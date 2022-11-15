Why was Natalya upset with Storm in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale? Fans call her a “narcissist”

Bravo aired the finale of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Monday, featuring the cast bidding farewell to each other.
Captain Sandy Yawn joined her crew for dinner on their final night out. She asked the cast to share their highs and lows from the season. When bosun Storm Smith’s turn came, he mentioned that he got many "roses" from his job under Captain Sandy. He stated that thriving in his career, getting a promotion, and meeting a fantastic crew were his roses from this season.
While he was saying this, the camera focused on his love interest Natalya Scudder’s face, which didn’t look happy. As soon as Storm finished his speech, Natalya mentioned that she was his “one of the roses” as well.
Bosun looked confused as he thought that Natalya didn’t like public affection and thus he didn’t mention her in his speech. Fans, too, felt that Natalya was being unfair towards Storm and called her a “narcissist.”
Fans slammed Natalya for not being clear with her emotions
In Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale (episode 19), Natalya was annoyed with Storm as he didn’t mention her as one of his roses in his speech.
Explaining his side to Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Storm said:
“Nat is bleak that I didn’t, uh, [Mzi added, ‘mention her’]. But that’s not her thing though. I can’t keep up with this sh*t. She doesn’t like public affection.”
Below Deck Mediterranean fans supported Storm and slammed Natalya for not being clear with her emotions.
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Throughout the season, Natalya and Storm went through many ups and downs in their romantic relationship. From the day they started seeing each other, Natalya told Storm that she wanted to take things slow and didn't want to get into a serious relationship.
Natalya’s fear of commitment created trouble in their relationship, but the two parted ways on a good note in the finale. However, the night before the farewell, she was upset with Storm for not mentioning her in his speech.
Storm was later annoyed with Natalya as she didn’t support him when he wanted to take a dive into the sea. But they didn’t let their frustration ruin their last day together on the yacht.
Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale cast
The final episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 was less dramatic. Captain Sandy mentioned to the cast that she was happy with her crew’s job the entire season.
The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale read:
“The crew welcomes their final day of charter with exhaustion and exhilaration. Dave faces a new challenge as he tries to accommodate a guest’s specific food request. Elena finds herself running behind.”
It continued:
“After reflecting on her past relationships, Natasha has some major realizations about herself. Storm and Natalya navigate the end of the season and their relationship after a toast gone wrong. As the charter season comes to an end, the crew has their wildest night yet.”
Since the season premiered, viewers have said goodbye to two cast members — former bosun Raygan Tyler and deckhand Jason Gaskell. Even stew Kyle Viljoen left the show for a while due to an ankle injury, but he returned in the finale.
By the end of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7, the cast included Captain Sandy, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, chief stew Natasha Webb, deckhands Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Reid Jenkins, and stews Natalya Scudder and Elena Dubaich. Reid and Elena were the new cast members who joined the season in the second half.
Meanwhile, the cast will appear for one last time on the reunion episode, which will air next week on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.