Who is Katie Glaser? Meet the Below Deck deckhand with an impressive resume

Bravo's Below Deck season 10 is all set to premiere in less than a week, featuring a new bunch of cast members alongside famed returning cast members. This season also hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's retirement from the show. Apart from that, the show will also showcase the largest luxury yacht on the series, St. David. Among the new recruiters joining the series is Katie Glaser.

Katie will be making her debut on Below Deck as the yacht's new deckhand. The 31-year-old started her career in the yachting industry as a stewardess and made her way up the ladder.

The synopsis for Below Deck season 10 reads:

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

Continuing, the synopsis adds:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

With barely any time left for the forthcoming series to premiere on Bravo, here's all you need to know about the yacht's newest deckhand, Katie Glaser.

Below Deck's Katie Glaser is the founder and CEO of Lower Latitudes Yacht Charters

Below Deck season 10's Katie Glaser celebrates her birthday in the month of October every year. The season also hints at Katie's romantic relationship with another co-star.

According to Katie's bio on Bravo, her passion for the glamorous and "fast-paced" yachting industry first began when she moved from Colorado to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Katie's bio also mentioned:

"Since starting her boating career as a stew three years ago, Katie has built an extensive resume as a deckhand and first mate on a variety of yachts. While Katie has worked in different corporate fields, including IT recruiting, account management, and beverage sales, she has always had an affinity for the service industry."

Adding to that:

"Katie spends nearly as much time in the water as she does on it, being a fan of snorkeling, wakeboarding and swimming. Always up for an adventure, this extroverted yachtie is eager to prove she has what it takes."

Katie also has an impressive resume. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a yacht broker and the chief operating officer for Yacht Parties Miami since 2020. Katie is also the founder and CEO of Lower Latitudes Yacht Charters. She joined The Micc Group as Vice President of Marketing in 2018. She has also been the operating partner for Southern Yacht Management since 2019.

Katie in her LinkedIn bio mentions:

"My past and present experiences consist of marketing and selling products and cultivating business relationships. I am an expert in customer service and understand the importance of listening to consumers to build a strategy. I am continuously looking for new experience and opportunities within marketing and sales."

As per her Instagram profile, Katie has around 3900 followers and with the show premiering soon, her followers are bound to increase. Her Instagram bio reads:

"Cast member of Below Deck Season10 @belowdeckbravo @bravotv Boss Babe Mindset Yacht First Mate, Yacht Management, Yacht Charters, Yacht Sales."

Below Deck season 10 will premiere only on Bravo on November 21 at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

