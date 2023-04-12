3 new Bravo reality shows releasing in May 2023

Bravo has established itself as a network that consistently produces addictive and entertaining shows in the world of reality TV. With lifestyle reality television shows like the Real Housewives franchise and Top Chef, the channel is popular for its focus on reality content and celebrity lifestyles.

May 2023 will be an exciting month for viewers of Bravo TV, as the network prepares to release three new shows. From a spinoff of Summer House to a cutthroat dance competition, these new releases are sure to add to the channel’s already diverse and popular lineup of reality and lifestyle programming.

Three upcoming reality shows releasing on Bravo next month

1) The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 15)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with a brand new season. Featuring all the original members of the main cast, the show follows the Housewives as they deal with their issues from last season while facing a whole new host of conflicts. As with previous seasons, the latest season too promises relationship dramas, personal conflicts, fresh feuds, and heated moments.

The new season will see the return of main cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross with the addition of Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

Bravo’s press release about the show reads:

"The fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are trying their best to get to a healing space. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premieres on Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

2) Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

A spin-off of the popular Summer House series, Martha’s Vineyard will feature a group of friends as they spend their summer at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Newlyweds Jasmine Ellis Cooper and husband Silas Cooper invite their friends to vacation with them in the iconic vacation hotspot and what follows is a summer full of fun and drama.

The rest of the cast includes Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

The press release for the reality show reads:

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs. In Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET.

3) Dancing Queens

Bravo’s new show Dancing Queens revolves around the competitive and dramatic world of ballroom dancing. The show follows six amateur ballroom dancers as they prepare to face off against one another in competitions across the country. Each dancer will be paired with a professional partner, who will help them win in the cutthroat world of Pro-Am dance competitions.

The docuseries follows Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta, and Sabrina Strasser as they fight for their passion on the dancefloor.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

"From stay-at-home moms to business owners and a finance exec, these women put their lives aside when it comes to dance. In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition, even going as far as poaching pro-partners for a chance to win. These dancers share an obsession with winning, no matter the cost."

Dancing Queens premieres on Tuesday, May 9, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

With its finger on the pulse of the latest trends and hot topics, Bravo promises to deliver a unique viewing experience that will captivate its audience.

All new shows will be available on Bravo in May and can be streamed on Peacock as well.

