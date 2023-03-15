"She wants to do better": RHONJ fans love watching Teresa Giudice get therapy and discuss family drama in episode 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members navigating their personal issues, relationship dynamics, marital issues, and fractured friendships, while also engaging in multiple serious conversations about the events that transpired during the season.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa opened up about her family drama in therapy. She discussed wedding planning, communicating more through therapy as well as her ongoing strained relationship with her brother Joe Gorga. Fans were extremely happy and proud of the star for taking to therapy and found a noticeable change in her. One tweeted:

Teresa discusses family dynamics with her therapist on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members continuing with their personal commitments, including newcomer Danielle dropping her daughter Valentina off to school, Dolores spending time with her boyfriend Paulie, Margaret recovering from her wrist surgery and Teresa paying a visit to her therapist. The latter discussed the family drama that has been transpiring this season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled All Bats Are Off, reads:

"Amid high tensions within her family, Teresa meets with her therapist; hostility continues to fester between Margaret and Jennifer following the events at Jen Fessler's brunch; Dolores's dad drops by for a visit with his daughter and Paulie."

Teresa Giudice began her therapy session by expressing that her week had been much better. The RHONJ star noted how she was extremely happy heading into her wedding and had received so much help from the therapist and from her now-husband Luis, who had encouraged her for the same.

Teresa further revealed that she'd been in therapy for six months and while she was initially against it, her behavior towards Margaret and the cast last season prompted her to take the chance. The star pointed out that lashing out was the only way she thought she could fix the problem.

The therapist then asked the RHONJ housewife about the boys night and the housewarming party. Teresa opened up about the fight between her brother Joe Gorga and then-fiance Luis Ruelas. She also talked about the time when she called her brother the following morning and wanted to make peace and while Joe agreed, he didn't show up to her housewarming party.

Teresa became emotional thinking about how her parents weren't present for the party and to top it off, her brother's absence as well made her extremely sad.

The housewife reflected at a time when her father and his cousin hadn't spoken for over six years over finances. She didn't want the same to happen between her and Joe and Melissa's kids. The star expressed how the family drama was keeping the kids away from each other.

The RHONJ star further explained her dynamic with her brother Joe. She said:

"But being around my brother scares me. His temper is out of control, banging on the table, and it's like...it scares me. I don't want to see that anymore. You know, all this toxicity hurts."

The therapist then advised her to either work her way around the negativity by making the right choices or moving on from the family dynamic itself.

Fans react to Teresa's conversation with the therapist on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Teresa's conversation with the therapist. Check out what they have to say.

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill 🏾 🏾. I can kinda see the change coming in #RHONJ I’m happy to see Teresa trying to work on herself.🏾. I can kinda see the change coming in I’m happy to see Teresa trying to work on herself. 👏🏾👏🏾. I can kinda see the change coming in 😁 #RHONJ

. @thebitchalbum Teresa had every right to go after Margaret last season, Margaret kept poking the bear. #RHONJ Teresa had every right to go after Margaret last season, Margaret kept poking the bear. #RHONJ

𝔸𝕄𝔹 @imcaramelnotred Teresa and Joe should go to therapy together… they need it #RHONJ Teresa and Joe should go to therapy together… they need it #RHONJ

Ky @kythegreatest21 Idc what anyone says I love Teresa and I feel like she’s genuinely working on being a better person. #RHONJ Idc what anyone says I love Teresa and I feel like she’s genuinely working on being a better person. #RHONJ

Jack 🌸🍷 @HeatherGaysGay 🥹 #RHONJ Teresa always shares everything with us fans, we are so lucky Teresa always shares everything with us fans, we are so lucky 😍🥹 #RHONJ https://t.co/u3U2Wfi9H8

juelz @jrxdcruz I would have never thought id see Teresa in therapy. She’s changed so much over the years. #RHONJ I would have never thought id see Teresa in therapy. She’s changed so much over the years. #RHONJ

Brittany♚ @britshaniece Teresa and Joe really need to fix their relationship. It’s ridiculous. #RHONJ Teresa and Joe really need to fix their relationship. It’s ridiculous. #RHONJ

Jenny Hum @JennyHum2

#RHONJ Me @ Louie / Me @ Louie when I realize Tre has toned the anger waaaaay down since being w him Me @ Louie / Me @ Louie when I realize Tre has toned the anger waaaaay down since being w him#RHONJ https://t.co/lUvVVNWJ9C

Season 13 of RHONJ has just begun and has already created a lot of drama and chaos. As the installment progresses, there is more drama to come as the ladies navigate more issues and get involved in conflicts, confrontations and fights. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it take place.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

