Who is Hayley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck? Meet the England native with modeling experience

England native Hayley De Sola Pinto is all set to showcase her skills as a stew in the new season of Below Deck. In the upcoming season, she will work alongside long-time Captain Lee Rosbach, master chef Rachel Hargrove, and chief stew Fraser Olender.

Other crew members who will navigate the Caribbean on the largest motor yacht, St. David, are new bosun Ross McHarg, deck/stew Camille Lamb, stew Alissa Humber, and deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck season 10 will premiere on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck's Hayley De Sola Pinto is an advanced aesthetic practitioner

Below Deck's Hayley De Sola Pinto hails from Cornwall, England, and is the owner of Classen Aesthetics in Helston. The advanced aesthetic practitioner opened her clinic in 2022. She specializes in anti-wrinkle injections, face contouring, and lip fillers.

Her love for travel has led her to work on and off yachts since she was 23. She entered the yachting industry two years ago. As per the official Bravo website:

“With her humor and empathetic personality, Hayley specializes in making charter guests feel welcome and at home on St. David. However, her admittedly loud and over-the-top personality often gets her into the mix of drama onboard.”

Apart from being an aesthetic practitioner, Hayley has also been a model. She participated in New York Fashion Week in 2021.

Below Deck season 10 will have a lot more drama

In season 10, the massive 197 ft ship, led by “stud-of-the-sea” Captain Lee, will cruise through the Caribbean towards the island of St. Lucia.

Bravo released the season 10 trailer of Below Deck at BravoCon 2022. The trailer shows the internal conflict between the crew and Captain Lee, trying to take control of the situation while charter guests twerk and over-consume alcohol. One of the yachties says in the trailer of the Below Deck:

“Welcome to the circus. You’re working with yachties, they have literally no brain cells.”

After being·promoted as Chief Stew, Fraser will have a hard time facing the new challenges on the ship. The press release teases:

“Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department.”

While Chef Rachel Hargrove will reclaim the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet, she will start to crumble under pressure as she raises the bar for herself.

Bosun Ross McHarg will work hard on the deck, but his romances on the crew nights out create trouble on the ship.

But the charter season will be jeopardized when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision, stunning everyone and leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet.

The premiere episode, titled Love Never Lasts at the Beach, airs on Monday, November 21. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“St. David welcomes aboard a few familiar faces including chef Rachel, and Fraser has been crowned chief stew; Captain Lee reveals a medical condition that could affect the whole season.”

The show is produced by 51 Minds. Lauren Simms, Tania Hamidi, Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Christian Sarabia, and Zachary Klein serve as executive producers.

Tune in to Bravo on Monday to watch the all-new episodes of the show.

Poll : 0 votes