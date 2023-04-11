"Kandi has spoken": Fans react as Kandi Burruss refutes LaTocha Scott's claims about Mama Joyce

While the latest season of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B has ended, it seems like Xscape members Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott are yet to resolve their issues. After the finale episode aired on April 9, 2023, LaTocha Scott made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance, she spoke about her sister Tamika's claims and also discussed her ongoing drama with Kandi Burruss's mother.

As Andy discussed Kandi Burruss' mother, Mama Joyce, he asked LaTocha if she had changed over the years. LaTocha told him that Mama Joyce hasn't changed and that she called the former and told her to stop singing on her Instagram. She said that Kandi's mother asked LaTocha to stop singing as she was "causing a lot of friction."

She added:

"So, no, she [Mama Joyce] hasn’t changed.”

After Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) aired, The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip that featured LaTocha's comments about Kandi Burruss' mother. Needless to say, Kandi didn't hesitate to defend her mother and took to her Instagram to debunk what LaTocha had said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star called LaTocha's claims "bulls**t" and said that Mama Joyce didn't even have Scott's number. Kandi added:

“My mom has not called her.”

Since Kandi spoke about Tocha's claims, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions about it, and others called out LaTocha for her comments.

Fans react to LaTocha Scott's comments about Kandi Burruss' mother

Immediately after Kandi posted her video on Instagram, fans expressed their feelings on Twitter. While some said that made fun of LaTocha's claims that Kandi Burruss' mother called her on Instagram, others simply said that the former lied every time she opened her mouth.

LaTocha Scott discusses Tamika's accusation

During her appearance on WWHL, she addressed her sister Tamika's claims that LaTocha and her husband Rocky Bivens stole her royalty checks worth $30K. LaTocha and Rocky have consistently denied all the allegations made by Tamika, who responded by releasing a YouTube video that included receipts and paperwork proof.

LaTocha Scott was also asked if she had heard anything from her sister after Tamika released the 18-minute YouTube video. LaTocha Scott said that she hasn't heard from her sister and added:

“I have not heard from my sister. It was just crazy anytime somebody accuses you of something and you see it on the internet, it does make you feel a way. But I hope that we get past that. It is what it is at this point. It’s about us being able to get past that’s all.”

As part of her explanation, LaTocha Scott also stated that she discovered the alleged theft after the show's premiere in early March. She noted that she wanted to move on from all the drama and resolve everything with her sister. She said that she wasn't aware of the allegations and that she found out about them at the same time that everyone else did.

LaTocha added that her sister posted the video and after she saw it, LaTocha wanted to resolve the issue. She added that despite everything, Tamika was her sister at the end of the day, but said that if they couldn't find a resolution to the issue, she didn't want to move forward.

Fans also noted that LaTocha Scott said that Tamika had unfollowed her on Instagram, but LaTocha Scott had not blocked her sister. She also explained the reason behind changing her number, stating that she did so as no one was using it.

Fans of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B can watch all episodes of the show on Bravo.

