. Milania was upset that her cousin didn't come to her party. I would be upset too. Melissa is so dramatic. #RHONJ Melissa, Teresa never said anything bad about Antonia. Milania was upset that her cousin didn't come to her party. I would be upset too. Melissa is so dramatic. #RHONJ

Melissa gets into an argument with Teresa on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members having fun in Ireland. While they partied throughout the night, drama soon followed the following morning as the ladies traveled to shop. Many issues were brought up during breakfast, but Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa butted heads soon after.

The ladies were traveling to go shopping when Dolores and Teresa opened up about their respective divorces. The latter explained that although she was on bad terms with ex-husband Joe Giudice over a decade ago during their issues, she is now very close to him because of her four daughters.

Newcomer Rachel Fuda proceeded to ask Teresa if her and Melissa's kids were close. While Teresa explained how her daughter Melania was hurt when Antonia Gorga didn't make it to her 16th birthday, Melissa confronted her co-star for speaking ill about her daughter.

Teresa, for her part, tried to explain that it wasn't her intention. She was only trying to explain that her daughter was hurt that her cousin sister couldn't make it to her birthday party. Melissa clarified that Antonia had a cheer event so she couldn't make it, and accused her fellow RHONJ castmate of speaking badly about her daughter.

In a confessional, Melissa said:

"What do you want to prove? You'll go so low that you'd want to prove that your niece is doing something wrong."

The RHONJ housewife hinted at Teresa not being a great aunt. The latter expressed that she wanted to keep both the family's kids close. Teresa also pointed out that she never said anything bad about Antonia and only addressed her daughter Milania's concerns.

Teresa also pointed out that Joe and Melissa Gorga have previously called her eldest daughter Gia "disrespectful." Speaking to Melissa, the RHONJ star clarified that she only wanted the kids to be close. The former then said:

"Oh of course it would help if I was in your wedding and you showed an example of what closeness is. So. You're not helping the situation. Maybe show them what closeness is in a family."

Fans slam Melissa for her comments towards Teresa on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to slam Melissa for her comments. They pointed out that she had spoken badly about Teresa's kids several times earlier, so it wasn't fair for her to accuse her castmate when the latter was only addressing her daughter's concerns. Check it out.

BrainOnBravo @brainonbravo Teresa stated the fact that Antonia didn’t go to Melania’s sweet 16. Melissa said to Gia on a public social media post that she has hate in their hearts. But OKKKKK Melissa you’re the aunt of the year and Tre’s the monster #RHONJ Teresa stated the fact that Antonia didn’t go to Melania’s sweet 16. Melissa said to Gia on a public social media post that she has hate in their hearts. But OKKKKK Melissa you’re the aunt of the year and Tre’s the monster #RHONJ https://t.co/9346xkNk7l

Gina @GinaBeana365 This is the first time Teresa ever spoke on Antonia and it wasn't bad. Melissa and Joe have said so much on the Giudice girls #rhonj This is the first time Teresa ever spoke on Antonia and it wasn't bad. Melissa and Joe have said so much on the Giudice girls #rhonj

Borat @livelovebravo Teresa didnt even say anything bad about Antonia and Melissa got so defensive because she knew her not going was wrong #rhonj Teresa didnt even say anything bad about Antonia and Melissa got so defensive because she knew her not going was wrong #rhonj

Nikki @LilyVLove #RHONJ #WWHL So Melissa is allowed to talk about her nieces all season, including saying that they have hate in their heart, but Teresa’s the bad guy for saying she wishes Antonia went to Milania’s sweet 16? Make is make sense. @Andy So Melissa is allowed to talk about her nieces all season, including saying that they have hate in their heart, but Teresa’s the bad guy for saying she wishes Antonia went to Milania’s sweet 16? Make is make sense. @Andy #RHONJ #WWHL

Cc @CryptoCutie123 Melissa being mad Teresa said Antonia’s name is rich when she had already put out the podcast saying they put food on the table and fed Teresa’s daughters at that point. #RHONJ Melissa being mad Teresa said Antonia’s name is rich when she had already put out the podcast saying they put food on the table and fed Teresa’s daughters at that point. #RHONJ https://t.co/VJGPdLb8yr

Some fans pointed out that Teresa only stated the facts and had no intention to speak badly about Antonia. Check it out.

Barefoot Cuntessa @bitchybybravo How was that not such a nice way?! She literally said Antonia didn’t come and Melania was annoyed. Those are facts. They want any little reason to try and take down Teresa. #RHONJ How was that not such a nice way?! She literally said Antonia didn’t come and Melania was annoyed. Those are facts. They want any little reason to try and take down Teresa. #RHONJ https://t.co/bVXHzZv4jm

saintlaurentdon @ysldonn So when Melissa & Joe talked about the girls on their podcast, it was ok. But when Teresa talks about Antonia to Melissa, it’s a problem? #RHONJ So when Melissa & Joe talked about the girls on their podcast, it was ok. But when Teresa talks about Antonia to Melissa, it’s a problem? #RHONJ

Melissa's Old Nose @MelissasOldNose Melissa talked about how she kept a roof over the Giudice Girls head, kept food on their table, talked about how they have hate in their heart, insults their Dad and Teresa brings up Antonia ONCE (not in a bad way) and now she wants to be a good aunt 🥴 #RHONJ Melissa talked about how she kept a roof over the Giudice Girls head, kept food on their table, talked about how they have hate in their heart, insults their Dad and Teresa brings up Antonia ONCE (not in a bad way) and now she wants to be a good aunt 🥴 #RHONJ https://t.co/9gkRUZFfus

juelz @jrxdcruz



Someone fill me in. But am I deaf or something i didn’t hear anything bad come out of Teresa’s mouth about Antonia? I think she didn’t finish her sentence before Melissa jumped in.Someone fill me in. #RHONJ But am I deaf or something i didn’t hear anything bad come out of Teresa’s mouth about Antonia? I think she didn’t finish her sentence before Melissa jumped in.Someone fill me in. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely dramatic watch so far. As the installment progresses, cast members will be seen engaging in even more complicated dynamics, which are set to create even more chaos. Viewers will have to wait and find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

