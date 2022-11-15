“Why is Kyle back?”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans were not thrilled with Kyle Viljoen’s return in season 7 finale

The finale of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 welcomed back stew Kyle Viljoen. He joined the crew on their last day on the yacht, HOME.

Kyle’s return didn’t leave fans thrilled as they felt the stew came back on the final day only for the cameras. Throughout the season, he left a negative impression on viewers. They thought that Kyle was lazy and avoided doing his job.

Kyle left the yacht for a few days due to an ankle injury. While he was leaving, Captain Sandy Yawn mentioned that he was not fired, but would return in the season finale. As the captain stated, Kyle came back but after all the work on the yacht was completed. He joined the crew for the night-out party and bid farewell to the captain like everyone else the next day.

Fans were not impressed with Kyle’s return to Below Deck Mediterranean

Fans used to like Kyle in the beginning, but soon his behavior started annoying the viewers. He was seen working less and gossiping more, and his partner in crime was chief stew, Natasha Webb.

Seeing him return to Below Deck Mediterranean in the finale episode, fans were upset. Take a look at their reactions:

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeckMed ugh do we have to have Kyle back I was so happy not to hear his voice 🤮 #BelowDeckMed ugh do we have to have Kyle back I was so happy not to hear his voice 🤮

Shirley Lovelace @LovelaceLady621 It was so nice not having to listen to Kyle for a bit, but now he’s back& as obnoxious as ever… #BelowDeckMed It was so nice not having to listen to Kyle for a bit, but now he’s back& as obnoxious as ever… #BelowDeckMed

🐘 @hi_i_read Kyle's ankle miraculously healed as soon as the work was done. #belowdeckmed Kyle's ankle miraculously healed as soon as the work was done. #belowdeckmed https://t.co/IBmnlS7kI4

Sandra B. @Tr3TrueBlue #Belowdeckmed Kyle is back to party and camera time…got it Kyle is back to party and camera time…got it 😒 #Belowdeckmed

#BelowDeckMed Kyle's back just in time to party, cuz we know he's not there to clean. #BelowDeckMed iterranean Kyle's back just in time to party, cuz we know he's not there to clean.#BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean

Mi Mari @MMMayko the whining, the dramatics 🙄 Glad it’s over Kyle crawling back after all work is done. Not surprised. The voicethe whining, the dramatics 🙄 Glad it’s over #BelowDeckMed Kyle crawling back after all work is done. Not surprised. The voice😠the whining, the dramatics 🙄 Glad it’s over #BelowDeckMed

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Miraculously Kyle's ankle was healed in days so he didn't miss the good times. This entire season he didn't do any real work, inappropriate with guests, and faking injuries to avoid real work. #BelowDeckMed Miraculously Kyle's ankle was healed in days so he didn't miss the good times. This entire season he didn't do any real work, inappropriate with guests, and faking injuries to avoid real work. #BelowDeckMed ⚓

Kyle Viljoen fell down the stairs and injured his ankle in one of the previous episodes. He used crutches to walk and was seen lying on his bed the entire day, while the interior team struggled to impress the charter guests.

So Natasha and captain Sandy decided to give him some time off and bring in someone else who could help the interior team. Stew Elena Dubaich joined the cast for the final charter in place of Kyle. While fans thought he might not come back for just the finale, he surprised everyone with his return.

He joined the cast for the night-out party before bidding his final goodbye to everyone. In his final confessional, he mentioned that he would contact Frank Fay. For those unaware, Frank was a charter guest from episode 8 who developed a romantic bond with Kyle.

To note, Kyle is currently engaged to Zachary K. Riley.

What happened in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale?

The finale (episode 19) of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 featured yacht HOME’s final charter leaving a huge tip for the crew. Captain Sandy looked satisfied with her team’s work.

Titled “Let’s Bring It Home,” the finale episode ended on a positive note. The official synopsis read:

"The crew welcomes their final day of charter with exhaustion and exhilaration. Dave faces a new challenge as he tries to accommodate a guest’s specific food request. Elena finds herself running behind.”

It further stated:

“After reflecting on her past relationships, Natasha has some major realizations about herself. Storm and Natalya navigate the end of the season and their relationship after a toast gone wrong. As the charter season comes to an end, the crew has their wildest night yet.”

Dave White and Natasha Webb made amends but might not work together ever again. Natalya Scudder and Storm Smith had a slight hiccup, but they didn’t let it ruin their last day on the yacht. A spark was noticed between newbies Reid Jenkins and Elena Dubaich, while Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale became friends for life.

The Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 cast will return for the reunion episode, which will air on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

