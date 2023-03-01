"She’s taking this too far": RHONJ fans slam Melissa for claiming her nieces "have hate" for the Gorgas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It featured the cast members spending quality time with each other while also getting involved in several arguments, conflicts, and confrontations throughout the episode. The ladies navigated personal and family issues and marital troubles, creating drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Melissa was seen talking to Teresa's daughters at the latter and Luis' housewarming party. However, after having the conversation, she felt that although her neices were talking to her, deep inside they have "hate" for the Gorgas. Fans, however, slammed Melissa for her comments. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have also expressed their opinions on social media. OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga returned to the cast alongside newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former lead cast member Jackie Goldschneider returned to the new installment as a "friend."

What did RHONJ star Melissa say about her neices having "hate" for the Gorgas?

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members navigating their personal and family dynamics while addressing their concerns about the same. The Giudice and Gorga families have been at odds for quite a few years and this week's episode also documented a significant amount of friction between them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Housewarming History Lesson, reads:

"After the Guys' Night blowout, the divide between Teresa, Joe and Melissa is at a standstill; Frankie hits Dolores with hard questions about their shifting family dynamic; Rachel and Jen Fessler spill the tea on Jennifer Aydin."

The RHONJ cast members attended Teresa and Luis' housewarming party. The couple then got up on the table to give a speech, where Luis thanked everyone for attending the event. Teresa then expressed that the people present were their "chosen family."

This left her sister-in-law Melissa extremely disturbed because Joe wasn't present, and she felt it was inappropriate for the couple to use the term when Teresa's brother wasn't there.

During the housewarming party, Melissa checked in on Teresa's daughters and explained how her kids and Joe were busy with work, because of which they couldn't be present at the event. The conversation was seemingly awkward, considering all the drama that had transpired between the families in the past few weeks.

Gia expressed that the kids from the Giudice and Gorga families always get separated and "walls goes up" every time there is drama. In a RHONJ confessional, however, Melissa said:

"Its just sad because I truly love the girls deep down inside. And I know that they have hate for us. I know they do. It's terrible. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Melissa then expressed to her fellow cast members that she was upset that Joe wasn't here as this was his only family.

Fans slam Melissa for her comments on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Melissa's statement. Check out what they have to say.

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban



That’s such a weird thing to say about your nieces who are children like stop trying to make yourself the victim with everybody. It’s weird.



#RHONJ Melissa: it’s sad because I love the girls and I know they hate usThat’s such a weird thing to say about your nieces who are children like stop trying to make yourself the victim with everybody. It’s weird. Melissa: it’s sad because I love the girls and I know they hate usThat’s such a weird thing to say about your nieces who are children like stop trying to make yourself the victim with everybody. It’s weird. #RHONJ https://t.co/WZB5YT3HLz

JR- bravo addict @joyrosenberg



Ding Dong! 🥳 @dellydoodledoo Oh just f all the way off Melissa. Who tf says their nieces have hate for them you fragile ego child? You're such a contrived, low life degenerate. Just leave, and take Margaret with you #rhonj Oh just f all the way off Melissa. Who tf says their nieces have hate for them you fragile ego child? You're such a contrived, low life degenerate. Just leave, and take Margaret with you #rhonj https://t.co/EiosIeECJp

Season 13 of RHONJ has already seen a lot of drama, and the season has just begun. As the installment progresses, the ladies will be involved in many complicated issues, which will create more arguments and fights. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what more is in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

