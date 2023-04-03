"Tocha and Rocky are CRIMINALS!!!": Fans slam LaTocha and husband Rocky over kickback claims on The Queens of R&B

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B season 1 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the two group's ladies getting ready to perform on stage together as well as sorting out issues amongst them. Throughout the episode, they were involved in a lot of drama surrounding strained relationships, setlists, headlining and more.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, XSCAPE members Tamika Scott, Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss confronted LaTocha Scott over claims that her husband was dealing with a promoter without their knowledge to get a kickback and that she also was in on it.

After LaTocha confessed to not having any knowledge about the same, the ladies pulled in receipts to prove otherwise. Fans also failed to believe LaTocha's innocence. One tweeted:

IamBThompson @IamBthompson #thequeensofrb they need to formally dismiss tocha…tocha and rocky are CRIMINALS!!! Prosecute them!!!!! #thequeensofrb they need to formally dismiss tocha…tocha and rocky are CRIMINALS!!! Prosecute them!!!!! https://t.co/fVKjsT9yJJ

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the loyal fans of the two R&B groups. Viewers have been very invested in the cast's journey. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

XSCAPE members confront LaTocha over husband Rocky's actions on The Queens of R&B

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the ladies preparing to hit the stage together but also dealing with several issues concerning setlists, logistics, headliners, and more. However, the XSCAPE group dynamics was also in trouble as the ladies had a mess to sort out.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters With Choices, reads:

"Despite previous tensions between SWV and Xscape, the two groups push forward with preparations for the big show; neither group, however, seems willing to back down on who will close it out."

By the end of The Queens of R&B episode, XSCAPE members Kandi, Tiny and Tamika sat down with LaTocha to discuss a major bombshell drop on them. They revealed that the latter's husband Rocky was meeting up with a promoter and getting a kickback.

Chadwick @ohchadwick I know it shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point that Rocky was getting a kickback from a promoter, but wow! #TheQueensofRB I know it shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point that Rocky was getting a kickback from a promoter, but wow! #TheQueensofRB https://t.co/3ysxSO48Ch

When LaTocha denied any of the accusations, the ladies pulled out the receipts. It contained text messages between Rocky and the promoter. Apparently he was making a deal to have the ladies on the show and had already received 10K. The message also read that he'd conveyed the same to his wife.

The promoter confirmed to send Rocky the money as a kickback only on one condition - to have all The Queens of R&B XSCAPE members on board. In a confessional, Kandi explained:

"Basically, Rocky was working with a promoter for LaTocha to get us on board to agree to do that promoter's shows. An in turn, he was giving Rocky a kickback or an extra fee on top of whatever he was paying us."

While LaTocha claimed none of it was true, the ladies explained that they had proof and that it was, in fact, Rocky's phone number in the messages. When she confessed to having no role to play in the same, fellow castmates noted that the messages said he'd already informed her.

The Queens of R&B episode ended with a cliffhanger, showing LaTocha calling Rocky to confirm the same.

Fans don't believe LaTocha on The Queens of R&B

Fans didn't believe LaTocha's innocence on the matter and felt that she and her husband Rocky had planned it together.

shersters @shersters

#QueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRB These ladies have full receipts and proof that Rocky is getting a kickback. And you wanna act like it's fake evidence? Tosha girl come on... These ladies have full receipts and proof that Rocky is getting a kickback. And you wanna act like it's fake evidence? Tosha girl come on...#QueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRB https://t.co/FtLuUa8Bi2

♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ #TheQueensOfRB Tocha did not do a good enough job acting surprised about Rocky taking kickbacks - her reaction was definitely giving “oh shit they found out” #SWVXSCAPE Tocha did not do a good enough job acting surprised about Rocky taking kickbacks - her reaction was definitely giving “oh shit they found out” #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/aQgeurRNyt

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #TheQueensofRB It’s giving extortion. It’s giving fraud. It’s giving money laundering. Rocky and Tocha better be fresh as hell if The Feds watchin #SWVXSCAPE It’s giving extortion. It’s giving fraud. It’s giving money laundering. Rocky and Tocha better be fresh as hell if The Feds watchin #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRB https://t.co/c8pZZND00p

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi #TheQueensOfRB I wanna blame it all on Rocky like Tamika is saying, but nope! Tocha & Rocky are the same person. #SWVXSCAPE I wanna blame it all on Rocky like Tamika is saying, but nope! Tocha & Rocky are the same person. #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB

After the incident, fans also believed that LaTocha and Rocky had stolen Tamika's $30K. Check it out.

rosechocglam @rosechocglam #TheQueensOfRB Me encouraging Tamika to get her 30K back from Rocky & Tocha #QueensOfRB Me encouraging Tamika to get her 30K back from Rocky & Tocha #QueensOfRB #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/0357cJbBbe

Tasha Mack Management @sylviamphofe Tamika is showing the wrong people them receipts. She needs to be showing a judge that paperwork. Take LaTocha and Rocky to court, it’s time! #TheQueensOfRB Tamika is showing the wrong people them receipts. She needs to be showing a judge that paperwork. Take LaTocha and Rocky to court, it’s time! #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/ZcPPaAa1bL

H.B. @HaroldCordero_ The only thing that Rocky attempting to secure a kickback deal with the promoter behind Xscape’s back proved to me is that both he & LaTaco know EXACTLY what happened to Tamika’s $30k. They stole her money. A thief and a rogue. #TheQueensOfRB The only thing that Rocky attempting to secure a kickback deal with the promoter behind Xscape’s back proved to me is that both he & LaTaco know EXACTLY what happened to Tamika’s $30k. They stole her money. A thief and a rogue. #TheQueensOfRB

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has been an interesting watch so far. The upcoming episode will see the ladies making the final arrangements to hit the stage together. Will they be able to resolve their differences or will it cause troubles for their upcoming tour? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

