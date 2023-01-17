“Boat romances don’t ever last”: Below Deck fans urge Katie to stop pining over Ross in season 10 episode 8

Below Deck season 10 returned with a brand new episode on Monday night, January 16, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. The drama was at an all-time high this week between the crew, especially Katie and Ross' romance drama, of which fans have had enough.

Episode 8 of Below Deck season 10 featured the crew having what was supposed to be a fun night out after a hectic charter. Sadly, it didn't end that well. The drama between Alissa and Camille continued, with the former finding herself getting a little too drunk and having a breakdown. She was also found taking Ross aside and flirting with him.

Katie, who saw this, wasn't happy about it, and opened up about her ex, who she didn't have the best relationship with. She revealed that although she wanted to question Ross about his motives and where they stood, she decided not to ask anything.

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeck Katie just stop. Do your job and that’s it. Boat romances don’t ever last. #BelowDeck Katie just stop. Do your job and that’s it. Boat romances don’t ever last.

Fans who witnessed Katie pretend like Ross was not flirting with Alissa, took to social media and criticized the Below Deck star. They claimed that Katie should stop pining over Ross and move on.

"Just stop": Below Deck fans slam Katie for going back to Ross in season 10, episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Katie, claiming that "boat romances don't ever last." Some also urged her to stop giving him chances and that it was time for her to start asking him questions. Fans also added that Katie should stop letting Ross mistreat her.

J 🖤 @conniestheo Katie is pathetic for letting Ross to continue to let her treat her like shit and give her several chances #BelowDeck Katie is pathetic for letting Ross to continue to let her treat her like shit and give her several chances #BelowDeck

LaneyEller🐢 @JASWJASW Fire both Alyssa and Camille. And Katie stay away from that gross Ross #BelowDeck Fire both Alyssa and Camille. And Katie stay away from that gross Ross #BelowDeck

G Campbell🥷 @GCampbellll @BravoTV KATIE wake tf up. Ross aint lookin for a girlfriend. He showed u that day 1 in front of ur face in the hot tub. #BelowDeck @BravoTV KATIE wake tf up. Ross aint lookin for a girlfriend. He showed u that day 1 in front of ur face in the hot tub. #BelowDeck

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Katie's approach is "maybe if i just do nothing and don't talk to Ross he'll come to me....it didn't work the last 3 times but maybe this time, right?" #belowdeck Katie's approach is "maybe if i just do nothing and don't talk to Ross he'll come to me....it didn't work the last 3 times but maybe this time, right?" #belowdeck

Miss Heartcore @missheartcore Katie is talking about her ex cheating on her - she needs to start asking Ross questions - like ANYTHING about his life, because flirting with Alyssa is the least of your worries. #BelowDeck Katie is talking about her ex cheating on her - she needs to start asking Ross questions - like ANYTHING about his life, because flirting with Alyssa is the least of your worries. #BelowDeck

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week in Below Deck season 10, episode 8

Apart from Katie and Ross's drama, the highlight of this week's episode is Camille's removal. Last week, Captain Sandy gave Camille one last chance to prove herself during the charter. Unfortunately, it didn't end well, as Fraser caught Camille drinking the guest champagne when she was supposed to be working and completing her tasks.

During his confessional, Fraser said,

"I don't know how many more chances I can give. I have hope in people, and no one believed in me, ever, and I turned things around for myself. So I feel like I can see a little bit of that in everyone. So I always will give another chance."

He added:

"Seeing Camille come out with a pint-size glass of champagne, just goes to show there's truly no care or willingness to do the job."

The next morning, Fraser went and had a talk with Captain Sandy about his decision to let go of Camille. The Below Deck Captain responded by saying:

"To me, I'm tired of hearing about Camille. She's the common denominator in all of this. Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

Captain Sandy then called Camille to the bridge and told her that she was being let go that morning.

Below Deck season 10 airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET, only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

