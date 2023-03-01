"Melissa is a pathological liar": Fans fail to believe Melissa's stance about her podcast comments on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also navigating personal issues, relationship troubles, martial and family dynamics and fractured friendships throughout the episode, which created a lot of drama for viewers to witness.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Joe and Melissa clarified what they meant on their podcast by the term "putting food on the table." Melissa explained that they helped contribute to the show by filming alongside Joe Giudice when Teresa was in prison, so that he could have someone to talk to.

Fans, however, failed to believe Melissa's stance. They felt that it was Teresa who helped Melissa and Joe Gorga with their checks and that the Gorgas were only available to Teresa and her family when the cameras were around, just like how Teresa's daughters had stated in a previous episode. One tweeted:

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 twitter.com/ReadAndShade/s… 🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade♥️♥️ @ReadAndShade #TeresaChecksIn Finally the Gorga’s & Melissa says Antonia told me tonight’s Gia’s 8th grade prom! Joe clueless & what does he do talk bad about Tre. If Melissa had the girl as much as she says here. Wouldn’t she know when Gia’s dance was? She admits Joes family is there! #rhonj Finally the Gorga’s & Melissa says Antonia told me tonight’s Gia’s 8th grade prom! Joe clueless & what does he do talk bad about Tre. If Melissa had the girl as much as she says here. Wouldn’t she know when Gia’s dance was? She admits Joes family is there! #rhonj #TeresaChecksIn https://t.co/vEpgWISuqg Melissa is a pathological liar. @Andy how is possible that you never ask the Gorga’s the right follow-up questions on #WWHL when they blatantly lie every chance they get? Now they’re lying on their own nieces? Gia & Gabriella were clearly telling the truth. It’s on video! #RHONJ Melissa is a pathological liar. @Andy how is possible that you never ask the Gorga’s the right follow-up questions on #WWHL when they blatantly lie every chance they get? Now they’re lying on their own nieces? Gia & Gabriella were clearly telling the truth. It’s on video! #RHONJ twitter.com/ReadAndShade/s…

The hit Bravo series has been very popular amongst the audience, who leave no stone unturned to voice their opinions on social media. Cast members include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga. Newcomers include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned as a "friend" of the housewives.

Melissa clarifies her stance on the podcast on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the househusbands heading home from their dinner. The get-together was nothing but dramatic as Joe Gorga confronted Luis about him and Teresa not inviting Melissa's family to the wedding. When Luis mentioned that the Gorgas were talking about providing for Teresa's family while she was in prison, Joe was furious and slammed Luis for discussing the same.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Housewarming History Lesson, reads:

"After the Guys' Night blowout, the divide between Teresa, Joe and Melissa is at a standstill; Frankie hits Dolores with hard questions about their shifting family dynamic; Rachel and Jen Fessler spill the tea on Jennifer Aydin."

The following morning on RHONJ, Luis updated Teresa with what happened at the party. He explained how Joe got extremely offended when he brought up the podcast issue. Teresa apologized to Luis for dealing with her family's circus show when his family members have been nothing but amazing to her.

Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa also discussed the issue. They talked about not just the podcast but also the fact that Melissa's family wasn't invited to Teresa and Luis' wedding. On her On Display podcast, Melissa talked about "putting food on the table" for Teresa's daughters when the latter was in prison.

Melissa said:

"There was a point when this show was getting rid of everyone on the cast except for me. Teresa was away in prison. The show was able to be made because Joe needed someone to film with. And here we were. He had us to bounce off of and has someone to talk to on it."

The RHONJ star was referring to the spin-off, Teresa Checks-In, which aired on Bravo in 2015. It chronicled Joe Giudice raising his daughters when their mother Teresa was sentenced to prison. In the episode, Melissa maintained that she and Joe Gorga stepped up when the family needed them.

Melissa further said:

""Put food on the table." Alright, let's twist that and string it out. Throw it the wrong way. I mean, come on."

The Gorgas then discussed how they were disappointed at Joe's in-laws not being invited to the wedding. He was extremely upset that Teresa kicked out the Gorga part of the family dynamics.

Fans don't believe Melissa on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Melissa clarifying the Gorga family's stance on their podcast statement about "putting food on the table" for Teresa's family. Check out what they have to say.

Fitzroy Maclean Angel @MZGunter Look at them spinning like a damn top trying to make sense of trash-talking on the podcast. #RHONJ Look at them spinning like a damn top trying to make sense of trash-talking on the podcast. #RHONJ

just here. @seeinggreen____ Melissa your nieces literally said that was a LIE and that’s not what you said on that podcast #RHONJ Melissa your nieces literally said that was a LIE and that’s not what you said on that podcast #RHONJ

bitchytvguide @bitchytvguide1 I can’t with this putting food on the table thing. All of Teresa’s daughters said they were only around when the camera around! They are pathological liars. #RHONJ I can’t with this putting food on the table thing. All of Teresa’s daughters said they were only around when the camera around! They are pathological liars. #RHONJ

MarioKiki (he/him) @mariokiki Melissa is acting like she didn’t get paid for “Teresa’s Checks-In.” Selfless good deed? #RHONJ Melissa is acting like she didn’t get paid for “Teresa’s Checks-In.” Selfless good deed? #RHONJ

Willie W. @iamWillieW It is beyond wild that Joe and Melissa play this victim role. Like it’s not y’all’s wedding so they don’t have to invite your in laws #RHONJ It is beyond wild that Joe and Melissa play this victim role. Like it’s not y’all’s wedding so they don’t have to invite your in laws #RHONJ

Aniyah K. Robinson @JenShahCellMate Melissa’s Stans act like the Gorga’s don’t lie. They act like Melissa tells the truth about their relationship with Teresa 100%. None of you know the truth. None of you can arguably say Teresa is toxic. You say Teresa is toxic because you hate her. That’s all. #RHONJ Melissa’s Stans act like the Gorga’s don’t lie. They act like Melissa tells the truth about their relationship with Teresa 100%. None of you know the truth. None of you can arguably say Teresa is toxic. You say Teresa is toxic because you hate her. That’s all. #RHONJ

Marie C @9woodMac Having joe and melissa tell Teresa they don't like talking about the past but yet brings up the past on the podcast. Like whaat? #RHONJ Having joe and melissa tell Teresa they don't like talking about the past but yet brings up the past on the podcast. Like whaat? #RHONJ https://t.co/HK2H75q7Cj

Gina Marie @ginamarie08 How else can you interpret put food on the table?? I’m sure if they filmed that special while Teresa was in prison without Joe and Melissa they would’ve done just fine. Joe Giudice and the girls were the story not those 2 ding dongs #rhonj How else can you interpret put food on the table?? I’m sure if they filmed that special while Teresa was in prison without Joe and Melissa they would’ve done just fine. Joe Giudice and the girls were the story not those 2 ding dongs #rhonj

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely dramatic watch so far. As the season progresses, more chaos and drama is set to occur as the housewives get involved in complicated dynamics, conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

