“I…don’t understand”: Below Deck fans wonder why Alissa and Katie were fighting over Ross in season 10 episode 4

The latest episode of Below Deck season 10 featured bosun Ross McHarg flirting with stew Alissa Humber and deckhand Katie Glaser.

In the first half of episode 4, Ross was seen kissing Katie and giving her hope of a potential relationship. When Alissa later started flirting with him, Ross reciprocated and the two ended up kissing each other towards the end of the episode.

Below Deck fans were surprised to see two beautiful women fighting over Ross as they felt the latter was not quite attractive.

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 Someone please explain the appeal of Ross to me because I…don’t understand #BelowDeck Someone please explain the appeal of Ross to me because I…don’t understand #BelowDeck

Katie, who thought Ross was genuine, was crying in her cabin after witnessing him flirting with Alissa. The deckhand was upset with him and Alissa but didn’t want to make it a big deal in episode 4.

Here’s how fans reacted to two girls being attracted to Ross

In Below Deck season 10 episode 4, Katie and Ross hooked up. It seemed like the two would end up as a couple, but Ross flirted and kissed Alissa as well. Even after being intimate with both of them, he didn’t apologize once to Katie and in fact, continued telling her that he liked her the most.

Fans wondered why Alissa and Katie were attracted to Ross. Viewers compared him to the cartoon character Shaggy from Scooby Doo. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Evan Amil @EvanAmilMathis is ross even that cute to be fightin over though like c’mon now #BelowDeck is ross even that cute to be fightin over though like c’mon now #BelowDeck

jenji @jenjihere



At all.



#BelowDeck I’m sorry, I just don’t see this attraction to Ross that these ladies have.At all. I’m sorry, I just don’t see this attraction to Ross that these ladies have. At all. #BelowDeck https://t.co/X1y2ZOFDvE

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdeck I think Ross might actually be worse than Gary. Gary was at least charming. I think Ross might actually be worse than Gary. Gary was at least charming.#belowdeck

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Every woman dressed to the tens and Ross in a baggy sweatshirt.... and he's being fought over. Some guys just have it. #belowdeck Every woman dressed to the tens and Ross in a baggy sweatshirt.... and he's being fought over. Some guys just have it. #belowdeck

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 So how many drinks would it take for you to want to hook up with Ross? #BelowDeck So how many drinks would it take for you to want to hook up with Ross? #BelowDeck https://t.co/lukkGC3L0r

Jenn @jennellens Ross looks like he’s in his late 40s sometimes. #belowdeck Ross looks like he’s in his late 40s sometimes. #belowdeck

In the latest episode, Ross seemed proud to be someone who got intimate with two ladies in one day. He didn’t realize that his actions hurt Katie.

Despite feeling guilty, Ross bragged about his s*x drive to roommate/chief stew Fraser Olender. He confessed that he had never been without s*x for a week and would mastu***te over 14 times a day. Fraser was shocked with “too much” information about Ross and stated that the latter has a problem.

Below Deck season 10 episode 4 recap

Episode 4 of Below Deck season 10 featured the crew’s second charter guests enjoying the service on the yacht. Dr. Michelle Pearl and her doctor friends appeared on the show last week. They left the yacht in the latest episode, leaving a whopping tip.

The episode also showed the crew being annoyed with deck/stew Camille Lamb. Her lack of work ethic landed her in trouble in episode 4.

Titled The Thunder From Down Under, the latest installment’s official synopsis read:

“Camille's lack of work ethic starts to wear thin on the entire crew; having to choose between Alissa and Katie, Ross decides he wants to have his cake and eat it too; romance blossoms with Ben and Camille.”

Although Camille failed to impress her bosses with her work, she found a companion on the yacht. Not only her but Katie and Alissa too thought that they had found a partner in Ross. But things may not end on a positive note for the bosun.

In addition to crew drama and romance, the new episode also featured Captain Lee announcing his exit from the show. Due to his health condition, the captain decided to leave the yacht and made the announcement at the end of episode 4. The cast was left teary-eyed, and so were the fans.

Lee was seen calling a captain in episode 4 who might replace him this season. Only time will tell whether the OG captain will be bidding farewell for good or he’ll return after a full recovery.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes