Is Captain Sandy Yawn replacing Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck season 10 episode 5? Plot, release date, and more

Below Deck season 10 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, December 19, featuring Captain Lee Rosbach’s exit from the yacht.

Due to his nerve injury, captain Lee was unable to walk and was in a lot of pain. As such, he announced in the previous episode that he would be leaving the show for the season. He was also seen calling for a captain who could replace him.

While viewers speculated that the new captain will be Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean, the official synopsis of next week’s episode confirmed the news.

The synopsis of episode 6 reads:

“Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behavior leaves Katie upset.”

The crew will welcome the new captain in the upcoming episode 5.

Viewers can also watch Below Deck season 10 episode 5 on Peacock TV

Episode 5 of Below Deck season 10 will air on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode the next day on the network’s site or on Peacock TV.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can watch the episode via live streaming channels such as Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. Several TV providers are also available, including Optimum, Dish, Xfinity, Verizon, and Spectrum.

What to expect from episode 5 of the Bravo show?

Below Deck season 10 episodes' official synopsis (Image via screenshot/Google)

Below Deck season 10 episode 5 will focus on Captain Lee Rosbach’s farewell. Although Bravo has not officially announced the new captain’s name, the official description of episode 6 (airing next Monday) mentioned Captain Sandy Yawn’s name.

Fans had already speculated that Sandy would replace Lee and were upset about it. Only time will tell whether the new captain will be able to fill Captain Lee’s shoes.

allsmilesova here @lefteekk I fans going to be upset seeing Captain Sandy filling in for Lee, but I’m here for it. Get well Captain Lee #BelowDeck I fans going to be upset seeing Captain Sandy filling in for Lee, but I’m here for it. Get well Captain Lee #BelowDeck

Meanwhile, take a look at the official synopsis of Below Deck season 10 episode 5, titled His Watch Has Ended:

“Captain Lee's injury forces him to leave St David, and the hands on deck try to put their best foot forward for the new captain; Ross and Fraser struggle with Camille's attitude; an official promotion is given within the deck team.”

In addition to the captain, the remaining crew/cast members of season 10 include chef Rachel Hargrove, chief stew Fraser Olender and his stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, deck/stew Camille Lamb, bosun Ross McHarg and his deckhands Katie Glaser, Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte, and Ben Willoughby.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Camille getting on her coworkers’ nerves. She was seen not following the orders of both her bosses, Fraser and Ross. The upcoming episode will feature her getting in trouble with Fraser.

Episode 5 will also deal with the aftermath of Ross hooking up with two ladies on the same day. He initially flirted with Katie and got intimate with her, but that night, he also got cozy with Alissa. Will Ross’ behavior affect him and Katie at work? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to Bravo’s site or Peacock to watch the previous episode.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes