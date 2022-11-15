Why was Natalya upset with Storm in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale? Fans call her a “narcissist”

Bravo aired the finale of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Monday, featuring the cast bidding farewell to each other.

Captain Sandy Yawn joined her crew for dinner on their final night out. She asked the cast to share their highs and lows from the season. When bosun Storm Smith’s turn came, he mentioned that he got many "roses" from his job under Captain Sandy. He stated that thriving in his career, getting a promotion, and meeting a fantastic crew were his roses from this season.

While he was saying this, the camera focused on his love interest Natalya Scudder’s face, which didn’t look happy. As soon as Storm finished his speech, Natalya mentioned that she was his “one of the roses” as well.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Nats FACE when Storm didn't go ON and ON about HER was just what I expected! She's a narcissist! #BelowDeckMed Nats FACE when Storm didn't go ON and ON about HER was just what I expected! She's a narcissist!#BelowDeckMed

Bosun looked confused as he thought that Natalya didn’t like public affection and thus he didn’t mention her in his speech. Fans, too, felt that Natalya was being unfair towards Storm and called her a “narcissist.”

Fans slammed Natalya for not being clear with her emotions

In Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale (episode 19), Natalya was annoyed with Storm as he didn’t mention her as one of his roses in his speech.

Explaining his side to Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Storm said:

“Nat is bleak that I didn’t, uh, [Mzi added, ‘mention her’]. But that’s not her thing though. I can’t keep up with this sh*t. She doesn’t like public affection.”

Below Deck Mediterranean fans supported Storm and slammed Natalya for not being clear with her emotions.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 Storm is right. If he made a comment about Nat, she would have gotten mad about him moving too fast #belowdeckmed Storm is right. If he made a comment about Nat, she would have gotten mad about him moving too fast #belowdeckmed

jenji @jenjihere



med Omg Nat is SO upset that Storm didn’t say something about her. Let the meltdown begin. #belowdeck med #belowdeck Omg Nat is SO upset that Storm didn’t say something about her. Let the meltdown begin. #belowdeckmed #belowdeck

FredUp @FredUp05418174

One word of advice, dude: RUN.

#Belowdeckmed Storm just can't win with Natalya.One word of advice, dude: RUN. Storm just can't win with Natalya. One word of advice, dude: RUN.#Belowdeckmed

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Natalya is giving mixed signals. I understand why Storm is confused. #BelowDeckMed Natalya is giving mixed signals. I understand why Storm is confused. #BelowDeckMed

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza Uyyy Nat, girl I like you but you are not good at relationships…Storm did not have to mention you as a rose #BelowDeckMed Uyyy Nat, girl I like you but you are not good at relationships…Storm did not have to mention you as a rose #BelowDeckMed

Jeannette Calle @Nicejanet617 Natalya is so damn bratty and immature. Keep it moving Storm. #BelowDeckMed Natalya is so damn bratty and immature. Keep it moving Storm. #BelowDeckMed

mg @347west57 Storm was right… if he said something about Natalya she would’ve been mad. I don’t get her. #belowdeckmed Storm was right… if he said something about Natalya she would’ve been mad. I don’t get her. #belowdeckmed

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckMed You won't accept a gift from Storm, but you'll be annoyed he didn't give you a shoutout at the last meal? #BelowDeckMed iterranean You won't accept a gift from Storm, but you'll be annoyed he didn't give you a shoutout at the last meal?#BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/PnvDDNrTgE

Reality TV Junkie @Mz_Poke

#belowdeckmed #BelowDeck I don't Natalya... you don't want Storm to be emotional & all PDA in public so when he respects your wishes it's a problem... like girl make up your mind... I think she just likes to pick at him... #BelowDeck Mediterranean I don't Natalya... you don't want Storm to be emotional & all PDA in public so when he respects your wishes it's a problem... like girl make up your mind... I think she just likes to pick at him...#belowdeckmed #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMediterranean

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Natalya just as bad as Natasha w the men #belowdeckmed #belowdeckmed iterranean make up your damn mind. Quit leading Storm on Natalya just as bad as Natasha w the men #belowdeckmed #belowdeckmediterranean make up your damn mind. Quit leading Storm on

Throughout the season, Natalya and Storm went through many ups and downs in their romantic relationship. From the day they started seeing each other, Natalya told Storm that she wanted to take things slow and didn't want to get into a serious relationship.

Natalya’s fear of commitment created trouble in their relationship, but the two parted ways on a good note in the finale. However, the night before the farewell, she was upset with Storm for not mentioning her in his speech.

Storm was later annoyed with Natalya as she didn’t support him when he wanted to take a dive into the sea. But they didn’t let their frustration ruin their last day together on the yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale cast

The final episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 was less dramatic. Captain Sandy mentioned to the cast that she was happy with her crew’s job the entire season.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale read:

“The crew welcomes their final day of charter with exhaustion and exhilaration. Dave faces a new challenge as he tries to accommodate a guest’s specific food request. Elena finds herself running behind.”

It continued:

“After reflecting on her past relationships, Natasha has some major realizations about herself. Storm and Natalya navigate the end of the season and their relationship after a toast gone wrong. As the charter season comes to an end, the crew has their wildest night yet.”

Since the season premiered, viewers have said goodbye to two cast members — former bosun Raygan Tyler and deckhand Jason Gaskell. Even stew Kyle Viljoen left the show for a while due to an ankle injury, but he returned in the finale.

By the end of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7, the cast included Captain Sandy, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, chief stew Natasha Webb, deckhands Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Reid Jenkins, and stews Natalya Scudder and Elena Dubaich. Reid and Elena were the new cast members who joined the season in the second half.

Meanwhile, the cast will appear for one last time on the reunion episode, which will air next week on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes