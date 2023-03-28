Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4: Everything to know about the Bravo reality series

Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns with a new season to keep viewers entertained just as another series from the franchise comes to an end. Below Deck season 10 aired its finale episode last week. The Sailing Yacht franchise wasted no time as we will see brand new episodes with not too much of a gap between the two seasons.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Returning this season are Capt. Glenn Shephard and veteran department heads Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew), Gary King (First Mate) and Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer)."

It continues:

"New crew members include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will premiere on Monday, April 10, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 promises love triangles, clashes, a near collision, and more

Captain Glenn Shephard joins the Sailing Yacht franchise for another season as the crew makes their way to Sardinia, Italy, on his long-running yacht, Parsifal III. Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae are among the returning cast members for the upcoming season.

The new faces joining them for season 4 include Ileisha Dell, Lucy Edmunds, Mards Herrera, Chase Lemacks, and Alex Propson.

Bravo network recently dropped the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 and it promises love triangles, clashes, a near collision, and a lot of drama. The press release further states that the season will witness two overlapping love triangles which will complicate the dynamics of the show as Colin, Daisy, and Gary are put in an uncomfortable position.

It continues:

"With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of Below Deck Sailing Yacht."

In the trailer, the captain explains that he’s been with the yacht for 13 years and while she’s had a lot of problems in the past, she’s never let him down. The following clip, however, suggests otherwise as the crew can be heard screaming as the sailing yacht tilts to the point where things begin sliding off the counters.

Someone off-camera said in the clip:

"Look at the porthole. It’s completely under."

While introducing the crew, Captain Glenn stated that it looks like the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast is a “good group of people” and adds that he’s looking forward to a really good season.

Chief Stew Daisy stated in the clip that she needs to work on her stress levels, while First Mate Gary stated that his intention is not to get intimate with a girl in the upcoming season.

He added:

"I’m here to make money and have a good season."

Chief Engineer Colin stated that this season is going to be very new for him since he hasn’t been single in a very long time. Chef Ileisha describes herself as a perfectionist, while Deckhand Alex states that he hopes to have a “hot boy” European summer. Steward Lucy is “clumsy” but not unlucky as she stated in the promo and Deckhand Chase likes to describe himself as “the fun guy”.

Steward Madison said in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 first-look trailer:

"I wouldn’t be opposed to s*rewing the crew, provided they know how to s*rew."

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 updates.

