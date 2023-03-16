When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 return? Trailer reveals Gary and Daisy arguing over Colin

Bravo recently released the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, featuring several old and new faces. The trailer revealed that the show will be released on April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Captain Glenn Shephard returned to the yacht to sail over Sardinia, Italy. Other returning cast members include first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The official synopsis for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reads:

“Capt. Glenn and his comeback team Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae resume their responsibilities aboard Parsifal III, along with new, dynamic crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy.”

In the previous season, Gary and Daisy were seen hooking up, which led to speculations of the two potentially dating. While the cast members never admitted to dating each other, season 4 will feature Gary being jealous after Daisy and Colin hooked up.

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s previous season was pretty dramatic. Going by season 4's trailer, viewers can expect more drama and entertainment.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher (chief stew), Gary King (First Mate/Bosun), and Colin MacRae (chief engineer) are the returning crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 new crewmates include:

Chef Ilesha Dell

Steward Lucy Edmunds

Steward Mads Herrera

Deckhand Chase Lemacks

Deckhand Alex Propson

Explaining the trailer, the press release states that Captain Glen realizes that his "laid-back leadership style" has led to the crew being too comfortable. However, much to Daisy's dismay, as soon as the captain realizes this, he begins taking charge of quality control in the interior department.

The press release adds that while Chef Ilesha's cooking impresses the guests, her indecisiveness and co-dependency leads to time-management issues. This, in turn, "causes her to self-destruct.”

It continues to say that strong personalities collide on the deck and a power struggle "results in a mutiny." It leads to Gary clashing with Chase, his "new overconfident deckhand."

The press release also goes on to say that two overlapping love triangles complicates the onboard dynamics. It states that a "shocking hookup" puts Colin, Daisy, and Gary's friendship to the test.

The trailer also indicated that the crew will have to deal with a near collision, boat romance, fire, guest injury, and two engine failures.

Apart from all the drama, the crew seemed like a fun bunch. However, viewers will see "Captain Cool [Glenn]" losing it and getting frustrated in the upcoming season.

What happens between Gary and Daisy in the trailer?

Bravo fans have always rooted in Gary and Daisy becoming a couple. In the previous season, they hooked up with fellow cast members and each other, making their relationship dynamic unclear.

In the season 4 trailer, Gary was seen pushing his close friend Colin McRae to date someone as he was single. The next scene showed Colin and Daisy kissing and taking their romance to a cabin. The clip also featured Colin asking Gary about his relationship with Daisy. The first mate responded to it by saying that he liked Daisy as a “friend.”

Gary then spoke to Daisy, asking whether she and Colin hooked up. The first mate was seen jealous of Colin and Daisy’s situation and ended up arguing with the chief stew.

He said:

“You know you like me deep down and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up."

Near the end of the trailer, Daisy was seen having a meltdown, claiming everything was her fault.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will premiere on April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

