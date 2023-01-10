“Passively aggressive bully”: Below Deck fans slam Alissa for her behavior towards Camille in episode 7

Bravo's Below Deck season 10 returned for a brand new episode on Monday night, January 9, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. This week, the crew witnessed some of the most demanding guests board the yacht. From criticizing the food to lighting their cigars backwards, the guests left many fans annoyed.

However, apart from the guests' drama, the animosity between Camille and Alissa continued. After receiving one final chance from Captain Sandy, Camille was torn to shreds and was worried, but she tried to turn things around.

She did a lot more work than usual, but that was only when she was in front of Captain Sandy or Frazier. When the two weren't around, not a lot of things changed.

Towards the end of the episode, things took a wild turn when Camille refused to complete a delegated task. Hayley told Camille that she had assigned her an ironing task. But the Below Deck stewardess, refused. This led to an argument between Camille and Alissa.

Instead of trying to put an end to it, Alissa tried to escalate the argument. Alissa also threatened Camille that she would tell the captain about her.

They were yelling, Camille was cussing, little did they care about the fact that the guests were close-by and could clearly hear them.

However, the guests weren't the only ones who heard them argue, even Captain Sandy did. Right when Captain Sandy and Frazier were getting a better opinion of Camille, they heard the argument. The Below Deck captain was shocked at their behavior.

Fans who witnessed Alissa's behavior took to social media to share their opinions.

"She is just a bully": Below Deck fans are criticizing Alissa for her behavior

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alissa was trying to tear Camille down even though she was trying to improve. Some also added that Alissa was passive aggressive and a bully. A few fans shared that Alissa was not the boss of Camille.

Bravo Bean @bravo_bean Alissa kiiinda needs to stop with the “babe” thing. I’m in no way sticking up for Camille, but it is condescending AF because she can’t stand her. Thoughts on Camille: #BelowDeck Alissa kiiinda needs to stop with the “babe” thing. I’m in no way sticking up for Camille, but it is condescending AF because she can’t stand her. Thoughts on Camille: #BelowDeck https://t.co/osRJyxQf0N

Ashley Morrison (Johnson) @smashh0704 Ok fine Camille but Alissa... She's the actual worst. "babe" omg seriously you are NOT better than anyone else BABE #BelowDeck Ok fine Camille but Alissa... She's the actual worst. "babe" omg seriously you are NOT better than anyone else BABE #BelowDeck

d @dockyonetimes twitter.com/dockyonetimes/… d @dockyonetimes If you dont think that alissa is intentionally pushing camille's buttons to get her riled up than you probably just as toxic as her. Camille shouldnt be working on a yacht but it is disgusting the way alissa talks to her. #BelowDeck If you dont think that alissa is intentionally pushing camille's buttons to get her riled up than you probably just as toxic as her. Camille shouldnt be working on a yacht but it is disgusting the way alissa talks to her. #BelowDeck And yet again alissa is proving my point, where everybody else is happy with camille's shift in worth ethic, alissa wants to tear her down and say distasteful comments #BelowDeck And yet again alissa is proving my point, where everybody else is happy with camille's shift in worth ethic, alissa wants to tear her down and say distasteful comments #BelowDeck twitter.com/dockyonetimes/…

HelloFreeSocialWorld @HelloFreeSocia1 #BelowDeck . Alissa just has a real nasty attitude and at this point she is just a bully #BelowDeck. Alissa just has a real nasty attitude and at this point she is just a bully

Erin @Aron_Brizzy While Camille is annoying…Alissa is also NOT her manager. Ma’am…you’re not in charge! #BelowDeck While Camille is annoying…Alissa is also NOT her manager. Ma’am…you’re not in charge! #BelowDeck https://t.co/Q8gtroAwdm

So This Is Paradise @ReidProMassage Camille swearing while screaming should get her fired. Alissa should've walked away and not engaged. They're both guilty and should be fired. Never argue in front of the guests. #belowdeck Camille swearing while screaming should get her fired. Alissa should've walked away and not engaged. They're both guilty and should be fired. Never argue in front of the guests. #belowdeck

Katie Thorpe @katsgonnab Alissa's a passively aggressive bully! She's aware that all eyes r on Camille bc of Alissa's complaints, & now Alissa's pulling strings 2 manipulate the puppets. I just hope Camille can see what she's doing b4 she falls in Alissa's trap! Not 2 the end of episode yet #BelowDeck Alissa's a passively aggressive bully! She's aware that all eyes r on Camille bc of Alissa's complaints, & now Alissa's pulling strings 2 manipulate the puppets. I just hope Camille can see what she's doing b4 she falls in Alissa's trap! Not 2 the end of episode yet #BelowDeck

Even if Alissa is right about Camille, she baits her and sets her off, I believe she knows what she’s doing

Camille does need to get fired she’s horrible but Alissa has fault here also Even if Alissa is right about Camille, she baits her and sets her off, I believe she knows what she’s doingCamille does need to get fired she’s horrible but Alissa has fault here also #BelowDeckEven if Alissa is right about Camille, she baits her and sets her off, I believe she knows what she’s doing Camille does need to get fired she’s horrible but Alissa has fault here also

Here's a brief recap on what happened in episode 7 of Below Deck

This week on the yacht, the crew welcomed a new bunch of guests. Sadly, they weren't as much fun as the previous guests that the viewers witnessed this season. They were very demanding and also criticized Chef Rachel's food.

In their long list of preferences, it was mentioned that the guests were cigar aficionados. Frazier, who had an idea or two about Cuban cigars, decided to get some and keep them for the guests. However, what surprised everyone was seeing them light the cigar backwards.

Ben, a deckhand, noticed it first and shared:

"They're all smoking their cigars backwards."

During her confessional, Alissa, who was lighting the cigars for them, added:

"It is so funny f**king funny to see these guests smoking their d**k-like cigars backwards, b*lls deep in their mouth. I love it."

One guest also asked Frazier for a paper napkin to spit out the chorizo that Chef Rachel served them.

Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET, only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

