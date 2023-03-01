Create

"She’s taking this too far": RHONJ fans slam Melissa for claiming her nieces "have hate" for the Gorgas

By Varsha Narayanan
Modified Mar 01, 2023 09:55 IST
Melissa thinks Teresa's daughters have hate for the Gorgas on RHONJ (Image via Instagram/melissagorga,teresagiudice)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It featured the cast members spending quality time with each other while also getting involved in several arguments, conflicts, and confrontations throughout the episode. The ladies navigated personal and family issues and marital troubles, creating drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Melissa was seen talking to Teresa's daughters at the latter and Luis' housewarming party. However, after having the conversation, she felt that although her neices were talking to her, deep inside they have "hate" for the Gorgas. Fans, however, slammed Melissa for her comments. One tweeted:

Melissa’s confessional saying “the hate they have” is disturbing. She’s taking this too far. #rhonj

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have also expressed their opinions on social media. OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga returned to the cast alongside newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former lead cast member Jackie Goldschneider returned to the new installment as a "friend."

What did RHONJ star Melissa say about her neices having "hate" for the Gorgas?

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members navigating their personal and family dynamics while addressing their concerns about the same. The Giudice and Gorga families have been at odds for quite a few years and this week's episode also documented a significant amount of friction between them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Housewarming History Lesson, reads:

"After the Guys' Night blowout, the divide between Teresa, Joe and Melissa is at a standstill; Frankie hits Dolores with hard questions about their shifting family dynamic; Rachel and Jen Fessler spill the tea on Jennifer Aydin."

The RHONJ cast members attended Teresa and Luis' housewarming party. The couple then got up on the table to give a speech, where Luis thanked everyone for attending the event. Teresa then expressed that the people present were their "chosen family."

This left her sister-in-law Melissa extremely disturbed because Joe wasn't present, and she felt it was inappropriate for the couple to use the term when Teresa's brother wasn't there.

THEM LOOKS READ HER FOR FILTH #RHONJ https://t.co/fRwQadwXD8

During the housewarming party, Melissa checked in on Teresa's daughters and explained how her kids and Joe were busy with work, because of which they couldn't be present at the event. The conversation was seemingly awkward, considering all the drama that had transpired between the families in the past few weeks.

Gia expressed that the kids from the Giudice and Gorga families always get separated and "walls goes up" every time there is drama. In a RHONJ confessional, however, Melissa said:

"Its just sad because I truly love the girls deep down inside. And I know that they have hate for us. I know they do. It's terrible. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Melissa then expressed to her fellow cast members that she was upset that Joe wasn't here as this was his only family.

Fans slam Melissa for her comments on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Melissa's statement. Check out what they have to say.

Melissa: it’s sad because I love the girls and I know they hate usThat’s such a weird thing to say about your nieces who are children like stop trying to make yourself the victim with everybody. It’s weird. #RHONJ https://t.co/WZB5YT3HLz
Omg Melissa said her nieces had hate in their heart when she used Joes phone on Instagram and in this confessional!! Melissa looks so awkward with her nieces that she only sees on camera and hasn’t seen in 6 months! #RHONJ #bravo #lies #fake https://t.co/K6JjUBvT6K
Oh just f all the way off Melissa. Who tf says their nieces have hate for them you fragile ego child? You're such a contrived, low life degenerate. Just leave, and take Margaret with you #rhonj https://t.co/EiosIeECJp
Hmm...I wonder why the Giudice girls might "hate" Melissa? And you know what I doubt they hate her, they are probably upset and angry with her, but they'd probably forgive her and move on if she genuinely apologized for her lies #rhonj
Melissa really assuming the girls have hate is disgusting like what?? #rhonj
Tre's daughters express in their interviews how they miss their cousins and they hate this situation and Melissa accuses those young girls of hating her and Joe. So sad you'll never be able to take that back. #rhonj
Melissa the girls don’t have hate in their hearts. They are sick of the games. Involving the cousins. Talking about their dad and their family. You talk about not to bring up the past but you do! #RHONJ
Melissa, that hate you speak of is both ways. It’s all over your face. #RHONJ
Melissa, Teresa’ girls don’t hate you. They’re upset with you, but they don’t hate you. #RHONJ https://t.co/IaaiGJ3Cfs
The first time Melissa sees these kids in 6 months is in front of a camera, which is the only time she saw them when their mother was in jail. And she wonders why they may hate her. She clearly does not support them. #RHONJ
Anyone notice Melissa’s eye roll after talking to the giudice girls??? #rhonj this woman is so fake and vile yet she wants to talk about two young girls having “hate” in their heart. @melissagorga is a nasty women I cannot wait till the day she’s off tv.
Melissa is really out here saying her nieces have hate for her on national TV #RHONJ https://t.co/plNQ8rV7c1
Also Melissa, they HATE you?? They’re kids, you hate their mother. Call it like it is!!! #RHONJ
Melissa saying the girls have "hate" for them is wild. How are people on Melissa's side? That is a while thing to say about your nieces telling their side of the story #RHONJ https://t.co/BZYXNqblmq
Melissa and Joe is always the victim #RHONJ why would you say your nieces have hate for you.. maybe it’s just awkward since you haven’t seen them in 6 months https://t.co/mFFXjoeiNX
“I know they have hate for us” EW MELISSA THAT WAS THE GROSSEST THING YOUVE EVER SAID #RHONJ https://t.co/TfOMycJjaD
I really don't like what Melissa just said about Teresa's daughters... I don't think they have "hate" for them at all. She can't help but play victim. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has already seen a lot of drama, and the season has just begun. As the installment progresses, the ladies will be involved in many complicated issues, which will create more arguments and fights. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what more is in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Varsha Narayanan
