“Hit the ROAD”: Below Deck fans rejoice as Captain Sandy finally fires Camille in episode 8

Bravo's popular reality Tv series, Below Deck season 10 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, January 16, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. After hoping for a long time that they will get to bid adieu to Camille, this week, fans rejoiced when the stewardess was fired by Captain Sandy.

Episode 8 of Bravo's Below Deck season 10 featured Fraser finally coming to a decision about putting an end to the ongoing hostile feud between Alissa and Camille.

After giving the stewardess several chances and hoping that she would turn over a new leaf, Fraser decided that this was a long shot when he found Camille drinking the guest champagne while she was supposed to be working like the rest of the team and preparing for the next charter.

Not being able to tolerate more of her incompetent behavior, Fraser told Captain Sandy that he felt it was time to let Camille go. And that's exactly what the Below Deck Captain did.

Upon witnessing Captain Sandy break the news to Camille, fans took to social media to share their approval regarding the decision.

Erin Cox @erinlcox Hit the ROAD (or dock, as the case may be), Camille. I am not sorry to see her go. #BelowDeck Hit the ROAD (or dock, as the case may be), Camille. I am not sorry to see her go. #BelowDeck

Below Deck season 10 fans believe that it was "about time" Camille was fired from the yacht

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were happy that Camille was finally fired. Some also hoped that next week when the series returns, Camille won't try to convince Captain Sandy into letting her stay.

Fans also shared that they weren't sorry to see Camille go and hoped that she wouldn't find her way through again.

Candice McDonald @CandiceMcD



Honestly, I was getting a little exhausted from it too.



#BelowDeck I mean, we knew @CaptSandyYawn wasn’t going to deal with one more second of Camille drama.Honestly, I was getting a little exhausted from it too. I mean, we knew @CaptSandyYawn wasn’t going to deal with one more second of Camille drama. Honestly, I was getting a little exhausted from it too. #BelowDeck

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Camille being shocked she's being let go after all of this is all you need to know about her #belowdeck Camille being shocked she's being let go after all of this is all you need to know about her #belowdeck

emily zirbs🍍⚓ @ezirbs girl you literally knew it was coming especially if you say that before it's even said

#BelowDeck I can't wait for next week but lmfao thar Camille literally said, "omg no?!"girl you literally knew it was coming especially if you say that before it's even said I can't wait for next week but lmfao thar Camille literally said, "omg no?!" 😂😂😂😂 girl you literally knew it was coming especially if you say that before it's even said 😂😂😂#BelowDeck

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Camille has been smoking, napping, drinking, now lying about Fraser being cool about her drinking, yelling at her superior, sucked as a deck hand but y’all are STILL in my mentions saying “both people” or Alissa said “babe!” GTFOH!! #BelowDeck Camille has been smoking, napping, drinking, now lying about Fraser being cool about her drinking, yelling at her superior, sucked as a deck hand but y’all are STILL in my mentions saying “both people” or Alissa said “babe!” GTFOH!! #BelowDeck

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week in Below Deck season 10, episode 8

When Fraser found out that Camille was drinking the guest Champagne instead of completing her tasks, he said that it was the last straw.

During a confessional, he said:

"I don't know how many more chances I can give. I have hope in people, and no one believed in me, ever, and I turned things around for myself. So I feel like I can see a little bit of that in everyone. So I always will give another chance."

He added:

"Seeing Camille come out with a pint-size glass of champagne, just goes to show there's truly no care or willingness to do the job."

The next morning, Fraser had a talk with Captain Sandy about Camille. The Below Deck Captain responded by saying:

"To me, I'm tired of hearing about Camille. She's the common denominator in all of this. Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

Captain Sandy then called Camille to the bridge and broke the news to her.

Below Deck season 10 airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo.

