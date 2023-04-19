"Melissa is so dramatic": RHONJ fans slam Melissa Gorga over her feud with Teresa Giudice in episode 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time together on their cast trip to Ireland and celebrated Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some ladies chose to party, others were involved in gossip, conflicts and a lot of confrontations.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, newbie Rachel Fuda asked Teresa if her and Melissa Gorga's kids were close. Teresa proceeded to explain that they were but her daughter Milania was upset about Antonia Gorga not being there for her sweet 16. This triggered Melissa, who asked Teresa not to speak badly about her daughter.
Fans, however, felt it was hypocritical of Melissa to say that when she's talked badly about Teresa's daughters previously in the season and on several other occasions. One tweeted:
Melissa gets into an argument with Teresa on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members having fun in Ireland. While they partied throughout the night, drama soon followed the following morning as the ladies traveled to shop. Many issues were brought up during breakfast, but Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa butted heads soon after.
The ladies were traveling to go shopping when Dolores and Teresa opened up about their respective divorces. The latter explained that although she was on bad terms with ex-husband Joe Giudice over a decade ago during their issues, she is now very close to him because of her four daughters.
Newcomer Rachel Fuda proceeded to ask Teresa if her and Melissa's kids were close. While Teresa explained how her daughter Melania was hurt when Antonia Gorga didn't make it to her 16th birthday, Melissa confronted her co-star for speaking ill about her daughter.
Teresa, for her part, tried to explain that it wasn't her intention. She was only trying to explain that her daughter was hurt that her cousin sister couldn't make it to her birthday party. Melissa clarified that Antonia had a cheer event so she couldn't make it, and accused her fellow RHONJ castmate of speaking badly about her daughter.
In a confessional, Melissa said:
"What do you want to prove? You'll go so low that you'd want to prove that your niece is doing something wrong."
The RHONJ housewife hinted at Teresa not being a great aunt. The latter expressed that she wanted to keep both the family's kids close. Teresa also pointed out that she never said anything bad about Antonia and only addressed her daughter Milania's concerns.
Teresa also pointed out that Joe and Melissa Gorga have previously called her eldest daughter Gia "disrespectful." Speaking to Melissa, the RHONJ star clarified that she only wanted the kids to be close. The former then said:
"Oh of course it would help if I was in your wedding and you showed an example of what closeness is. So. You're not helping the situation. Maybe show them what closeness is in a family."
Fans slam Melissa for her comments towards Teresa on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to slam Melissa for her comments. They pointed out that she had spoken badly about Teresa's kids several times earlier, so it wasn't fair for her to accuse her castmate when the latter was only addressing her daughter's concerns. Check it out.
Some fans pointed out that Teresa only stated the facts and had no intention to speak badly about Antonia. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely dramatic watch so far. As the installment progresses, cast members will be seen engaging in even more complicated dynamics, which are set to create even more chaos. Viewers will have to wait and find out what's more in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.