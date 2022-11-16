What is the name of Captain Lee Rosbach's superyacht in Below Deck season 10? Details explored

Captain Lee Rosbach is returning for season 10 of Below Deck with the largest yacht in the show’s history, St. David. The show premieres on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo.

According to the official synopsis of season 10 of Below Deck:

“Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

It adds:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.”

Below Deck superyacht, St. David costs €325,000/week to rent

Beginning Monday, Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, and Chief Stew Fraser Olender will return to the Caribbean. Together, they will lead the way on the motor yacht St. David.

They will be joined by new staff, namely Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Bosun Ross McHarg, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Ben Willoughby, and Katie Glaser.

The luxurious 60m (197ft) superyacht St. David is the largest yacht in the show's history. Delivered in 2008 by Italian shipyard Benetti, the yacht has an impressive sleek, supercar-inspired profile that instantly impresses everyone. The interior styling is done by British designer Winch Design.

At the time of her launch, St. David was the sixth-largest yacht in the Benetti fleet. She was last sold in 2018, with an asking price of €22,500,000. As per BOAT International, her Central Agency for charter is Morley Yachts.

St. David is built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. She is powered by twin Caterpillar engines and comfortably cruises at 13 knots, reaching “a maximum speed of 17 knots with a range of up to 5,500 nautical miles from her 116,000-liter fuel tanks at 12 knots.”

The superyacht’s cost to rent is €325,000/week, plus expenses during low season and €345,000/week plus expenses during high season.

Below Deck superyacht, St. David appeared on Cannes Film Festival

St. David offers accommodation for up to 12 individuals in 6 suites comprising a master suite and five cabins that can operate as twins or doubles. As per YachtCharterFleet:

“Onboard highlights include her well-appointed sundeck with sunloungers and sunpads where guests can kick back and relax, a spa pool and her al fresco cinema screen set up for unforgettable movie nights.”

It continues:

“One of the yacht's most distinctive features is her sophisticated spiral staircase that leads through all three decks and is lit by a skylight in the spa pool of the sun deck.”

As per the website, the bed configuration includes one king, one queen, and four doubles. The yacht is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew members onboard. The yacht has a luxury spa, a gym as well as a deck jacuzzi along with a dancefloor and Wi-Fi connectivity.

St. David was also a finalist at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards. She has even made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. She has ventured to off-the-beaten-path locations including the Red Sea, Abu Dhabi, and Seychelles. St. David will now explore the waters of St. Lucia in season 10 of Below Deck.

Tune in on Bravo on Monday to catch a glimpse of St. David in the new season of Below Deck.

